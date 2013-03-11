(Robert Campbell is a Reuters market analyst. The views
expressed are his own)
By Robert Campbell
NEW YORK, March 11 Most American lawmakers
love to complain about high oil prices.
Taking a pop at "Big Oil" helps politicians project an image
of caring about ordinary people without having to do anything.
Best of all, they can rarely do anything to actually make a
difference, so they cannot be criticized for inaction. Sound and
fury, signifying nothing.
This time it is different. Gasoline prices may well surpass
last year's levels soon. And while crude oil is costly - the
usual and main reason for high fuel prices - the unintended
consequences of bad legislation are becoming especially
pernicious.
Last decade, under the administration of George W. Bush,
political opinion coalesced around the need to "break America's
oil addiction." For ideological reasons, conservation and demand
reduction measures were largely eschewed. But biofuels and other
alternatives to liquid hydrocarbons were heartily endorsed.
One result was the Renewable Fuel Standard, which mandated
the blending of an ever-rising volume of biofuels into the U.S.
gasoline pool. A key assumption behind this policy was the
belief that U.S. gasoline demand would keep growing.
That has not happened. Instead, the gasoline market has
shrunk while the biofuels mandate has risen. This year, it may
rise to the point where it causes a clash between reality on the
ground and the command economics of the RFS.
Although oil companies loathe the RFS, they have grudgingly
accepted ethanol and other biofuels up to a point. In the past,
corn-based ethanol was a boon, providing cheap, high-octane
blendstock for gasoline even as it was shielded by import
barriers and supported with tax subsidies.
The mandate was not a problem so long as the RFS volume
quota amounted to less than 10 percent of gasoline consumption
because there was no known product liability associated with
selling gasoline containing 10 percent ethanol, a level known as
the blendwall.
However fuel blends with greater than 10 percent ethanol are
not liability-free. Refiners worry that older cars could suffer
engine damage if they used high-ethanol blend gasoline, which
would expose them to lawsuits.
MAKE THIS FUEL OR ELSE
Until last year, this strategy worked. But as the RFS
mandate got bigger, the market neared the blendwall.
Now, oil companies say, the risk is the biofuels mandate
would require them to exceed the blendwall to comply with the
law. But most are refusing to make a "blendwall plus" gasoline,
arguing that to do so would unduly expose them to product
liability because older cars have not been certified to run on
these blends.
So the market is running up against oil companies' refusal
to incur a potential liability from owners of older cars and the
law's requirement that more biofuels be somehow stuffed into the
market.
To stay in compliance with the law while only producing
gasoline with 10 percent ethanol, the companies must either use
up blending credits saved from last year or buy them from other
companies.
When regulators drew up the 2013 version of the RFS rules,
they argued that excess blending credits generated in 2012
amounted to some 2.6 billion gallons, making problems with the
blendwall unlikely this year, although they admitted credits may
become hard to come by in 2014.
But what appears to be happening is that companies are
hoarding credits for fear of being caught short in 2014, when
even the government admits that compliance may become
impossible.
MANDATED BACKWARDATION
Here's where the story gets interesting. There has been a
lot of talk that the high cost of credits, known in the industry
as RINs, are the reason why gasoline importers are balking at
bringing fuel to the U.S. East Coast, a partially isolated
region that depends on imports to meet local demand.
It is true that RINs have shot up in value, but the market
is thin and volatile.
Importers do not arrange trades on the day-to-day action in
RINs markets, but they are well aware of their liability under
the RFS. Like refiners, they must show they met their share of
the market quota for biofuels, either by blending ethanol into
gasoline and generating 2013 RINs or by using older RINs either
banked as credits or bought on the open market.
Already the fear is that the market will be net short of
RINs on an operating basis, i.e., every single participant will
have to rely on credits to comply with the law. So those holding
surplus RINs will only part with them at a good price.
The effect is to discourage the accumulation of inventories
because a company's RINs liability is based on its market share.
If every gallon of inventory in excess of consumer demand means
a higher use of RINs, why would anyone stockpile fuel?
Thus we get the current situation on the gasoline futures
market. RBOB gasoline futures for delivery in April are at a
huge premium to contracts for delivery later in the year. The
market is screaming for gasoline to be available now.
But because of the penalty for exceeding local demand, the
market will supply only what can be immediately consumed unless
the price premium gets very strong.
And while the brunt of this unintended consequence of the
renewable fuels legislation will mainly fall on U.S. East Coast
consumers, it will have global ramifications.
RBOB gasoline is the world benchmark for gasoline prices. As
it goes higher, so too do gasoline prices everywhere else on
earth.
That in turn feeds into crude oil prices. If gasoline, a
product made from crude, is worth so much more, crude oil
sellers will be able to push prices up to capture some of those
gains.
In other words, bad policy, entirely the making of the U.S.
Congress, is playing a key role in driving up world oil prices.
But Congress can fix this error almost with the stroke of a pen.
The problem, then, would be what to replace it with. Beware
of future unintended consequences.
(Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)