(Robert Campbell is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

By Robert Campbell

NEW YORK, July 20 Oil analysts have struggled to explain the strong rally in Brent crude oil futures since the start of July but none of the macro-level explanations make sense without a look at the underlying physical market mechanics.

To be sure, there must be some sort of "risk-on" element as oil is not the only market rising. Equities have gained as well even as economic data suggest a slowing global economy.

In a sense, traders are betting that the news is so bad that it is good because central bankers are more likely to react with yet more monetary stimulus.

The acceleration of the civil war in Syria has also heightened geopolitical fears. The Levant is, after all, a potential proxy battlefield for Iran and the West.

But none of these explanations are very convincing by themselves. Even taken together, the picture feels incomplete.

What has really changed since June when the market tumbled as perceptions of oversupply fed into fears of the sustainability of oil prices above $100 a barrel?

The answer is not very much. Iranian oil exports look to be on track to be virtually unchanged in July compared with June, according to consultancy Petrologistics.

If so, that would seem to rule out the worst case scenario for global oil supplies. Saudi Arabia and the rest of OPEC have so far not cut back production.

And nothing in recent economic data would suggest a upside demand surprise is in the offing.

Crude oil, not refined products is leading the rally. That suggests tight crude oil supply, not stronger oil products demand.

Indeed the rally in refining margins, in Asia in particular, has more to do with economically-motivated reductions in crude oil runs than anything else right now.

So where is this tight supply? The Asian market does not seem particularly strained as evidenced by the relative decline in Asian crude prices against Brent in recent weeks.

THE RUSSIAN CONNECTION

The tightness is to be found in short-term northern European crude markets.

Record-low loadings for the four crude oil streams that underlie Brent crude oil futures are already acknowledged to have driven the rapid tightening of very short-term time spreads on the Brent futures curve far out of alignment with global market trends.

But a second very short-term phenomenon also appears to have been at play.

As the market has been digesting the impact of the oil workers strike in Norway and the forthcoming trickle of Brent-related North Sea grades in August, maintenance in Russia has temporarily cut shipments of Urals sour crude.

Work on a pipeline feeding the port of Primorsk in the Baltic has cut the number of cargoes of Urals crude to be lifted during the five days between July 17 and 21 to a mere two, instead of the usual 10.

While this was well known ahead of time, markets were surprised, Northern European crude traders say, when oil major BP aggressively moved in late June to snap up six cargoes offered by Russian producers in tenders for loading in mid-July.

This situation triggered a scramble for Urals cargoes in mid-July, driving the price of European sour crude sharply higher just as the full impact of the ban on imports of Iranian oil was being felt.

The spike in Urals URL-NWE-E prices was dramatic. In late June, the grade was nearly $4.50 a barrel below Dated Brent. A week ago, it hit a premium of more than $1 a barrel to Dated Brent amid a generalized panic for short-term cargoes.

Surging Urals prices supported the overall European oil complex as refiners bid up alternative prompt North Sea grades, which, owing to the strike in Norway, were already in demand.

This physical market action quickly fed into Brent futures, helping drive the market higher.

BRENT SIGNAL-TO-NOISE RATIO

But this episode is now past. The Urals market has shifted to focus on early August, when supplies are more comfortable. Already Urals prices are softening.

In turn, weakening Urals prices are undermining pricing in the North Sea as refiners balk at paying up for prompt crude when refining margins appear to have peaked.

This, in turn, is taking some of the heat out of the futures market.

What, if anything, is wrong here? Brent has come in for a lot of criticism lately for its vulnerability to distortion and decoupling from the broader oil market.

That, of course, is true of other grades of crude that claim benchmark status.

The real problem is not that Brent decouples from the broader market. It is that people try and view Brent as a good proxy for the world oil picture when its deficiencies are well known.

After all, Brent is clearly functioning correctly --at least in terms of a small market for specific grades of crude oil-- when it spikes due to temporary shortfalls in production.

But what the foregoing episode illustrates is that Brent is becoming ever-more local. It's tight link to very short haul markets like Urals and the North Sea make it highly sensitive to very short-term disruptions that cannot easily be remedied with alternatives from more distant supply centers.

Northern European refiners needing crude within a matter of days or two weeks have no choice but to pay up or cut runs.

Brent's short-term time horizon and the decline of local crude oil production are a recipe for volatility.

The noise from this volatility frequently drowns out the longer-term signals from the global oil trade.

So far physical oil markets have decided that the increasing noise is not yet sufficient to justify the major headache of shifting the way crude oil is marketed.

For futures traders this could be an opportunity. If noise increasingly drives the Brent futures market, those able to filter the signals from the broader oil trade will stand to profit.