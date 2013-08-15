By Robert Campbell
NEW YORK Aug 15 Executives at publicly-held
U.S. oil refiners have been at pains to reassure investors that
the dislocations once seen in the North American crude oil
market will return, delivering bumper profits once again to
refineries.
Despite bumper earnings, there is a sense of unease among
refining executives.
No doubt they are worried that skittish investors, who have
seen the discount on benchmark U.S. crude oil evaporate and a
deterioration in the spreads between refined products and crude
oil, will prematurely dump their shares.
Maybe these executives are right and anyone selling now
would be foolish. At the same time, it is worth bearing in mind
that the compensation packages of these men are tied to the
company share price. Perhaps it pays to follow where the
so-called smart money is going.
If things are good and only going to get better, why are two
private equity firms choosing this moment to dispose of roughly
a third of their remaining shareholding in a small refiner that
is supposedly well-positioned to take advantage of these sorts
of conditions?
ACON Investments and TPG Capital, the two private equity
groups that control the general partner of Northern Tier Energy
LP, a Minnesota oil refiner, are selling off part of
their controlling stake in the firm this week, cashing out more
than $250 million from their investment.
There's nothing sinister here; it is what private equity
firms do. They buy assets, usually using a lot of debt, then
sell for a profit.
Why do they sell? Perhaps because their financial wizardry
has genuinely improved the asset or perhaps simply because
market conditions are now more favorable than when they acquired
the company in the first place.
Still, an insider selling out is usually a signal that the
easy money has been made and that whatever profit that might be
earned by holding out longer is not enough to offset the risk
that market conditions get tougher.
CASHING OUT
The $250 million payout at Northern Tier represents a nice
gain for ACON and TPG. Having paid $554 million to Marathon
Petroleum for the St Paul Park, Minnesota refinery, along with
some pipeline and marketing assets, in December 2010, the two
investors are cashing out nicely after less than three years.
Of course, the bulk of this purchase was not with the PE
firms' cash. Northern Tier raised debt, securitized assets and
sold off real estate to help fund most of the deal. So the $250
million sale likely represents a sizable profit for the two
investors, not counting any dividends they may have received
from the company.
There's still more profit to be had. After all, even after
this sale, the two investors will control more than a third of
Northern Tier's common units as well as the general partnership
that manages the company. Doubtless they will look to sell the
remainder off once the market has digested the first divestment.
The likely rationale for the selloff is what is interesting.
Northern Tier's main asset, a refinery capable of processing
some 90,000 barrels per day of crude oil and other feedstocks,
is seemingly well-positioned to profit from anticipated
dislocations in North American oil prices.
It is much nearer to the prolific, yet
logistically-challenged Bakken field in North Dakota than most
U.S. refineries, giving it a big edge in shipping economics. It
is also well-positioned to receive discounted Canadian crude oil
from the big pipeline networks that run through Minnesota.
It has further advantages. Unlike other small refiners that
operate on a wholesale basis, Northern Tier has a marketing arm
that blends fuels, allowing the company to generate most of the
renewable fuel credits known as RINs that it needs to meet
government mandates, saving itself millions of dollars in
compliance costs.
But notwithstanding these advantages the time has come to
sell. The real problem for small inland North American oil
refiners is that the improvements to continental oil
distribution networks are cutting away their advantage on
feedstock prices, even as government regulation and changing
consumer demand patterns cut into oil consumption.
Without easy access to export markets, inland oil refineries
face a tough fight in the coming future. The biggest and most
sophisticated plants will be the most successful. The smallest
and least diversified will be the most vulnerable.
This isn't to say that smaller companies like Northern Tier
cannot be successful in this new, more competitive environment.
But it does mean that the easy money is well and truly gone.
Only investors with the stomach for a tough fight need stay on
board.