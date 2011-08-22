(Repeats Aug. 21 column without changes)
* Capital markets, lower loan losses to drive profits
* Slim interest margins raise concern on future growth
* Bank of Montreal to kick off results on Tuesday
By Cameron French
TORONTO, Aug 21 While rising capital markets
and lower loan-loss provisions will probably lift quarterly
results for Canada's banks, slim revenue growth is stirring
concerns about the months ahead.
Pricing competition, combined with a prolonged period of
low interest rates, has pinched their core personal and
commercial lending businesses. It is not at all clear how the
banks will make up for the slack in the current economic
climate.
"The opportunities for revenue growth, particularly on the
traditional banking side of things, are slowing, and that will
have an impact on them," said Craig Fehr, an analyst at Edward
Jones in St. Louis, Missouri.
Even so, the quarterly financial reports are unlikely to
drive Canadian banking shares too forcefully. The stocks have
already wilted on fears of a U.S. recession and the European
debt crisis.
Indeed, the sector is likely to keep rising or falling on
the global outlook even through Canada is in much better shape
than its huge neighbor to the south.
"The macro concerns remain the driving force behind these
shares," said CIBC World Markets analyst Robert Sedran.
Canada's banks have enjoyed rock-solid market positions on
their home turf, where economic growth is expected to be
steadier than in the United States or Europe.
Their strong position allowed them to skate through the
last financial crisis without requiring bailouts, and concerns
about their profit growth pale in comparison to concerns about
the U.S. and European financial sectors.
The U.S. Federal Reserve's pledge to keep interest rates
steady for two years should pressure margins, but the
increasingly gloomy global economic outlook is not likely to
hit business lending in Canada.
SEASON STARTING
Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO), the country's fourth-largest,
will kick off the banks' third-quarter reporting season on
Tuesday.
On a year-over-year basis, percentage gains in core profit
are expected, on average, to be largely be in the mid-teens,
ranging from a 9 percent rise for No. 6 lender National Bank of
Canada (NA.TO) to a 25 percent upswing for No. 1 Royal Bank of
Canada (RY.TO), according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The numbers will benefit from the flattering effect of the
2010 third-quarter results that were pulled down by weak
trading revenues, as well as higher loan-losses provisions than
are expected this year.
Provisions soared in the wake of the 2008 financial crisis,
but have come down as the economy has healed, giving a cushion
to bank profits over the last several quarters.
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) and RBC are
expect to benefit to the greatest degree, though observers say
the profit boost from improving credit may have almost run its
course.
"That can only go on for so long, but I think we have
another quarter where (lower provisions) can continue," said
John Kinsey, a portfolio manager at Caldwell Securities in
Toronto.
DEFENSIVE PLAYS
Compared with their second quarter, profits for most of the
banks are expected to be flat to slightly higher. Capital
markets profit, while expected to be higher year-over-year, is
seen falling from the second quarter.
A C$1.6 billion reduction in net profit from RBC's sale of
its U.S. retail bank to PNC Financial Services Group (PNC.N) in
June, will mar the results for the country's top bank.
Analysts have said the sector is a good defensive space to
wait out the current market swoon, although the shares have
hardly been immune to the broader weakness.
The S&P/TSX financials sector is down more than 10 percent
since July 22, pacing the broader market.
($1=$0.99 Canadian)
