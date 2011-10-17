(Repeats Sunday's column)
*Earnings estimates rise to 28 pct in Q3, 12.8 pct for Q4
*Canada seen leading U.S. in Q3, but lagging beyond
*Materials, financials, energy earnings set to outperform
By Claire Sibonney
TORONTO, Oct 16 With fears of a global
recession in the air, investors are getting anxious about
what's ahead for Canada's biggest companies, many of which are
tethered to the ups and downs of the world economy.
That means the outlooks offered by the nation's CEOs during
the coming reporting season will assume even more importance
that usual as investors are already counting on another round
of robust results for the recently completed quarter.
But with expectations running so high, negative surprises
are likely to sting, sending a clear signal that earnings
growth will slow during the rest of the year and in 2012, say
equity strategists and money managers.
"I don't think the big story right now is going to be Q3
earnings as much as a fixation on these big macro issues
starting with Europe," said Garey Aitken, chief investment
officer of Bissett Investment Management in Calgary, referring
to the fallout from the euro zone's festering debt crisis.
"How that evolves will be much more of a significant driver
of short-term equity returns in Canada."
Canada's third-quarter earnings season kicks off next week,
on the heels of some distressing signals from the United States
with profit misses and cautious words from Alcoa (AA.N), an
industrial bellwether, and JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N), a
global financial powerhouse.
Among the blue-chip resource companies on the Toronto Stock
Exchange's S&P/TSX 60 index .TSE60 that will report results
over the next couple weeks are EnCana Corp (ECA.TO), Teck
Resources TCKb.TO, Potash Corp (POT.TO) and Barrick Gold
(ABX.TO).
Companies whose shares comprise the blue-chip TSX 60 index
are expected to report average earnings growth of 28.0 percent
from a year earlier, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine
SmartEstimates. Fourth-quarter estimates call for 12.8 percent
growth.
By comparison, Q3 earnings for companies on the U.S.
Standard & Poor's 500 .SPX, a much broader index, are seen
rising 13.3 percent.
"It's yesterday's news," said Gavin Graham, president of
Graham Investment Strategy. "The worry is what the outlook is
going to be."
Grim predictions of a deteriorating global economy and a
worsening European debt crisis have sent stock markets tumbling
since July, shaking the confidence of consumers and investors
alike.
"Part of it is that we are talking ourselves into
recession, or the outlook is sufficiently gloomy that people
are being cautious, and as a result we're getting ourselves
into this self-perpetuating spiral," Graham said.
Since its record high of 14,329.49 hit in March, the TSX
composite index .GSPTSE has tumbled 15 percent and is down 10
percent from the end of 2010.
INVESTORS FIXATED ON MACRO
Favorable company earnings from the last quarter may do
little to encourage investors, partly because the rough patch
didn't really start until midway through it.
A Reuters poll conducted last month showed analysts expect
the composite index to end 2011 at 12,200 for a loss of 9.2
percent this year, reversing gains of nearly 31 percent in 2009
and 14.4 percent last year.
This year, stock price gains have been led by defensive
sectors such as telecoms, health care and consumer staples,
while cyclical financial, material and energy shares have
lagged far behind.
The TSX composite's slant towards banks and resources -
which make up 80 percent of the index - is a blessing and
curse. Canadian earnings in the third quarter are due to
outperform due to strong results in those sectors as commodity
prices and interest rate spreads have risen year over year.
But if the global growth picture is darkening, Canadian
companies will soon start to underperform. Estimates for
fourth-quarter earnings growth on the S&P come in at 13.3
percent, the same as the third quarter, which is slightly
higher than predictions for the TSX, according to Thomson
Reuters Proprietary Research.
"The deceleration of earnings might be a little sharper in
Canada over the next coming quarters than we see in the United
States," said Philip Petursson, managing director of portfolio
advisory group at Manulife Asset Management. "That's on
broad-based macroeconomic factors."
Estimates for 2011 earnings growth on the TSX are pegged at
22.7 percent, falling to 11.7 percent for 2012.
S&P earnings increases are seen at 17.9 percent and 12.2
percent respectively in the same periods.
(Reporting by Claire Sibonney; Editing by Frank McGurty and
Peter Galloway)