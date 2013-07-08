(John Kemp is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are
his own)
By John Kemp
LONDON, July 8 Every fatal accident is a
terrible tragedy, prompting searching questions about how it
could have happened and whether more could have been done to
prevent the loss of life.
The fireball that engulfed the Quebec town of Lac-Megantic
after a runaway train derailed and exploded in the middle of the
night is already stirring a debate about the safety of shipping
crude oil and petroleum products by rail.
After every major incident, investigators from the U.S.
National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), the Chemical Safety
Board, the Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety
Administration (PHMSA), the Occupational Safety and Health
Administration (OSHA) and their equivalents abroad conduct
investigations and make recommendations to prevent another
future disaster.
The history of industrial safety is largely measured by a
series of catastrophic accidents, each of which sparked a major
investigation and inspired improvements that have made transport
and workplaces less hazardous in future.
"The deadly train derailment in Quebec this weekend is set
to bring intense scrutiny to the dramatic growth in North
America of shipping crude oil by rail, a century old practice
unexpectedly revived by the surge in shale production," Reuters
reported on Sunday..
At least five people were killed on Sunday and another 40
were missing after the train carrying North Dakota crude, one of
10 such shipments per month, exploded in the town centre.
"The frequency of the number of incidents that have occurred
raises legitimate questions that the industry and government
need to look at," according to Jim Hall, a former chairman of
the NTSB, the U.S. agency charged with finding the cause of
accidents and recommending safety improvements.
"The issue here is: are they expanding too rapidly?" Hall
added.
The New York Times asked: "Is it safer and less
environmentally destructive to move huge quantities of crude oil
by train or by pipeline?" ("Deadly derailment in Quebec
underlines oil debate" July 7).
Supporters of the proposed Keystone XL pipeline are poised
to cite the accident as a reason to speed its approval, claiming
pipelines have a better safety record than trains.
Environmental groups, which have strongly opposed Keystone,
are no more enthusiastic about rail and see little difference
between the two modes of transportation. Their preference is to
reduce dependence on fossil fuels to cut all such incidents.
But it would be counter-productive to over-generalise from a
single accident to conclude that crude-by-rail is not safe.
OIL INDUSTRY SPILLS
Notwithstanding occasional high-profile spills, the oil
industry has a fairly good safety record. Roughly 90 million
barrels of crude and refined products are consumed every day
worldwide. Almost all of it is produced, transported, refined
and used safely. The quantity spilled or involved in other
accidents is tiny.
Just 8 million tonnes of crude and products have been
spilled in the 100 largest disasters since 1960, less than half
of one day's global production and consumption, according to
Merv Fingas, an expert on environmental cleanup and former chief
of Environment Canada's Environment Emergencies Technology
Center ("The basics of oil spill cleanup" 2013).
BP's Deepwater Horizon disaster may have spilled 500,000
tonnes into the Gulf of Mexico, but it is not typical. In fact,
there are 12 spills of more than 4,000 litres of crude or
refined products recorded on average every day in Canada, and
about 100 in the United States, according to Fingas. Most of
them are fairly small and go unremarked in the media.
"Human error, directly or indirectly, causes 30 to 50
percent of oil spills; equipment failure or malfunction causes
20 percent to 40 percent," Fingas explains.
PIPELINES AND RAILS
Transporting crude by pipeline is probably safer than
sending it via rail, but both modes of transport have a good
safety record.
According to the NTSB, over 34,000 people were killed in
transport accidents in the United States in 2011. More than 93
percent were killed on the highways (32,000) in cars (12,000),
light trucks and vans (9,000) or as pedestrians (4,500).
Other forms of transport result in far fewer deaths. A total
of 759 people were killed in rail accidents, and the majority of
those were trespassing on the track. Pipeline explosions
accounted for just 14 deaths, and of these incidents just one
fatality was caused by a caused by a pipeline carrying
petroleum.
The U.S. pipeline network has grown rapidly over the last
two decades, and pipelines now carry record volumes of gas and
hazardous liquids, but the number of serious incidents causing
death or injury has actually declined, and the volume of liquids
and gas lost in spills and explosions is much smaller, according
to PHMSA.
There are now 175,000 miles of pipelines carrying crude and
other hazardous products in the United States, 320,000 miles of
gas transmission and gathering pipelines, and 2 million miles of
distribution mains (enough to encircle the Earth 100 times).
But in the three years from 2010 to 2012, just two people
were killed per year by incidents involving liquids pipelines,
and three more injured, according to PHMSA records. Three more
were killed pear year by gas transmission pipelines and 23
injured.
Notwithstanding occasional explosions and spills, pipelines
have proved safe, and the number of fatalities and amount of
materials lost per mile of pipeline is falling.
Tank cars carried by rail may be somewhat riskier, but the
statistical record so far shows it is much safer than carrying
oil by truck.
DEATH ON THE FARM
Farms and trucking cause far more fatal injuries than do the
oil and gas industries.
In 2011, a total of 4,693 people were killed at work in the
United States (about 10 percent of them were murdered on the
job). The oil and gas industries killed 112, but that compares
with 485 fatalities in trucking and 566 in agriculture, forestry
and fishing.
Adjusting for the number of people employed and hours
worked, there were 16 deaths per 100,000 full-time workers in
mining, oil and gas, more than four times the rate for the
private sector as a whole (3.7 deaths), but much better than
trucking (26 deaths) and agriculture (26 deaths) let alone
logging (77 deaths).
Railways killed just under 10 workers out of every 100,000,
according to OSHA's Census of Fatal Occupational Injuries.
The point of reciting all these statistics is not to suggest
lessons cannot be learned from the tragedy in Quebec. It would
be surprising if unsafe practices had not started to emerge as
the industry has rapidly scaled up in the last five years.
The accident investigation will identify unsafe operating
practices and correct them. Accident investigations have a good
track record of forcing improvements.
Lessons will need to be learned from the Quebec tragedy, but
it does not automatically mean that all crude shipments should
be halted or converted to pipelines.
(editing by Jane Baird)