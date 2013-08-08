(John Kemp is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are
his own)
By John Kemp
LONDON Aug 8 "See no evil, hear no evil, speak
no evil" might well have been the motto for Britain's commodity
market regulators in recent years.
In too many instances, light-touch self-regulation by the
exchanges, overseen by the Financial Services Authority (FSA),
now reincarnated as the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), has
degenerated into ineffective or no regulation.
But the cosy relationship among brokers, exchanges and
official regulators in London is being blown apart by more
aggressive oversight from the United States.
LME WAREHOUSES
On July 23, the Senate Banking Committee put a spotlight on
the physical trading operations of the major commodity-dealing
banks with a hearing on whether they should be allowed to
control power plants, warehouses and oil refineries.
Prodded by the committee and U.S. banking regulators,
JPMorgan has indicated it will reduce its presence in
physical trading.
Under attack from U.S. lawmakers and aluminium customers
about the lengthy queues at its London Metal Exchange
(LME)-registered warehousing operations in Detroit, Michigan,
Goldman Sachs has offered to swap any aluminium in the
queue for immediately available aluminium, though only for
end-users.
The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) last
month ordered Wall Street banks and other traders to retain
documents, emails and instant messages related to incentives or
premiums given to metal producers in exchange for storing metal,
as well as load out rates and delivery procedures.
Do-not-destroy notices such as this probably presage a
wide-ranging probe into how the warehousing system operates and
whether it has artificially inflated location premiums.
On July 31, Reuters reported Britain's FCA has not ruled out
its own investigation. "The FCA has been, and continues to be,
closely engaged on warehousing issues with the exchange and the
various initiatives it has put in place over recent years," an
FCA spokesman said on July 29.
The U.S. Department of Justice has also launched a
preliminary investigation into aspects of warehousing and metals
markets, sources familiar with the matter said.
Now Goldman and the LME have been named co-defendants in a
class action lawsuit filed in the U.S. District Court for the
Eastern District of Michigan, which covers Detroit. The lawsuit,
brought by Superior Extrusion, an end-user, alleges
"anticompetitive and monopolistic behaviour in the warehousing
market in connection with aluminium prices".
The LME and Goldman Sachs have responded by saying the
lawsuit is "without merit" and promised to contest it
vigorously.
More follow-on lawsuits have subsequently been filed in
Florida and Louisiana.
OIL BENCHMARKS
Criticism is not restricted to metals. Persistent concerns
have been expressed about the construction and accuracy of
oil-pricing benchmarks such as Brent, which is also based in
London, though traded worldwide.
Much of the adverse comment has stemmed from concerns about
the methods used by price-reporting agencies (PRAs) to calculate
daily benchmarks. Concerns have been expressed that Brent and
other oil-price benchmarks are open to the same sort of
manipulation as Libor and interbank lending rates.
But behind the arguments about calculation methodology are
deeper concerns about the composition and competitiveness of the
benchmarks themselves. Falling output of crudes deliverable
against the Brent contract has left it looking increasingly
unrepresentative and vulnerable to squeezes.
PRAs and regulators have drawn up a voluntary code of
conduct and formal principles respectively to deal with some of
the methodological issues. And the physical basis for Brent
prices is being reformulated to address concerns about declining
liquidity. Nonetheless, change has been slow.
LONDON'S OMERTA
Not all these criticisms are valid. Market participants
could be forgiven, however, for wondering why reforms are being
driven from the United States when so many of the physical
commodity markets are headquartered and supposed to be regulated
in Britain.
The London commodity community - traders, lobbyists,
exchanges and regulators - has bristled at even gentle
criticism.
The system has been largely deaf to questions from outside,
treating any and all criticism as hostile, even when it has been
offered in the spirit of trying to make markets work more
effectively.
The result is silence. Few prosecutions and disciplinary
actions. Limited disclosure of relevant physical and futures
market data. No disclosure about routine or exceptional
regulatory and supervisory activity.
The silence is hard to interpret. Either London's commodity
markets are among the cleanest and best-behaved in the world of
finance, or regulation is not very effective at preventing,
detecting and punishing misbehaviour.
Regulators insist the system works well, but they insisted
the same about banking before 2008, and there is no way for
outsiders to tell.
ACCOUNTABILITY
For dealers, exchanges and regulators, confidentiality is
the cardinal principle. Attempts to obtain more information,
including freedom-of-information requests, even at a highly
aggregated level that preserves confidentiality, routinely run
into a wall of silence.
Brokers, exchanges and their academic supporters resist
attempts at more transparency. They stress the private and
voluntary nature of transactions. No one is forced to buy or
sell either the physical commodity or derivatives. Market
participants are sophisticated professionals. Caveat emptor.
But this ignores the public functions, particularly in
establishing benchmarks, that private commodity markets perform
for a much wider range of participants. Benchmarks confer strong
elements of pricing power on all those involved.
Traders, exchanges and regulators must expect to be subject
to the heightened scrutiny that comes with benchmark status.
ON PROBATION
Some of London's commodity brokers have already lashed out
at U.S. and EU regulators and lawmakers as ill-informed,
populist-pandering Know-Nothings.
Britain's international development minister, a former oil
trader, in an interview published in the Financial Times on
Monday hit out at the European Commission's probe into alleged
price manipulation in the oil markets ("Alan Duncan attacks EU
oil price probe", Aug. 4).
"The very fact (the Commission) is even considering an
inquiry suggests they don't understand what they are dealing
with," he said. The comments reflect wider unease among oil
companies and traders, who fear the oil market has been unfairly
targeted by regulators, according to the newspaper.
But the real question is why none of these issues was
tackled in a timely and effective manner in Britain.
London's approach to regulation is being discredited, as
U.S. senators and regulators pick over the markets with
hearings, raids and subpoenas.
There must be more transparency. Policy formulation should
no longer happen behind closed doors at the exchanges, or among
them, the regulator and Britain's finance ministry. Far more
discussion and justification should be published and shared with
the industry, the public and, yes, the media, so the rationale
for decisions can be properly scrutinised and tested.
There must also be much more openness about potential
problems as they emerge and the actions that regulators and
exchanges are taking to deal with them.
No one expects the exchanges and regulators to publish the
details of every investigation and intervention in detail. But
Britain's new Financial Conduct Authority should at least
publish aggregated statistics and an informative annual
discussion about emerging concerns and its regulatory
activities.
TRANSPARENCY
"The FCA is at the forefront of developments in commodity
market policy," a spokesman told Reuters. "Our regulatory regime
in the UK is consistent with international standards and in a
number of important respects goes beyond them.
"We have successfully taken to enforcement a number of
commodity-related actions, and our feedback statement on
transparency published earlier this week clearly outlines our
commitment with respect to the transparency we will provide
going forward," he added.
The FCA has a "close and continuous" dialogue with commodity
exchanges in London and is satisfied they are regulating their
markets effectively.
But it is hard to judge the effectiveness of exchange
regulation and the FCA's supervision when there are no metrics,
either internal or published.
The 2012 Financial Services Act introduced a requirement for
the FCA to exercise its functions as transparently as possible.
"Being a transparent regulator is at the heart of our
approach," the FCA wrote in a discussion paper on transparency
issued in March.
"Explaining to the public, firms and parliament our
thinking, the way we work, how we manage our costs and that we
are open to scrutiny is important to our legitimacy as an
effective regulator," the authority added.
There was recognition it can do more to be transparent,
including in the supervisory area: "Disclosing more about
supervisory activity should help inform our stakeholders about
the trade-offs that we often have to make."
The transparency push is primarily aimed at other parts of
the FCA's work. Commodity market supervision is only a small
part of the authority's portfolio, which focuses on equities,
consumer protection, banking and insurance. Nonetheless, the
need for more transparency is essential in this field too.
To rebuild trust and confidence in the system, regulation
must not only be effective, but be seen to be effective. If
Britain's regulators do not rise to the challenge, supervision
will shift to the United States by default.
(Editing by Dale Hudson)