July 25 A U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission review of its "accredited investor" rule could
ultimately make it tougher for brokers to sell privately traded
securities, a high-risk, high-reward, high-commission staple at
some small and independent firms.
Under the rule, only well-heeled investors are permitted to
buy these private placements - securities that are not
registered with regulators or traded on exchanges. The idea is
to protect Mom and Pop investors from the risks of these
illiquid securities, typically issued by small or startup
companies and sometimes found to be issued or sold fraudulently.
The criteria, in place since the rule was established in
1982 and never adjusted for inflation, generally require that
investors have $1 million in assets or earn at least $200,000 a
year to qualify to buy these securities.
But some critics want the SEC to impose other criteria, such
as certain professions, arguing that net worth and income are
not the best measures of investor sophistication. Others,
including the U.S. Government Accountability Office, say the
1982 levels are too low..
The review marks the SEC's first under the 2010 Dodd-Frank
financial reform law, which requires one every four years. The
SEC can develop new rules to change the standards but does not
have to make any changes.
Investor advocates see the review as their chance to
persuade the SEC to tighten requirements for buying the
securities. In 2011, Dodd-Frank required the SEC to exclude the
value of an investor's primary residence from the net worth
calculation, but the securities still are reaching investors who
lack the financial sophistication to take on the risk, they say.
Companies that issue the securities worry that changes could
limit their access to capital.
Small brokerage firms that often sell private securities can
earn commissions of roughly between 7 percent and 9 percent.
The SEC's Investor Advisory Committee discussed the issue at
a July 10 meeting and expects to propose recommendations when it
reconvenes in October.
SEC staff members have met directly with other groups,
including the Angel Capital Association, a trade group for
investors in start-ups, and the Public Investors Arbitration Bar
Association, an organization of lawyers who represent investors
in securities arbitration disputes.
JOBS ACT INTERACTIONS
Consumer advocates have become more concerned about the
accredited investor rule because of a related issue raised by
the 2012 Jumpstart Our Business Startups (JOBS) Act, which
loosened a long-standing ban on advertising the offerings.
Under that law, issuers may advertise their private
offerings to mass consumers, such as in television commercials,
even though their sale is still restricted to accredited
investors.
"Thanks to the JOBS act, once private offerings are now
essentially public offerings," said Barbara Roper, investor
protection director of the Consumer Federation of America, and a
member of the SEC's Investor Advisory Committee. Her concern:
that unsophisticated investors who meet the requirements of
"accredited investor" advertising will see those pitches and buy
in.
The SEC could leave the financial thresholds in place but
limit the percentage of total assets that someone can invest in
private offerings, Roper said.
Another choice would be to deem some investors as
"sophisticated" because of their professions. Accountants and
certified financial analysts, for example, would be deemed savvy
enough to take on the risk. SEC Chair Mary Jo White described
the approach as possible "alternative criteria" in a letter to
U.S. lawmakers last year.
The SEC declined to comment on its review and would have to
vote on any changes.
(Reporting by Suzanne Barlyn; Editing by Linda Stern and Steve
Orlofsky)