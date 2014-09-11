(Corrects paragraphs 4 and 5 to clarify that that Wolper was
By Suzanne Barlyn
NEW YORK, Sept 8 Banks are putting more brokers
in the empty spaces of their branches, raising some potential
problems as they work more independently from their day-to-day
brokerage supervisors.
JPMorgan Chase & Co, for example, reached a goal
last year of placing advisers from its Chase Private Client
business, including brokers, inside 2,000 branches.
A spate of recent enforcement cases against bankers with
securities licenses, including at JPMorgan and Citigroup Inc
, shows how the brokerage and banking worlds are colliding
on the regulatory front and spurring questions about the best
way to supervise brokers inside a bank branch.
Brokerages need to match their growing ranks of brokers at
bank branches with supervision, said Alan Wolper, a securities
lawyer in Chicago, without referring to any specific
broker-dealer. Brokerage compliance staff can help bridge the
gap between bank brokers and supervisors, in part, by conducting
surprise audits to keep brokers in line, Wolper said.
Securities industry rules require "reasonable" supervision,
said Wolper, also former director of FINRA's Atlanta office.
"They do not have to be under 24-hour surveillance," he said.
While regulators have suggested surprise audits under certain
circumstances, they are not required for reasonable supervision,
he added.
Meanwhile, the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority
(FINRA), Wall Street's industry-funded regulator, disciplined
six bankers in August, including one at Citigroup and three at
JPMorgan Chase. All had licenses to sell securities and were
accused of banking-related frauds, such as deposit theft, that
were unrelated to securities sales. The cases were part of
nearly 100 disciplinary cases resolved last month by FINRA.
JPMorgan and Citigroup each declined to comment on the
cases. FINRA's discipline resulted in five employees being
barred from the securities industry and one suspended. Four of
the six who were disciplined signed agreements in which they
neither admitted nor denied wrongdoing. Two were barred after
not responding to FINRA's requests.
The backdrop is fierce competition among banks for gathering
wealth management dollars.
Banks are expected to increase their wealth management
assets overall to $7.5 trillion by 2018 from $5.8 trillion
through their bank-affiliated brokerages and other operations
such as trust departments and stand-alone trust companies,
according to Cerulli Associates, a Boston-based research firm.
CROSS REGULATION
FINRA can take action against anyone licensed to sell
securities for conduct that does not meet "high standards of
commercial honor." That is so whether they act as bankers,
brokers or fee-based advisers. But those individuals may not
have the close supervision they would have if they sat in a
traditional brokerage office instead of a bank, say compliance
professionals. Bank and brokerage supervisors can both be
responsible for overseeing employees who have securities
licenses, depending on the employees' roles, lawyers say.
FINRA is not formally targeting bank employees, said Emily
Gordy, a senior vice president of FINRA enforcement. Cases
typically draw the regulator's attention after the banks and
their affiliated brokerages uncover misconduct, fire the
employees and disclose the terminations in regulatory filings
that FINRA reviews, she said.
