Sept 17 A controversial plan that would have
required job-switching securities brokers to disclose signing
bonuses to their clients is making a comeback, but the new
version may be weaker and bear little resemblance to the
original, some lawyers say.
The Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA), Wall
Street's industry-funded watchdog, will present a revised
recruitment practices proposal to its board of governors on
Friday, Sept 19, according to an agenda on the regulator's
website.
While details of the plan are unclear, FINRA's brief
description of it may signal a retreat from the version that set
off a firestorm on Wall Street ever since FINRA first mentioned
the plan in 2012, lawyers say.
The new agenda item describes a plan to require firms that
lure brokers away from competitors to "provide an educational
communication" to clients who may follow those brokers to the
new firm. The original proposal would have required the
disclosure of specific broker "compensation" - notably, the
description of the new plan omits that word.
The wording "jumps out at you," said Tom Lewis, a lawyer in
Princeton, New Jersey, who advises brokers on transitioning
between firms. He and other private lawyers for brokers
speculate that FINRA may back off its original idea of requiring
brokers whose bonuses are $100,000 or more to disclose to
clients one of several dollar ranges in which their bonuses
fall. The plan also would have applied to future payments
contingent on performance criteria.
"I think this will be a much more benign version," said
Lewis.
FINRA's new plan may, instead, require only general
explanations about recruitment practices and potential conflicts
they may pose, the lawyers say. It would make sense for such a
disclosure to explain that clients may ask about financial
incentives their brokers received, as well as costs and tax
issues for clients who transfer their accounts, said Marc Dobin,
a lawyer in Jupiter, Florida, who represents brokers in
employment disputes.
Such a change would appease the Securities Industry and
Financial Markets Association, which had pushed for a "concise,
direct and plain English" disclosure about conflicts of interest
that recruitment bonuses may trigger, according to its letter to
the SEC on April 17.
FINRA has been concerned that recruitment incentives, mainly
in the form of bonuses, may sway brokers to suggest that clients
move their accounts to the broker's new firm. But those clients
may not be able to hold the same securities or could incur new
costs as a result, FINRA has said. Brokers may recommend,
unnecessarily, that clients sell off mutual funds run by their
previous firms, so that clients will pay them commissions to buy
funds run by the new firm.
The board's review could clear the plan for submission to
the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which must approve
FINRA rule changes. The board will consider the new proposal is
being considered less than three months after FINRA withdrew the
earlier version it had submitted to the SEC in March.
The SEC received 184 letters from the public and industry
critiquing that version. Many brokers and firms said the initial
plan invaded brokers' privacy and would be difficult and costly
to implement.
FINRA withdrew the plan in June because it did not believe
it could fully address the comments within the strict time
limits in which the SEC must act on a proposal, a FINRA
spokesman had said at the time.
A FINRA spokeswoman declined to comment on specifics about
the revised plan.
