May 15 Wall Street's self-funded regulator has
not been swayed by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's
new policy that some industry wrongdoers should admit to their
bad behavior.
That may be good for brokers and firms who are targets of
the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority's enforcement
actions, but it does not please some investor advocates.
SEC Chair Mary Jo White announced last June that the agency
would seek admissions of wrongdoing when settling some of its
enforcement cases. Previously, the SEC allowed nearly everyone
who settled with the agency to sign agreements that did not
require admitting to its allegations. Since then, the agency has
required admissions in eight settlements, still a small
percentage of the SEC case load.
But SEC officials don't seem inclined to push FINRA to
follow suit. Andrew Ceresney, head of the SEC's enforcement
unit, told reporters at a Reuters Financial Regulation Summit in
Washington this month that he "understood," FINRA's policy.
FINRA regulators have not shown any interest in changing
their policy, though a spokeswoman said it does continue to
review it. The self-regulator can already send a strong message
by barring or expelling individuals and firms, its strongest
possible sanctions, she said.
The mixed messages concern Stephen Hall, a securities policy
specialist at Better Markets, a Washington financial reform
advocacy group. Settlements that require acknowledging misdeeds
should be the rule, Hall said, because they would promote
accountability and deter other misconduct.
MISDEMEANORS VS FELONIES
One reason for the two different policies at the SEC and
FINRA are the types of enforcement cases each handles. "FINRA is
settling the equivalent of misdemeanors and traffic offenses
while the SEC is often handling felonies," said John Coffee, a
law professor at Columbia University. The SEC reserves
admissions of wrongdoing for the most egregious of cases, it has
said.
FINRA cases range from bad bookkeeping to more serious civil
violations, such as excessive commission-boosting trading, or
improper supervision of brokers' shoddy behavior. The SEC,
however, deals with everything from accounting fraud to sham
securities products that trigger widespread losses.
"It might be disproportionate (for FINRA) to insist on
admissions in most cases," Coffee said.
Nonetheless, admissions would be appropriate in some
enforcements, such as when FINRA bars a broker from the
securities industry, Coffee said. A broker admitting to a
misdeed such as using client funds for personal expenses could
help the client recover funds from the broker in the arbitration
process, he said.
As FINRA's overseer, the SEC can influence FINRA to change
its policies, say lawyers. For example, the SEC directed FINRA
in recent years to conduct a more thorough cost-benefit analysis
of its rules. FINRA responded, in part, by hiring its first
chief economist to lead the effort.
But the issue is "highly charged," said Arthur Laby, a
securities law professor at Rutgers School of Law in Camden, New
Jersey. "The SEC might want to leave it up to each regulator to
do as it sees fit," he said.
