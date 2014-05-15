May 15 Wall Street's self-funded regulator has not been swayed by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's new policy that some industry wrongdoers should admit to their bad behavior.

That may be good for brokers and firms who are targets of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority's enforcement actions, but it does not please some investor advocates.

SEC Chair Mary Jo White announced last June that the agency would seek admissions of wrongdoing when settling some of its enforcement cases. Previously, the SEC allowed nearly everyone who settled with the agency to sign agreements that did not require admitting to its allegations. Since then, the agency has required admissions in eight settlements, still a small percentage of the SEC case load.

But SEC officials don't seem inclined to push FINRA to follow suit. Andrew Ceresney, head of the SEC's enforcement unit, told reporters at a Reuters Financial Regulation Summit in Washington this month that he "understood," FINRA's policy.

FINRA regulators have not shown any interest in changing their policy, though a spokeswoman said it does continue to review it. The self-regulator can already send a strong message by barring or expelling individuals and firms, its strongest possible sanctions, she said.

The mixed messages concern Stephen Hall, a securities policy specialist at Better Markets, a Washington financial reform advocacy group. Settlements that require acknowledging misdeeds should be the rule, Hall said, because they would promote accountability and deter other misconduct.

MISDEMEANORS VS FELONIES

One reason for the two different policies at the SEC and FINRA are the types of enforcement cases each handles. "FINRA is settling the equivalent of misdemeanors and traffic offenses while the SEC is often handling felonies," said John Coffee, a law professor at Columbia University. The SEC reserves admissions of wrongdoing for the most egregious of cases, it has said.

FINRA cases range from bad bookkeeping to more serious civil violations, such as excessive commission-boosting trading, or improper supervision of brokers' shoddy behavior. The SEC, however, deals with everything from accounting fraud to sham securities products that trigger widespread losses.

"It might be disproportionate (for FINRA) to insist on admissions in most cases," Coffee said.

Nonetheless, admissions would be appropriate in some enforcements, such as when FINRA bars a broker from the securities industry, Coffee said. A broker admitting to a misdeed such as using client funds for personal expenses could help the client recover funds from the broker in the arbitration process, he said.

As FINRA's overseer, the SEC can influence FINRA to change its policies, say lawyers. For example, the SEC directed FINRA in recent years to conduct a more thorough cost-benefit analysis of its rules. FINRA responded, in part, by hiring its first chief economist to lead the effort.

But the issue is "highly charged," said Arthur Laby, a securities law professor at Rutgers School of Law in Camden, New Jersey. "The SEC might want to leave it up to each regulator to do as it sees fit," he said. (Reporting by Suzanne Barlyn; Editing by Linda Stern and Dan Grebler)