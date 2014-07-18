July 18 Self-promotion through efforts such as
writing "how-to-invest" books and hosting radio shows can help
financial advisers drum up business - unless the wrong people
notice.
That is what happened after Salt Lake City broker and wealth
manager Bruce Lefavi promoted himself as a financial guru. His
multimedia blitz included a syndicated radio show, "Bulletproof
Your Financial Future," as well as a book, billboards and a
Facebook page.
But the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority also took
note of Lefavi's media presence.
The industry-funded watchdog found that each of his efforts
in some way violated rules for communicating with the public,
according to a settlement reached on July 7. Among the problems:
Lefavi's communications included "exaggerated, unwarranted
and/or misleading claims," FINRA said.
FINRA suspended Lefavi for 10 days. It also fined him and
his namesake brokerage firm a total of $75,000. Lefavi, who
agreed to the terms, neither admitted nor denied FINRA's
findings. His lawyer declined to comment.
The case highlights the risks of regulatory scrutiny that
advisers take on when promoting themselves through a growing and
vast array of media choices, said Linda Riefberg, a securities
lawyer for Cozen O'Connor in New York.
"No matter how the advertising is presented, FINRA wants to
make sure it's fair, balanced and not misleading," said
Riefberg, former chief counsel of FINRA's enforcement unit.
Nearly half of the 13-page settlement addresses violations
involving Lefavi's radio show. For example, Lefavi invited
listeners to call in, but the calls were actually staged, FINRA
said. He also promoted the show as being live when it was
prerecorded.
Some of the shows, which aired between 2010 and 2013,
promoted the benefits of investing in privately issued
securities without explaining how risky they are, FINRA said.
But that was not all. Lefavi's book, "Bulletproof
Retirement," violated a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission
rule by including details about the returns of specific mutual
funds without making required disclosures, FINRA said. Advisers,
for example, must explain that past performance does not
guarantee future results.
Lefavi's Facebook page violated industry rules because it
had not been put through a type of approval process that FINRA
requires firms to follow.
Moreover, the firm's billboards and a series of "Bruce's
Best" tipsheets for clients included misleading statements,
FINRA said, although the nature of them is unclear. One
tipsheet, however, did not include all the details clients
needed to accurately compare investments.
FINRA's sanction may not be the end of Lefavi's problems,
said Amy Lynch, president of FrontLine Compliance LLC in
Rockville, Maryland.
His other firm, Lefavi Wealth Management, is also a type of
adviser that must register with the U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission, which can file a separate enforcement case in
addition to FINRA's, Lynch said. "I'd put money on that."
An SEC spokeswoman declined to comment.
(Reporting by Suzanne Barlyn; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)