Oct 17 A former UBS AG branch
manager's pay discrimination case in Puerto Rico highlights
behavior some lawyers say can give brokerages an edge in
arbitration: breaking discovery rules.
In May, a Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA)
arbitration panel dismissed Carlos Capacete's claim that UBS
paid him less than branch managers on the U.S. mainland. At the
same time, the FINRA panel sanctioned UBS $5,000 for violating
rules of "discovery" - the pre-hearing process by which parties
exchange information.
The ruling is among a spate of cases in which parties have
wrangled over alleged discovery violations. Investor attorneys
have complained that FINRA's arbitration process lets brokerage
firms get off easy when they have to pay small fines for
violations that would have much more serious repercussions in
courts.
Capacete's lawyer, Judith Berkan in San Juan, has asked a
Puerto Rico court to throw out the arbitration ruling because of
the violation.
The $5000 fine falls short of serious punishment for a firm
the size of UBS, Berkan wrote in legal papers filed in June at
the San Juan Superior Court, the city's highest trial court.
Other sanctions, such as striking certain testimony on UBS'
behalf, would have more of an impact, she wrote.
"FINRA found all of the issues raised in Mr. Capacete's case
to be without merit and dismissed it in its entirety," said a
UBS spokesman, adding the firm is confident the court will
uphold the ruling.
While arbitration rulings are typically binding, courts can
overturn them in rare circumstances. A hearing is set for
December.
SLAP ON THE WRIST?
So-called "discovery abuse" by firms in arbitration is
unusual, and Capacete faces a tough task in overturning the
dismissal, lawyers say.
While federal judges are generally more inclined to strike
testimony or stop a hearing so a party can review documents that
surface at the last minute, FINRA arbitrators generally impose
lighter sanctions, said Stefan Apotheker, a lawyer in Miami who
represents investors.
For example, arbitrators, also in May, ordered UBS to pay
$1,000 for discovery abuse in another case. A UBS spokeswoman
declined to comment immediately on that case.
One investor attorney said she handled three cases over the
last year in which brokerage firms were fined from $1,000 to
$5,100 for discovery violations.
Fines can be significantly higher. On Monday, a FINRA
disciplinary officer fined a unit of Ameriprise Financial Inc
$100,000 for not disclosing that a broker altered a
document the firm gave an investor during discovery. An
Ameriprise spokesman said the firm strongly disagrees with the
decision, which focused on alleged technical violations during a
2009 arbitration
FINRA investigates all complaints about discovery abuse, and
the regulator initiates enforcement actions whenever possible, a
spokeswoman said.
Capacete's court case alleges that UBS produced documents
near the end of the arbitration that it should have produced
sooner. The documents, which supported UBS' view that it had not
discriminated against Capacete, were crucial, Capacete's lawyer
wrote.
There can be genuine reasons why documents surface late,
said Richard Roth, a securities lawyer in New York. Parties must
continue to look for documents, such as emails, while a case is
pending, he added.
Sanctions are not limited to firms. In one case in
September, arbitrators ruled three investors violated discovery
rules and ordered them to pay the firm's share of the hearing
fees.
In 2010, comedian Will Ferrell and a group of investors had
to pay $22,500 for not complying with discovery procedures in an
$18 million FINRA arbitration case they lost against JP Morgan
Chase.
