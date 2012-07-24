(Fixes typo in Debbie Matz quote, 7th paragraph from bottom)
By Deborah L. Cohen
CHICAGO, July 24 When Phoenix entrepreneur Eric
McCarthy needed money to build an ice cream business, the banks
would not budge.
So McCarthy, like a growing number of small business owners,
turned to a less likely source: his local credit unions.
"I tried all of the big banks, literally all of them, and
was shocked and surprised that I got turned down," said
McCarthy, who purchased four Baskin Robbins stores in his area
this spring with a $300,000 loan from Mountain America Credit
Union in Salt Lake City, Utah. "The big banks didn't want to
lend a little money; they wanted to lend a lot of money."
Commercial bank loans of less than $1 million have fallen by
more than 14 percent compared with 2008 levels, according to
Federal Deposit Insurance Corp data. Meanwhile, credit union
business lending jumped 22 percent from 2008 through the end of
2011 to $39.1 billion, according to the National Credit Union
Administration, which regulates credit unions.
Nevertheless, business loans represent only 4 percent of
total credit union assets of roughly $1 trillion through March,
and many credit unions would like to do more. But some
individual credit unions cannot -- they are nearing their legal
limit. A 1998 cap restricts credit unions from lending more than
12.25 percent of their assets.
Credit unions have lobbied for more than a year to get
Congress to raise the lid, but opposition from the banking
industry has stalled proposed legislation. Credit unions are now
focusing on legislation introduced this spring by U.S. Sen. Mark
Udall, a Colorado Democrat, that would increase the lid to 27.5
percent of assets and has a better chance of passing. Senate
Democratic leader Harry Reid has said the Senate would vote on a
bill this session in what is expected to be a very close
decision.
The American Bankers Association and others have lobbied
against the change. The ABA says credit unions lack the
institutional resources needed to do more commercial lending.
Additionally, the tax-free status of credit unions gives them an
unfair competitive advantage over banks. Credit unions operate
as democratically controlled cooperative institutions, serving
only their members, on a not-for-profit basis.
"Credit unions have a mission identified by Congress to
serve people, primarily consumers, especially those of modest
means," said Keith Leggett, an economist with the ABA.
"Expansion of the cap would represent a fundamental shift or
change in the credit union charter."
Leggett concedes the recession and weak economy have hurt
the balance sheet of many small businesses, making it difficult
for some to borrow from banks. Current lower interest rates have
added to the challenge of banks' ability to make small business
loans, he said.
"However, we're in a relationship business that goes beyond
just a loan to other products," Leggett said, adding, "banks are
making loans to every credit-worthy customer they can find."
While several credit unions suffered significant losses from
bad business loans in recent years, Debbie Matz, chairman of the
National Credit Union Administration, calls the cap "arbitrary."
"Credit unions tend to make very small business loans," she
said. "Generally banks don't even make a loan that small," she
said, noting the average credit union business loan is about
$230,000. "They're filling a very important need for small
businesses."
Those charged with finding new sources of capital for small
businesses say anything that creates more financing options
cannot be bad.
"I strongly believe that if credit unions are given a little
bit more leeway, the overall small business lending environment
in the country will improve, directly and indirectly," said
Rohit Arora, CEO of Biz2Credit, an online service that has
helped McCarthy and other small business owners arrange
financing from a variety of sources.
Not every credit union is active in small business lending.
In fact, only about one-third of federally insured credit unions
have commercial lending programs, according to NCUA data from
the end of 2011. Many offer loans backed by the Small Business
Administration. Business owners seeking commercial loans should
inquire whether a program is offered at their local credit
union.
"In certain instances I think it is easier to get loans from
a credit union as opposed to a bank," said Steven Parker, the
co-owner of an upscale dog boarding business, K-9 Resorts
Daycare & Luxury Hotel in Fanwood, New Jersey.
Parker and his brother secured a credit union loan of
$180,000 from Financial Resources Federal Credit Union in 2010
for working capital. They are now scouting out credit unions
that can help finance new operators interested in franchising
their business.
"They were offering lower rates than a traditional bank,"
Parker said.
(Editing by Jilian Mincer, Linda Stern and Matthew Lewis)