By David Cay Johnston
Nov 1 How does being taxed to give money to the
oil-rich kingdom of Abu Dhabi and its hereditary ruler strike
you?
The cost, if you live in New York State, comes to about
$1.4 billion, or roughly $190 per household, for an economic
development deal with a privately held company called
GlobalFoundries to build a microchip plant near Albany.
As you ponder this forced transfer from you to the
chip-making giant, which is controlled by Abu Dhabi's ruler
Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, keep in mind that Abu Dhabi
says its citizens enjoy the world's third-highest per capita
income, a third higher than Americans'.
The deal for the chip plant is being challenged in court by
a long-time critic of "corporate welfare" in a case that will
test New York's long-standing policy of subsidizing business.
At issue is the state constitution's Article VII, Section
8, which says, "The money of the state shall not be given or
loaned to or in aid of any private corporation or association,
or private undertaking ..."
Voters enacted this ban on gifts of cash and credit to
corporations in 1846 after taxpayers got stuck with debts from
giveaways to railroads, the high tech industry of that era.
To me, the constitutional language raises a question: How
can New York State be forcing its citizens to make this gift
and hundreds of other smaller corporate gifts all across New
York?
The state, technology giant IBM, and GlobalFoundries have
all asked New York's highest court to prevent that question
being raised in a trial.
They want a ruling that upholds a lower judge's dismissal
of a lawsuit brought by Buffalo lawyer James Ostrowski, who is
challenging the GlobalFoundries deal as unconstitutional.
LIBERTARIAN CRITIC
Ostrowski, a longtime libertarian critic of corporate
subsidies, sees such gifts as a way that politically connected
business leaders funnel taxpayer money to one another while
avoiding the competitive market and making everyone else worse
off, including those out of favor with the powers that be.
Advocates of state economic development grants, including
GlobalFoundries' spokesman Travis Bullard, say state financial
support is vital to overcoming the high cost of doing business
in the Empire State and creating new jobs.
The problem is that such gifts relieve pressure for actual
reform and instead reinforce the system of taking from the many
to benefit the few. The issue needs a full airing in court,
which would expose tricks used to get around the constitution.
An Oct. 13 hearing in Albany focused on whether the case
could be dismissed without a trial. A full airing at trial
would resolve the gift issue and would also help people
understand how much of their financial plight is due to market
capitalism being supplanted by corporate socialism.
State and local governments forced residents nationwide to
give corporations $70 billion last year in cash, tax favors and
cheap credit, according to Professor Kenneth Thomas, a
University of Missouri-St. Louis political scientist and author
of Investment Incentives and the Global Competition for
Capital.
That works out to about $600 per household. The $70 billion
estimate does not include federal giveaways, which enjoy broad
bipartisan support and on which the federal government
provides, like state and local governments, only skimpy data.
COURTROOM DRAMA
At the Oct. 13 hearing in Albany, Barbara Underwood, state
solicitor general, had barely started her argument when she
came under withering questioning from Judge Robert Smith.
Underwood asserted that the $1.4 billion "can't be a
prohibited gift of state money" because the state passed it
through an intermediary economic development agency. She also
characterized such money as "a grant or contract -- money paid
for services."
Underwood, evidently, thinks just being in business in New
York is a service.
Judge Smith interrupted, saying it seemed like an evasion
to let the state hand money to an intermediary which then made
a gift the state cannot make directly.
Underwood argued the high court has let public authorities
give money and extend credit to corporations for decades.
Judge Smith went to the core flaw in Underwood's argument,
asking whether prohibited conduct is acceptable "as long as you
have been doing it a long time and you are the state?"
Chief Judge Jonathan Lippman followed up, asking "where is
the line? Is the line just, we have been doing this a long time
and it's good for the state to be able to do this to promote
economic development?"
Referring to previous cases about the gifts ban, Underwood
said that then, as now with GlobalFoundries, the state was not
giving money away but rather making grants that were lawful
because they were "going to promote the New York economy."
OK, Ms. Underwood, you sold me with that one.
Now how about a million dollar gift to me and each of my
New York readers? After all, our use of that money would also
promote the New York economy.
