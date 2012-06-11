(David Cay Johnston is a Reuters columnist. The views expressed
are his own.)
By David Cay Johnston
June 11 JPMorgan Chase & Co blames its
$2 billion, and maybe much larger, trading loss on mistakes made
in hedging the market. Bill Black, a finance criminologist,
calls this "hedginess."
"Hedginess" riffs on "truthiness," the word the comedian
Stephen Colbert invented in 2005. Truthiness means favoring
versions of events that one wishes to be true, and acting as if
they were true, while ignoring facts to the contrary that are
staring you in the face. Fake hedges are to real hedges as
"truthiness" is to truth. Hence "hedginess." JPMorgan's
trades got around the Volcker rule, which tries to prevent banks
from speculating in financial derivatives, by labeling as
"hedges" bets that were clearly not hedges.
As Black puts it, JPMorgan is now defining as a hedge
"something that performs in exactly the opposite fashion of a
hedge." A hedge is supposed to reduce risk, but according to
Black, the losses came from deals that "dramatically increased
risk by placing a second bet in the same direction, which
compounded the risk."
Actually, it isn't quite as simple as Black says. While
JPMorgan did not respond to my questions on its strategy,
Reuters and others have reported that the trade began as a
standard hedge. Subsequently, the reports say, it morphed into
speculation as the bank layered bet on top of bet. link.reuters.com/hez68s
Such doubling down is why Black says JPMorgan indulged in
hedginess.
Who is Black to pronounce on such things? As a senior
regulator at the Federal Savings and Loan Insurance Corp, he,
more than anyone else, was responsible for the more than 3,000
felony convictions in the savings-and-loan crisis. Black now
talks his walk as a law and economics professor at the
University of Missouri-Kansas City.
WEAPONS OF MASS WEALTH DESTRUCTION
The S&L crisis of the late 1980s was a mere grenade compared
to the weapons of mass wealth destruction that went off on Wall
Street four years ago and the others that remain primed and
ready to explode. But instead of facing indictments, JPMorgan
and others face impunity. "It's clear that JPMorgan has
absolutely no fear that this might have consequences," Black
said. "And why should they?"
As Black is quite right to note, there are exactly zero
reasons that Wall Street should fear the consequences of its
compulsive gambling, be it with the money of shareholders or the
deposits of its clients. Chief Executive Officer Jamie
Dimon is scheduled to testify before two congressional panels
this week, where I hope he is asked pointed, nuanced questions
that break through the veneer of his and the bank's public
remarks to date. link.reuters.com/jez68s
Too Big To Fail banks like JPMorgan enjoy an implicit
federal guarantee in the event a manageable $2 billion loss
becomes an unmanageable $20 billion loss. These banks have
also delayed implementation of the Volcker rule, which bars some
speculative trades, and other provisions of the Dodd-Frank law
as they work to make it more loophole than law. Most
disturbing is Wall Street's success in blocking any move to
restore Glass-Steagall, which required commercial banks to take
deposits and make loans, not speculate like JPMorgan did. With
Glass-Steagall restored we would not be talking about bailing
out banks that speculate.
Headlines blare that the FBI is investigating the JPMorgan
trades for evidence of crimes. But down in the fine print the
bureau calls this routine. It's show, not substance, our own
Captain Renault rounding up the usual suspects in Casablanca.
Says Black: "There has not been a single investigation by
the Justice Department worthy of the word investigation of any
of the major entities whose frauds caused the financial crisis."
STATUTE OF LIMITATIONS
Criminal investigations now hardly matter, because most of
the frauds took place before 2008. Under the five-year statute
of limitations for most federal frauds, governments let the
crooks run out the clock. They keep their riches, their
reputations, their jobs and, absent real reform and real
regulation, plunder on. Both the George W. Bush and Obama
administrations have let the crooks escape. The challenger who
wants to replace President Obama would be even worse. Mitt
Romney wants to repeal Dodd-Frank. Unless some determined
and creative prosecutor finds a way to pursue the wrongdoers,
there will be no justice, just more gambling with taxpayers on
the hook to pay off the markers. Only Eric Schneiderman, the New
York state attorney general, offers any hope, but his staff is
tiny and the crimes are mighty. Keep in mind that in 2004
the FBI and the Mortgage Bankers Association in 2004 said there
were only two kinds of mortgage fraud, both of them perpetrated
by unqualified borrowers who could not repay their loans. The
FBI said nothing about banks profiting off huge fees for issuing
fraudulent "liar loans," nor about why banks lacked standards
and practices to turn away unqualified borrowers. I'll call
that "investigativeness."
The Too Big To Fail banks' triple play of lobbying, campaign
donations and lucrative jobs for family and friends of
Washington officials, elected and appointed, blocks real
regulation. Budget cuts and rules in fine print have
declawed the SEC and the Comptroller while filing the IRS's
audit teeth down to nubs. Washington regulators are looking
for problems in all the wrong places, when they are looking at
all.
That's "regulationiness." The JPMorgan derivatives
debacle reveals how the appearance of banking regulation and
reform, rather than actual regulation and reform, threatens the
financial health of the entire nation. That's what comes of
"hedginess."
