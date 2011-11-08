The author is a Reuters columnist. The opinions expressed
By David Cay Johnston
Nov 8 In a competitive market, economists argue
endlessly about who bears the burden of corporate income tax.
Is it owners, who get a smaller net return? Or workers, who
make less? Or suppliers, who get lower prices? Or customers,
who pay higher prices?
In one sector of the U.S. economy, however, the answer is
clear-cut. Corporate-owned utilities (mostly electric and
natural gas) and pipeline partnerships, all of them legal
monopolies, pass their income tax burdens on to customers.
Now a study, released last week, provides powerful new
evidence that these two industries convert corporate income
taxes from a burden to a benefit.
The study was prepared by Citizens for Tax Justice and the
Institute on Taxation and Economic Policy. Both are
foundation-backed nonprofits that say the tax system favors the
rich and corporations over most Americans.
Utilities charge prices, known as rates, set by political
appointees who regulate the industry. Embedded in those rates
are generous sums to cover corporate income and all other
Pacific Gas & Electric(PCG.N), the northern California
utility, was awarded $431 million to pay 2007 corporate income
taxes, a final decision by the California Public Utilities
Similar amounts were approved, or are in the process of
final approval, for each subsequent year.
REFUNDS
But in the three years from 2008 through 2010, PG&E's
corporate parent did not pay roughly $1.7 billion in federal
income taxes on $4.8 billion of profits, the expected sum based
on the federal 35 percent corporate income tax rate.
Instead, PG&E collected more than $1 billion in refunds,
thanks in good part to a 2008 increase in accelerated
depreciation, which lets companies defer taxes into the future,
the study showed.
Brian Hertzog, PG&E's Washington director of corporate
relations, said that the rules that let the company defer
paying taxes into the future mean it can use that money
immediately to help pay for new plant and equipment. He said
this costs much less than borrowing in the markets and thus
benefits customers.
Hertzog has a point. When customers pay their monthly bills
they loan money to PG&E at zero interest, which is a lot
cheaper than borrowing in the markets. But that is neither
capitalism nor market economics.
The market chooses to invest and sets a price for credit.
The regulatory and tax systems force captive customers to make
interest-free loans to utilities, denying the customers the use
of their money for other purposes, including paying down their
own debt, which may be at much higher interest rates than the
savings from using that money to finance utility projects.
Forcing captive customers to extend interest-free credit to
utilities strikes me as a subtle form of legalized theft.
PG&E's roughly $2.7 billion swing from burden to benefit is
not unique.
LOW TAXES
The 26 large utilities studied paid an average rate of just
3.7 percent over the three years, a 10th of the 35 percent
statutory U.S. tax rate.
Half of the 26 corporate-owned utilities analyzed got money
back from the government, thanks to deferrals and tax benefits
from tax shelters in non-utility operations. Just four paid
corporate income tax of more than 10 percent.
The trophy for turning the burden of taxes into a benefit
goes not to General Electric(GE.N), whose skillful use of tax
law and lobbying for tax breaks is famous, but to Pepco
HoldingsPOM.N, which owns the monopoly electric utility in
and around the U.S. capital.
Pepco's three-year tax rate? Minus 57.6 percent. GE's was
only minus 45.3 percent.
Pepco says it pays all of its taxes as required by law. For
sure that's true.
Here's the irony. Pepco's biggest customer, by far, is the
federal government.
So, federal taxpayers and other customers paid electric
rates to Pepco that assumed about $309 million in corporate tax
payments would flow to the Treasury, only to see $508 million
of their taxes flow to Pepco as refunds. Ouch.
The roughly $817 million tax benefit Pepco enjoyed -- from
taxes it collected but did not turn over combined with refunds
-- almost equaled the $882 million in profits Pepco's
corporate parent reported during the same period.
This is an old story at Pepco Holdings. In the six years
preceding the study, 2002 through 2007, Pepco Holdings reported
pretax profits of $949.2 million. Its cash paid for taxes was
negative $116.4 million, my analysis shows.
Cash paid for income taxes is a simpler measure than the
painstakingly detailed examination in the Citizens for Tax
Justice study. Cash paid also tends to understate reality.
BETTER DEAL
Pipelines have an even juicier deal. Under the 1986 Tax
Reform Act they are exempt from paying corporate income taxes
if organized as partnerships.
However, under a rule from the era of President George W.
Bush, federal regulators let them collect the corporate income
tax anyway. That IS legalized theft.
How do utilities and pipelines convert the burden of
corporate income taxes into a benefit, whether temporary or
permanent?
Easy as 1, 2, 3.
1. Political appointees on regulatory boards, many of whom
come from and return to the utility and pipeline industries,
require customers to pay the utilities' corporate income taxes
measured as if the utilities were stand-alone companies filing
their own tax returns.
2. Most utilities do not stand alone, but are subsidiaries
of holding companies.
3. Each holding company files a tax return that
consolidates its utility and non-utility businesses, allowing
it to capture some of the utility taxes as additional assets or
as profits.
The result is little or none of the tax that customers are
forced to pay actually gets to government.
Here are two questions to ask about this costly state of
affairs:
Why have you not heard about this from anti-tax politicians
and organizations that insist they are trying to ease your
burdens?
Who will put an end to this forced transfer of wealth from
utility and pipeline customers to the companies' shareholders?
