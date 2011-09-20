The writer is a Reuters columnist. The views expressed are
his own.
By David Cay Johnston
Sept 20 President Barack Obama this week
started pitching his plan to cut U. S. taxes for everyone in
2012 and then in 2013 raise income tax rates for high earners,
primarily those making more than $1 million, many of whom bear
a lighter burden than a cop married to a nurse.
Two responses are certain.
There will be claims that economic ruin will follow once
taxes go up. Never mind the proposed 2012 tax cuts are for
virtually everyone. Never mind that the modest rate hikes would
apply only to those who make more than 97 percent of their
fellow Americans with most of the burden on those making more
than $1 million. Never mind IRS data showing that tens of
thousands of those whose increased taxes would increase their
income tax rate by just 1.2 percentage points make more in a
year than the median family earns in a lifetime.
Obama has also set a clever trap for anti-tax Republicans.
Obama's American Jobs Act would lower Social Security taxes for
all workers and for all businesses in 2012. Republicans who
vote against the bill would be voting against a tax cut. They
would also be voting against a huge business tax break, letting
business immediately write off all capital investments made in
2012.
The other, more pernicious attack will be on the best
funded, most effective and most efficient government program
around: Social Security.
The latest assault on Social Security comes from Governor
Rick Perry of Texas, a Republican presidential hopeful who
insists that social insurance for widows, orphans, the disabled
and the old is a Ponzi scheme.
If Social Security is a Ponzi scheme then so are public
education, businesses and the state government that has for
decades employed Rick Perry.
ACCOLADE OR EPITHET
The education of the children born to today's kindergarten
students must come from future tax revenues. The profits
Wal-Mart makes in 2091 depend on people not yet born making
purchases. And if Perry is elected president, his salary and
presidential pension will depend on new money coming in.
Every enterprise depends on future income, which is where
any similarity between legitimate activities and Ponzi schemes
ends, though Perry seems ignorant of this.
Perry boasts that he was an awful student. Instead of being
dismissed as a know-nothing, however, he is a serious contender
for the most important job in the world, in part because many
Americans have been persuaded that the word "elite" is not an
accolade but an epithet.
Egging on Perry are people whose elite education suggests
they should know better, like Washington Post columnist Charles
Krauthammer, who has an M.D. and a Pulitzer prize. One need not
be elite, which means "the best," to know that Ponzi schemes
are criminal enterprises that depend on secrecy to defraud.
In contrast, Social Security is an open book. It publishes
exhaustive financial reports, all of which have proven
reliable. Social Security's overhead, at less than one percent,
is a much smaller share of its budget than any large
corporation or that multi-billion dollar enterprise known as
the State of Texas. And Social Security has collected more than
$2 trillion in advance to help pay future benefits through
2037. That surplus makes it an anti-Ponzi scheme.
Social Security's projected $5.3 trillion shortfall sounds
huge, but it is spread over 75 years, making its impact
insignificant. This minor problem would shrivel if we just went
back to the levy under President Ronald Reagan, when 90 percent
of wages and salaries were subject to the Social Security tax
instead of the 83 percent today.
The shortfall would vanish if we reversed our policies that
discourage higher education, export jobs, drive down wages and
savage our manufacturing, research and development prowess.
CAT FOOD FOR DINNER
Most Americans are not old enough to recall when old ladies
bought cat food on sale, not for a pet but for dinner. A half
century ago more than a third of older Americans lived in
poverty. Today fewer than 10 percent do because of Social
Security.
More than a third of older Americans rely on Social
Security for 90 percent of their income. The average benefit is
just $14,124 per year, but many older Americans get only half
that much, which Perry and Krauthammer tell us is more than we
can afford.
Gentlemen, will that be Fancy Feast or Meow Mix for your
fellow Americans who have not fared as well as you have fared?
Now let's put the Obama plan, which has no chance of
becoming law in the current Congress, in perspective. He would
raise taxes on 534,000 of an estimated 166 million taxpayers in
2013 by an average of $39,182 each, the Tax Policy Center
calculated. Their average income was $3 million in 2009, which
is more than twice what the median income taxpayer earns in a
lifetime of work.
Together these top earners made more money in 2009 than the
56.5 million taxpayers whose cash income was less than $25,000
and on average just $12,366.
To assert that we must not raise taxes at the top, but we
must cut Social Security is to say this: America's rich do not
have enough and we must take from those with less to give the
rich more.
Can we do better? Of course, but we won't until we make it
standard for politicians to develop their minds, and to
understand taxes and public finance, enough so that we can call
them elite.
