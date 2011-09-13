The author is a Reuters columnist. The opinions expressed
By David Cay Johnston
Sept 13 Every day we hear politicians and
pundits say that government spending cannot lift the economy
out of the worst slump since the 1930s, which is as sensible as
saying that 2-1=3 or that water and flour make steak.
Those who said after President Barack Obama's speech last
week to Congress that government does not create wealth, does
not create jobs and cannot stimulate the economy spoke
nonsense. So do those who say that only private business
creates wealth, as if any revenue going to taxes destroys
wealth.
Adam Smith, who figured out market capitalism in his 1776
book The Wealth of Nations, could set them straight. We have
plenty of equally competent economists who understand these
issues today. They just do not get the attention that the news
media lavish on high-profile politicians and pundits who speak
with absolute certainty on matters about which their words show
they know nothing.
So why are politicians and commentators who speak economic
nonsense treated as sages? And why do so many journalists
uncritically repeat their nonsense?
Sadly, the answer is that too few people in public life
understand economics, numbers or algebra. Too few people
learned, or remember, the crucial concept underlying matters of
economics and finance known as accounting identities.
ACCOUNTING IDENTITIES
Accounting identities are statements that must be true no
matter how you arrange the components. Thus 2+1=3 just as
3-1=2. Likewise, net worth equals assets minus liabilities just
as assets equal liabilities plus net worth and profits equal
revenue minus costs. But water plus flour does not equal
steak.
In economics, Gross Domestic Product equals consumer
spending plus government spending plus investment plus the net
of exports and imports. Or in its simplest form: Spending =
Output = Income.
Economics is like a circle, as Smith figured out 235 years
ago. More spending by government creates jobs, whether at war
plants making smart bombs, dredging ports so cargo moves
efficiently or stimulating the gray matter between young ears
to create productive adults. Bombs ultimately destroy value,
while ports and education add value.
Now, refreshed on the bedrock economics of accounting
identities, consider these statements by three prominent
Republican lawmakers:
* "We need to cut spending now in order to create jobs in
America" -- House Speaker John Boehner on the floor of the
House of Representatives in July 2010.
* "If government spending would stimulate the economy, we'd
be in the middle of a boom" -- Senator Mitch McConnell in March
2011.
* "Government doesn't create jobs, you do" --
Representative Nan Hayworth, M.D., speaking in January to
business leaders in her New York district.
None of the comments makes sense. The first violates the
accounting identity that spending equals income. The second
assumes that the stimulus was big enough to make up for the
fall in private sector jobs, when it was less than half what
accounting identity algebra showed was needed. The third is
just plain nonsense.
JOBS ARE KEY
It is certainly true that jobs are key. People with jobs
are taxpayers, while those without tend to become taxeaters.
More wages mean more spending, which is income to others.
As John Maynard Keynes observed in 1932: "There is no
possibility of balancing the budget except by increasing the
national income, which is the same thing as increasing
employment."
None of this means that President Obama's jobs package,
which has no hope of becoming law, is the optimal approach. It
relies, however, on sound principles.
On the other hand, creating jobs that cost more than they
add in value destroys wealth. That is why a defense plant for
which Senator McConnell wants to get a federal loan guarantee
of $1.7 million per job makes no sense economically.
We also inhibit future wealth when we fire teachers, let
roads fall apart so that truck traffic slows and repair bills
rise, and ignore weakened dams whose collapse would destroy
property and lives. Cutting research funds just sends
researchers to China and India, along with future fortunes.
Investing in education, research and infrastructure all add
to economic inputs and, in turn, increase economic outputs.
In general the market does a better job of allocating
capital for investment than government does. But when the
market fails, as with the unregulated insurance and bad loans
that destroyed so much value in the last decade, then the only
way to stop the vicious cycle of decline is for government to
temporarily make up the difference through more spending.
Saying otherwise is the economic equivalent of arguing that
water and flour make steak.
