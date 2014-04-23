(The opinions expressed here are those of the author, a
columnist for Reuters.)
By Conrad de Aenlle
LONG BEACH, Calif., April 23 You've been on
offense with your global stock portfolio for five years, running
up the score in sectors like consumer discretionary and
technology stocks that have outperformed the broad market.
With those sectors starting to show weakness, it could be
time to play defense and shift some money into more stable areas
such as healthcare, telecommunications or consumer staples.
Jamie Doyle, co-manager of the Causeway Global Value Fund
, is not ready to make a wholesale switch into
defensive plays. But he takes offense at the prices he has to
pay for many stocks.
"We're value investors," Doyle says. "We're concerned that
the equity markets have been so strong for five years. You have
to ask yourself 'What can take the market higher and where
valuations are.'"
Whichever direction the market goes, he likes the prospects
of SK Telecom Co. Ltd.. The dominant South Korean
phone company is one of the larger holdings in his portfolio,
which ranks in the top 5 percent of world stock funds over five
years.
SK benefits from a virtuous circle driven by its 50 percent
market share. That gives it economies of scale to enhance return
on capital and profit margins, Doyle says. In turn, the company
can spend more aggressively to build its network, which makes
its services more attractive to customers. Even with such an
edge, the stock, which has a 4.2 percent dividend yield, trades
at just 8.6 times trailing earnings.
Doyle also sees opportunities in big pharma, in particular
European drug makers like Sanofi SA of France and its
Swiss counterpart Roche Holding AG. Both have changed
chief executives in recent years amid concerns about profitable
drugs going off patent, he notes. He's especially impressed with
the new boss at Sanofi, Chris Viehbacher, who was hired away
from GlaxoSmithKline PLC despite having what Sanofi must
have considered a serious flaw.
"They brought in someone who wasn't French," Doyle notes.
"He came from Glaxo, which is better at managing. He's done a
good job refocusing the company and talking about things like
cost control and looking outside its own four walls for access
to innovative medicines."
Sanofi trades at a modest 13 times analysts' consensus
estimate of 2014 earnings and has a 3.7 percent yield. Doyle
considers it, along with SK, the most undervalued of the
holdings he mentioned, although he declined to offer concrete
price targets.
Roche's appeal is its Genentech subsidiary, which Doyle
calls "a very successful research and development engine" that
has helped Roche to surpass its competitors in creating new
drugs. The company should have fewer patent issues, too, in his
view, because its drugs tend to be biologically based - derived
from "the ovaries of Chinese hamsters," as he puts it - and not
chemically based, making them harder for generic manufacturers
to knock off.
Big pharma, which has undergone a recent spate of mergers
and acquisitions, is widely seen as a defensive group. Little
pharma has the opposite reputation, mainly because the most
conspicuous examples are involved in biotechnology, an industry
that generates much excitement and little money. But Murali
Balaraman, co-manager of the BlackRock Global SmallCap Fund
, which has performed in the top 5 percent of world
stock funds over 10 years, contends that one small healthcare
company that he owns, Edwards Lifesciences Corp., has
ample defensive characteristics.
Edwards manufactures heart valves installed through
minimally invasive procedures, making them state of the art,
Balaraman notes. He expects continued strong demand for them as
the population ages, providing an auspicious growth outlook.
BAKING IN GROWTH
Another of Balaraman's holdings, Aryzta AG, is an
Irish-Swiss company and the world's largest baker. If you've
eaten a McDonald's burger or a Starbucks
sandwich, chances are you've patronized Aryzta, he says.
"It's a very solid defensive business with growth,"
Balaraman says, noting that the company has improved its
production technology, so it should start throwing out free cash
flow.
Doyle is generally wary of companies that produce food and
other consumer staples because of pricey valuations, although he
owns two American tobacco producers, Altria Group Inc.
and Lorillard Inc.. The stocks have performed poorly on
worries about e-cigarettes cutting into profitability and
regulatory pressure on makers of menthol cigarettes,
respectively, but he believes that current valuations
overestimate potential risks.
"The staples that will kill you are some of the best"
investments, he says. Of greater concern for him are segments of
the stock market that have grown too expensive and could be
hazardous to shareholders' financial health.
"It's hard to think that earnings will improve much, and the
macro backdrop isn't the greatest, yet equities are valued as if
it were," Doyle says. "You have to be careful where you get
exposure."
(Follow us @ReutersMoney or here;
Editing by Lauren Young and Dan Grebler)