(John Kemp is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

By John Kemp

LONDON, Sept 5 A raft of eminent economists have called for a short, sharp, controlled burst of inflation to solve the problem of over-indebtedness and pull the advanced economies out of a protracted slump.

But even if monetary policy could produce just the right amount of inflation (not too little, not too much), rising prices will compound the misery for consumers across North America and Western Europe, and do nothing to ease the burden of paying down mortgage debts or bolster confidence.

The problems underlying the debt crisis and slump are structural, and require structural solutions. Fiddling with the value of the currency will not cure them.

The notion of restoring confidence by threatening just the right amount of inflation is based on a series of logical misunderstandings. In particular, advocates confuse prices with wages, and miss the fundamental insight of John Maynard Keynes' "General Theory", which put confidence and expectations at the heart of growth and employment.

The call for more inflation to stimulate growth recalls the wedding scene from the film Flash Gordon in which Emperor Ming orders "All citizens will make merry ... on pain of death". Threatening price increases without comparable wage rises will heighten uncertainty, depressing rather than increasing confidence and activity.

THE 4-6 PERCENT SOLUTION

Harvard Economics Professor Kenneth Rogoff has been the leading proponent of what might be termed the "inflationist" solution to the Second Great Contraction.

In a blog article published last month, Rogoff claimed "the only practical way to shorten the coming period of painful deleveraging and slow growth would be a sustained burst of moderate inflation, say, 4-6 percent for several years".

"Of course, inflation is an unfair and arbitrary transfer of income from savers to debtors. But, at the end of the day, such a transfer is the most direct approach to faster recovery. Eventually, it will take place one way or another, anyway, as Europe is painfully learning."

In a similar article, published in the Financial Times, Rogoff argued: "By far the main problem is a huge overhang of debt that creates headwinds to faster normalisation of post-crisis growth ... The most direct remedy ... would be to find expeditious approaches to cleaning up balance sheets whilst maintaining the integrity of the financial system".

"If direct approaches to debt reduction [write downs] are ruled out by political obstacles, there is still the option of trying to achieve some modest deleveraging through moderate inflation of say 4-6 percent for several years".

EUTHANASIA OF THE RENTIER

Rogoff's call for an inflationary solution has been enthusiastically taken up by a broad range of commentators, though no senior policymaker has openly embraced the idea yet.

Proponents argue macroeconomics is not a morality play. Redistributing losses from debtors to creditors, while tough, is the least worst option. In their view creditors are unlikely to get all their money back in any event. Default through inflation is better than widespread bankruptcies and other forms of potentially disorderly restructuring.

In an echo of Keynes' call for the "euthanasia of the rentier, of the functionless investor", some commentators have appeared to suggest savers should face the threat of expropriation to force them to take more risk and invest in productive assets rather than unproductive government paper.

Driving investors out of safe liquid assets into riskier forms of credit, equity and real investments is official Fed policy.

THREATS, EXPECTATIONS, CONFIDENCE

For inflationists, the Fed's ability to create inflation is the ultimate tool in its arsenal for managing saving, investment and spending behaviour, and forcing the economy onto a faster nthgrowth path.

But there are numerous problems with the inflation solution, and the tool is too unpredictable to be usable:

(1) Links between reserve creation, credit extension and price rises are too unstable to be exploited -- as several decades of monetarist practice has shown. The Fed has no idea how big it would need to make its balance sheet to generate any given amount of inflation. It cannot credibly target a rate of 4-6 percent. It is already having enough problems targeting 2 percent.

The relationship between liquidity and inflation depends above all on confidence. The Fed cannot reliably produce inflation unless it can cut demand for liquid assets and bolster confidence. If it could do that, the slump would be over. The Fed's inability to instil confidence is at the heart of the problem.

(2) Proponents of negative real rates believe the prospect of losses can be used to compel households to cut their savings and deploy them into riskier and more productive forms. But a small, short-lived rise in inflation is unlikely to have much impact. In conditions of intense uncertainty, most savers will choose the likelihood of a small loss each year via inflation than risk a large one by buying riskier, less liquid assets.

To produce the desired shift in behaviour, the Fed would have to threaten a much bigger burst of inflation over several years. Losses would be severe -- not the painless adjustment portrayed by inflationists -- and would have serious long-term consequences.

(3) Most analysis has focused upon the drag on growth created by the burden on debtors, but ignores the equivalent burden that would be imposed on savers by sudden unanticipated inflation. It is not clear why pushing losses from debtors onto creditors is a clearly superior solution in terms of economic performance.

In the face of a substantial erosion of their wealth and expected long-term purchasing power, savers are likely to redouble their efforts. Most are aiming for a target real retirement income or college savings fund. The more that is eroded the more they will save, as the experience of Japan has shown.

The only way to break the cycle is to threaten very rapid rates of inflation so savers give up entirely. It is not clear if Rogoff and others believe this is really a socially acceptable or stable solution. Most countries that have resorted to inflation have seen political and economic stability worsen rather than improve.

(4) Inflationists hope price rises will erode the burden of debt. But they are confusing price inflation with wage inflation. There is plenty of evidence the Fed can produce price inflation but less evidence it can readily produce wage gains.

Only wage inflation can erode the nominal value of household debts. Price inflation without wage inflation would make the position of debtors worse. If the Fed could produce wage rises, the economy would not be mired in a slump, and there would be no need to consider radical measures.

(5) Friedman was half right when he claimed inflation was always and everywhere a monetary phenomenon. Inflation is a symptom not the disease. The underlying problems are always structural and centre on struggles over the distribution of income.

The Fed can (possibly) create inflation but it cannot choose which prices rise or by how much. During the second round of QE, commodity and some other prices rose briskly, while wages stagnated, reflecting the current distribution of pricing power (with some firms having a lot and most workers very little).

Unless the distribution of pricing power changes, prices for energy and goods and services will rise much faster than wages. The net effect will be to depress activity, not spur it.

(6) Inflationists think the Fed can precisely control the rate of price increases -- stimulating fast rises for a few years, before bringing inflation painlessly down again. Experience shows inflation control is not so easy.

It is not clear the Fed can