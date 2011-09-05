(John Kemp is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are
his own)
By John Kemp
LONDON, Sept 5 A raft of eminent economists have
called for a short, sharp, controlled burst of inflation to
solve the problem of over-indebtedness and pull the advanced
economies out of a protracted slump.
But even if monetary policy could produce just the right
amount of inflation (not too little, not too much), rising
prices will compound the misery for consumers across North
America and Western Europe, and do nothing to ease the burden of
paying down mortgage debts or bolster confidence.
The problems underlying the debt crisis and slump are
structural, and require structural solutions. Fiddling with the
value of the currency will not cure them.
The notion of restoring confidence by threatening just the
right amount of inflation is based on a series of logical
misunderstandings. In particular, advocates confuse prices with
wages, and miss the fundamental insight of John Maynard Keynes'
"General Theory", which put confidence and expectations at the
heart of growth and employment.
The call for more inflation to stimulate growth recalls the
wedding scene from the film Flash Gordon in which Emperor Ming
orders "All citizens will make merry ... on pain of death".
Threatening price increases without comparable wage rises will
heighten uncertainty, depressing rather than increasing
confidence and activity.
THE 4-6 PERCENT SOLUTION
Harvard Economics Professor Kenneth Rogoff has been the
leading proponent of what might be termed the "inflationist"
solution to the Second Great Contraction.
In a blog article published last month, Rogoff claimed "the
only practical way to shorten the coming period of painful
deleveraging and slow growth would be a sustained burst of
moderate inflation, say, 4-6 percent for several years".
"Of course, inflation is an unfair and arbitrary transfer of
income from savers to debtors. But, at the end of the day, such
a transfer is the most direct approach to faster recovery.
Eventually, it will take place one way or another, anyway, as
Europe is painfully learning."
In a similar article, published in the Financial Times,
Rogoff argued: "By far the main problem is a huge overhang of
debt that creates headwinds to faster normalisation of
post-crisis growth ... The most direct remedy ... would be to
find expeditious approaches to cleaning up balance sheets whilst
maintaining the integrity of the financial system".
"If direct approaches to debt reduction [write downs] are
ruled out by political obstacles, there is still the option of
trying to achieve some modest deleveraging through moderate
inflation of say 4-6 percent for several years".
EUTHANASIA OF THE RENTIER
Rogoff's call for an inflationary solution has been
enthusiastically taken up by a broad range of commentators,
though no senior policymaker has openly embraced the idea yet.
Proponents argue macroeconomics is not a morality play.
Redistributing losses from debtors to creditors, while tough, is
the least worst option. In their view creditors are unlikely to
get all their money back in any event. Default through inflation
is better than widespread bankruptcies and other forms of
potentially disorderly restructuring.
In an echo of Keynes' call for the "euthanasia of the
rentier, of the functionless investor", some commentators have
appeared to suggest savers should face the threat of
expropriation to force them to take more risk and invest in
productive assets rather than unproductive government paper.
Driving investors out of safe liquid assets into riskier
forms of credit, equity and real investments is official Fed
policy.
THREATS, EXPECTATIONS, CONFIDENCE
For inflationists, the Fed's ability to create inflation is
the ultimate tool in its arsenal for managing saving, investment
and spending behaviour, and forcing the economy onto a faster
nthgrowth path.
But there are numerous problems with the inflation solution,
and the tool is too unpredictable to be usable:
(1) Links between reserve creation, credit extension and
price rises are too unstable to be exploited -- as several
decades of monetarist practice has shown. The Fed has no idea
how big it would need to make its balance sheet to generate any
given amount of inflation. It cannot credibly target a rate of
4-6 percent. It is already having enough problems targeting 2
percent.
The relationship between liquidity and inflation depends
above all on confidence. The Fed cannot reliably produce
inflation unless it can cut demand for liquid assets and bolster
confidence. If it could do that, the slump would be over. The
Fed's inability to instil confidence is at the heart of the
problem.
(2) Proponents of negative real rates believe the prospect
of losses can be used to compel households to cut their savings
and deploy them into riskier and more productive forms. But a
small, short-lived rise in inflation is unlikely to have much
impact. In conditions of intense uncertainty, most savers will
choose the likelihood of a small loss each year via inflation
than risk a large one by buying riskier, less liquid assets.
To produce the desired shift in behaviour, the Fed would
have to threaten a much bigger burst of inflation over several
years. Losses would be severe -- not the painless adjustment
portrayed by inflationists -- and would have serious long-term
consequences.
(3) Most analysis has focused upon the drag on growth
created by the burden on debtors, but ignores the equivalent
burden that would be imposed on savers by sudden unanticipated
inflation. It is not clear why pushing losses from debtors onto
creditors is a clearly superior solution in terms of economic
performance.
In the face of a substantial erosion of their wealth and
expected long-term purchasing power, savers are likely to
redouble their efforts. Most are aiming for a target real
retirement income or college savings fund. The more that is
eroded the more they will save, as the experience of Japan has
shown.
The only way to break the cycle is to threaten very rapid
rates of inflation so savers give up entirely. It is not clear
if Rogoff and others believe this is really a socially
acceptable or stable solution. Most countries that have resorted
to inflation have seen political and economic stability worsen
rather than improve.
(4) Inflationists hope price rises will erode the burden of
debt. But they are confusing price inflation with wage
inflation. There is plenty of evidence the Fed can produce price
inflation but less evidence it can readily produce wage gains.
Only wage inflation can erode the nominal value of household
debts. Price inflation without wage inflation would make the
position of debtors worse. If the Fed could produce wage rises,
the economy would not be mired in a slump, and there would be no
need to consider radical measures.
(5) Friedman was half right when he claimed inflation was
always and everywhere a monetary phenomenon. Inflation is a
symptom not the disease. The underlying problems are always
structural and centre on struggles over the distribution of
income.
The Fed can (possibly) create inflation but it cannot choose
which prices rise or by how much. During the second round of QE,
commodity and some other prices rose briskly, while wages
stagnated, reflecting the current distribution of pricing power
(with some firms having a lot and most workers very little).
Unless the distribution of pricing power changes, prices for
energy and goods and services will rise much faster than wages.
The net effect will be to depress activity, not spur it.
(6) Inflationists think the Fed can precisely control the
rate of price increases -- stimulating fast rises for a few
years, before bringing inflation painlessly down again.
Experience shows inflation control is not so easy.
It is not clear the Fed can