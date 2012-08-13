By Bernd Debusmann
WASHINGTON Aug 13 Has Mitt Romney, the U.S.
Republican Party's candidate for November's presidential
elections, given up hope of boosting his dismal standing among
U.S. citizens of Latin American extraction? The question arises
after Romney's pick of a running mate of no apparent appeal to
Latinos.
Romney's choice as candidate for Vice President, the
ultra-conservative congressman Paul Ryan, is a darling of the
Republican Party's rigidly ideological base but has done nothing
that could endear him to the fastest growing segment of the
American electorate. On average, around 1,600 Latinos turn 18,
voting age, every day and by November 6, some 22 million will be
eligible to vote.
Romney is aware of how important their vote will be - in
April, two reporters overheard him talk about the subject in a
closed-door meeting with donors in Palm Beach. His message then,
according to the eavesdropping journalists, was blunt: failure
to win over more Latinos "spells doom for us." Since then, the
Romney campaign stepped up efforts to court Latinos with
television ads and a Spanish-language website.
That failed to narrow the wide gap in Latino support between
President Barack Obama and his rival. In July, the latest in a
string of public opinion polls with similar results showed 23
percent would vote for Romney and 67 percent for Obama. While
support for Romney has been going down, Obama held steady. The
President won 67 percent of the Latino vote in 2008.
Romney's standing among Latinos is the worst for a
Republican presidential candidate since 1996 and
number-crunching pundits from both ends of the political
spectrum have estimated that he would need more than 30 percent
of the Latino vote to win. Which makes his choice of Ryan
baffling. Of all the potential running mates Romney could have
picked from, Ryan is probably the one least likely to draw in
Latino support.
"Choosing him means he's turning his back on Latinos," said
Fabian Nunez, a democratic political analyst for the
Spanish-language Univision network in a debate on the
Romney/Ryan ticket. Andres Oppenheimer, an author and writer on
Latin affairs, commented that Romney had lost a major
opportunity to pick a Vice President who would appeal to
Latinos. "Looks like the Romney campaign gave up on the Hispanic
vote altogether."
Ryan rose to stardom in the Tea Party movement in the
Republican-controlled House of Representatives as the author of
budget proposals that would tear apart America's social safety
net on which Latinos and African-Americans tend to rely more
than whites or Asian Americans. Ryan's views of the role of
government have been inspired, by his own account, by the work
of Ayn Rand, the patron saint of unfettered capitalism.
PARASITES?
In her best-known book, "Atlas Shrugged", the controversial
philosopher laid out a vision of a world where "money is the
root of all good" and those expecting government to solve their
problems are parasites. In a 2005 speech, Ryan described Rand as
the thinker who prompted him to get involved in government
service.
He has since dissociated himself from that remark, a
revision of his personal history that echoes the habits of
Romney, who has been trying hard to distance himself from the
health care system he introduced when he was governor of
Massachusetts. That state's system is virtually
indistinguishable from what Obama's health care reform is
introducing, a system Republicans term Obamacare and portray as
a step towards the Socialist Republic of the United States.
It will be interesting to see how Romney and Ryan plan to
sell their vision of the country to Americans on the lower end
of the economic scale given their plan largely consists of
smaller government, tax reforms that favor the very rich, and
fewer social services. Romney's choice of Ryan has made
virtually certain that the final stretch of the presidential
election campaign will be an ideological battle about the role
of government.
"It is a debate Republicans have almost never won when
they've put it directly before voters in the past," wrote John
Harris and Mike Allen in an analysis for Politico, the
Washington news organization.
That holds true for the general electorate but even more so
for Latinos, who have voted for the Democratic candidate in
every presidential election since 1972. The highest score for a
Republican in those 40 years was 44 percent for George W. Bush,
an energetic champion of an immigration reform that would have
opened a path to legal status for millions of illegal
immigrants.
On immigration, the number two issue of concern after jobs
for Latinos, according to polls, Romney painted himself into an
anti-immigrant corner during the Republican primary debates
which often looked like a competition on who sounded toughest.
Both Romney and Ryan oppose the proposed Dream Act, stalled
legislation that would grant conditional permanent residence to
illegal immigrants who were brought to the U.S. by their
parents.
Obama has not endeared himself to Latinos on immigration
either. First, he broke a campaign promise that he would produce
a comprehensive immigration bill in his first year in office.
Then, he allowed mass deportations of illegal immigrants on an
unprecedented scale. The deportations, an average of around
400,000 a year, resulted in the separation of thousands of
children born in the United States (and therefore citizens) from
their undocumented parents.
But the president, clearly with an eye on the elections,
announced in June that his administration would stop deporting
illegal immigrants who entered the country as children. Under an
executive order, people who entered the United States under the
age of 16 are eligible for two-year work permits if they meet
certain conditions.
How that move will translate into additional votes will be
known on November 6. Those affected -- an estimated 800,000 --
cannot vote but friends and family who are citizens can. They
are not likely to cast their ballot for the Romney/Ryan ticket.