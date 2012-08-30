By James Saft
Aug 30 It is never fun to pay more to the
government but a potentially massive hike in taxation of
dividends next year may not be a reason to bail out of a
dividend strategy.
If Congress reaches no agreement the Bush-era 15 percent tax
rate for dividends will sail into the sunset Dec. 31, replaced
by a top rate of 43.4 percent. Since dividends would then be
taxed as regular income, this would comprise a maximum income
tax rate of 39.6 percent as well as a 3.8 percent tax on
investment income put in place as part of 2009's health care
reform legislation.
To be sure, we can't know what, if any, compromise will be
reached. And doubtless many high-income investors are already
front-running the looming changes, though in doing so now they
are speculating on politics rather than company fundamentals and
cash flows.
There simply isn't convincing evidence that tax treatment
drives the relative performance of dividend shares, or even how
company executives manage their use of cash.
Contrast that to the very strong and compelling evidence
that dividends drive longer-term investment performance and you
have good reason to cross your fingers until Jan. 1 and, if need
be, hold your nose and pay your taxes afterwards.
"Dividend strategies appeared to show little correlation
with tax rate changes," strategists at Copeland Capital
Management in Conshohocken, PA wrote in a study.
Looking at the period from 1990 to 1993, during which the
top rate of dividend taxation rose in two stages from 28 to 39.6
percent, they found that dividend-paying stocks outperformed the
S&P 500 over the period, as did a portfolio of high-yielding
stocks and another of companies with a track record of
increasing dividends.
Similarly, dividend shares did well in 2002 and 2003, when
tax on payouts fell from a maximum of 35 percent to 15 percent.
In that period high yielders strongly outperformed, while
dividend-growth companies lagged the broader market slightly.
In truth the biggest determinant of returns is probably the
rotation of the economic cycle, with dividend shares generally
outperforming in all periods except the early take-off stage.
WILL THERE BE DIVIDENDS TO TAX?
It is also possible that corporate chieftains will cut back
on dividends in the face of tax rises, perhaps preferring to
hold high cash levels or to make new investments or
acquisitions. That sort of market distortion is possible, and
certainly would be bad news, but the evidence for it is weak.
A 2010 study by the Federal Reserve found little evidence
that the 2003 cut in dividend tax drove payouts. While payouts
rose, according to the study this was driven by rising profits.
Copeland looked at more than 50 years of S&P 500 data,
covering six different tax regimes, and found no relationship
between dividend growth and tax policy. In contrast, the
long-term trend is counter-intuitive, as dividend taxation has
been in decline along with dividends. While the dividend payout
rate was above 60 percent in 1960 it now stands at less than 30
percent.
That decline actually maps very well to the rise in the use
of share options as the main driver of executive compensation.
While dividend payouts and growth are great at driving in
long-term returns they are not that useful in helping with the
kind of two- and three-year target-shooting that most executive
contracts require for maximum payout. In many ways, investors
would do better to worry about aligning executive interest with
their own than fretting about taxation.
That, in the end, is the best argument for tuning out the
noise of politics and concentrating on the signal of dividends:
they are the single most important determinant of returns.
Research by James Montier of GMO, looking back over U.S.
equity data to 1871, found that over a five-year horizon 80
percent of equity returns are driven by dividend yields and by
dividend growth. Taken over the very long term, for those of us
who have the time, that figure rises to 90 percent.
With interest rates at rock-bottom levels as far as one can
see, that is unlikely to change, nor will the aging of the
investor base hurt the demand for dividend shares. Hopefully,
over time, that changes company behavior and leads to higher
payout rates and less short-termism and empire building.
The election will pass, as they do; laws will change, as
they do; but dividends will remain paramount.