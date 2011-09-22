(John Kemp is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

By John Kemp

LONDON, Sept 22 The Fed's decision to extend the maturity of its government debt portfolio and reinvest the proceeds of maturing mortgage-backed securities in housing bonds had been read as an act of desperation, rather than a decisive measure capable of spurring more investment.

There are sound theoretical reasons for the Fed's policy, and it has good precedent.

There is nothing in either the Federal Reserve Act or monetary theory requiring the Fed to limit its open market operations (OMO) to short-dated government bills and notes rather than longer-dated Treasury bonds or high-quality notes issued by housing agencies, banks or even highly-rated corporations.

But for all its good intentions, the policy -- which has already hit the price of risk assets like oil -- is unlikely to have more than a transient and marginal impact, and has instead heightened fears about the outlook, giving the appearance of panic under fire rather than calm control.

It is confidence -- not money -- that is in short supply. The Fed's increasingly tortured interventions have done nothing to reassure outsiders.

BILLS ONLY, OR PREFERABLY

The practice of limiting open market operations (OMO) to short-term T-bills (characterised in the 1950s and 1960s as a policy of "bills only") is purely a convention, born of a desire to restrict the Fed's interventions in the credit markets to the narrowest possible extent.

The rationale was explained by Milton Friedman and Anna Schwartz in their Monetary History of the United States: "The System's justification for the policy was that bills have a broader, more nearly perfect market than other government securities and hence that, in restricting its operations to this market, the System interferes least with the operation of the securities market" (page 633).

But the convention has never been absolute. Fed spokesmen in the 1960s emphasised it was actually a policy of "bills preferably" according to Friedman and Schwartz.

In the 1920s, the Federal Reserve Banks discounted and conducted OMO in a far wider range of securities (including non-government paper), some with longer maturities. Again in the 1960s, the Fed dealt in longer-dated government bonds under the famous "Operation Twist".

And for much of the period between the 1930s and the early 1950s the Fed effectively intervened in the longer-dated debt markets by enforcing interest rate and yield ceilings under an agreement with the Treasury.

So the doctrine of bills-only is a matter of convenience and policy preference, notable for departures as much as adherence to the orthodoxy.

FULL SPECTRUM OPERATIONS

No lesser monetary theorist than John Maynard Keynes urged the authorities to extend their dealings to a wider range of debts (and even other assets) to make their interventions more effective, particularly in the face of extreme uncertainty.

"The monetary authority often tends in practice to concentrate upon short-term debts and to leave the price of long-term debts to be influenced by belated and imperfect reactions from the price of short-term debts; though here again there is no reason why they need do so," Keynes wrote in the General Theory.

By dealing directly in longer-dated securities and a wider range of assets, Keynes thought the monetary authorities could make their policy more effective by cutting out the role of expectations and the risk of reversals (pp 203-206).

"If the monetary authority were prepared to deal both ways on specified terms in debts of all maturities, and even more so if it were prepared to deal in debts of various degrees of risk, the relationship between the complex rates of interest and the quantity of money would be direct," according to Keynes.

As usual, Keynes anticipated the problems and policy options which have confronted the Federal Reserve during the current crisis almost exactly.

These include the possibility of giving forward rate guidance, extending the maturity of operations, contemplating interventions to cap yields at a maximum level or even dealing in a broader range of debts. There really is nothing much new under the sun.

IMPOTENT UNDER UNCERTAINTY

Nonetheless, Keynes was sceptical about the effectiveness of monetary policy stimulating investment under conditions of extreme uncertainty and pessimism about the future.

He much preferred fiscal policy as the instrument for boosting capital formation when there was insufficient demand. Not just tweaks to taxes and benefits (which are subject to the same problems about expectations) but wholesale government programmes that partially and temporarily usurped the private sector's role in undertaking risky capital investment projects.

Under conditions of extreme uncertainty, Keynes doubted small reductions in the cost of funding could offset the reluctance to make long-term commitments and give up liquidity. Recent experience has proved him right.

Record low rates at all maturities on government debt, and vast amounts of cash sitting on corporate balance sheets and parked by banks at the Fed, have not spurred a strong recovery in investment or fresh hiring (which is another form of illiquid investment as much as spending on buildings and equipment).

Moreover, as Keynes recognised, the financial system is not effective at very low rates of interest, since there is no return to cover essential overheads such as credit measurement, which banks would normally cover from maturity transformation as well as credit spreads.

RISK OF DIMINISHING RETURNS

Senior Fed policymakers, including Chairman Ben Bernanke himself, have acknowledged the diminishing returns (and escalating costs) associated with progressively more aggressive forms of intervention in the credit markets.

In this context, there was always a risk bold interventions designed to show the Fed was not running out of options and restore investor confidence would backfire and instead markets the Fed was clutching at straws.

The Fed's interventionists (and counterparts at the Bank of England such as rate-setter Adam Posen) are convinced quantitative easing (in its various forms) can produce real gains in asset prices and output without sparking inflation.

But even they admit gains are small. And the benefits appear to have been highly ephemeral and transient, dependent on confidence as much as volume of assets actually bought.

The Fed and its counterparts can manufacture money but they cannot manufacture confidence.

The magic of the Fed's bold stroke has therefore backfired, leaving the markets fearful rather than reassured.

Back in February, Bank of England Governor Mervyn King blasted rate-setters and analysts calling for a symbolic rise in interest rates to signal the Bank's commitment to inflation control for wanting a futile gesture.

"It reminds me of a sketch in Beyond the Fringe, where the senior military leader says - it's time for a futile gesture; it will raise the whole tone of the war," according to King.

Unfortunately, much the same criticism can be levelled at the Fed's latest set of policy measures.

There is no reason to think it will do much lasting good. Instead it unsettles the markets and investors by admitting the Fed is panicking and it creates yet another set of distortions that will have to be unwound eventually (resulting in even more uncertainty about the medium-term outlook).

The Fed would have done better to have left well alone. (Editing by Ron Askew)