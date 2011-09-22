(John Kemp is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are
his own)
By John Kemp
LONDON, Sept 22 The Fed's decision to extend
the maturity of its government debt portfolio and reinvest the
proceeds of maturing mortgage-backed securities in housing bonds
had been read as an act of desperation, rather than a decisive
measure capable of spurring more investment.
There are sound theoretical reasons for the Fed's policy,
and it has good precedent.
There is nothing in either the Federal Reserve Act or
monetary theory requiring the Fed to limit its open market
operations (OMO) to short-dated government bills and notes
rather than longer-dated Treasury bonds or high-quality notes
issued by housing agencies, banks or even highly-rated
corporations.
But for all its good intentions, the policy -- which has
already hit the price of risk assets like oil -- is unlikely to
have more than a transient and marginal impact, and has instead
heightened fears about the outlook, giving the appearance of
panic under fire rather than calm control.
It is confidence -- not money -- that is in short supply.
The Fed's increasingly tortured interventions have done nothing
to reassure outsiders.
BILLS ONLY, OR PREFERABLY
The practice of limiting open market operations (OMO) to
short-term T-bills (characterised in the 1950s and 1960s as a
policy of "bills only") is purely a convention, born of a desire
to restrict the Fed's interventions in the credit markets to the
narrowest possible extent.
The rationale was explained by Milton Friedman and Anna
Schwartz in their Monetary History of the United States: "The
System's justification for the policy was that bills have a
broader, more nearly perfect market than other government
securities and hence that, in restricting its operations to this
market, the System interferes least with the operation of the
securities market" (page 633).
But the convention has never been absolute. Fed spokesmen in
the 1960s emphasised it was actually a policy of "bills
preferably" according to Friedman and Schwartz.
In the 1920s, the Federal Reserve Banks discounted and
conducted OMO in a far wider range of securities (including
non-government paper), some with longer maturities. Again in the
1960s, the Fed dealt in longer-dated government bonds under the
famous "Operation Twist".
And for much of the period between the 1930s and the early
1950s the Fed effectively intervened in the longer-dated debt
markets by enforcing interest rate and yield ceilings under an
agreement with the Treasury.
So the doctrine of bills-only is a matter of convenience and
policy preference, notable for departures as much as adherence
to the orthodoxy.
FULL SPECTRUM OPERATIONS
No lesser monetary theorist than John Maynard Keynes urged
the authorities to extend their dealings to a wider range of
debts (and even other assets) to make their interventions more
effective, particularly in the face of extreme uncertainty.
"The monetary authority often tends in practice to
concentrate upon short-term debts and to leave the price of
long-term debts to be influenced by belated and imperfect
reactions from the price of short-term debts; though here again
there is no reason why they need do so," Keynes wrote in the
General Theory.
By dealing directly in longer-dated securities and a wider
range of assets, Keynes thought the monetary authorities could
make their policy more effective by cutting out the role of
expectations and the risk of reversals (pp 203-206).
"If the monetary authority were prepared to deal both ways
on specified terms in debts of all maturities, and even more so
if it were prepared to deal in debts of various degrees of risk,
the relationship between the complex rates of interest and the
quantity of money would be direct," according to Keynes.
As usual, Keynes anticipated the problems and policy options
which have confronted the Federal Reserve during the current
crisis almost exactly.
These include the possibility of giving forward rate
guidance, extending the maturity of operations, contemplating
interventions to cap yields at a maximum level or even dealing
in a broader range of debts. There really is nothing much new
under the sun.
IMPOTENT UNDER UNCERTAINTY
Nonetheless, Keynes was sceptical about the effectiveness of
monetary policy stimulating investment under conditions of
extreme uncertainty and pessimism about the future.
He much preferred fiscal policy as the instrument for
boosting capital formation when there was insufficient demand.
Not just tweaks to taxes and benefits (which are subject to the
same problems about expectations) but wholesale government
programmes that partially and temporarily usurped the private
sector's role in undertaking risky capital investment projects.
Under conditions of extreme uncertainty, Keynes doubted
small reductions in the cost of funding could offset the
reluctance to make long-term commitments and give up liquidity.
Recent experience has proved him right.
Record low rates at all maturities on government debt, and
vast amounts of cash sitting on corporate balance sheets and
parked by banks at the Fed, have not spurred a strong recovery
in investment or fresh hiring (which is another form of illiquid
investment as much as spending on buildings and equipment).
Moreover, as Keynes recognised, the financial system is not
effective at very low rates of interest, since there is no
return to cover essential overheads such as credit measurement,
which banks would normally cover from maturity transformation as
well as credit spreads.
RISK OF DIMINISHING RETURNS
Senior Fed policymakers, including Chairman Ben Bernanke
himself, have acknowledged the diminishing returns (and
escalating costs) associated with progressively more aggressive
forms of intervention in the credit markets.
In this context, there was always a risk bold interventions
designed to show the Fed was not running out of options and
restore investor confidence would backfire and instead markets
the Fed was clutching at straws.
The Fed's interventionists (and counterparts at the Bank of
England such as rate-setter Adam Posen) are convinced
quantitative easing (in its various forms) can produce real
gains in asset prices and output without sparking inflation.
But even they admit gains are small. And the benefits appear
to have been highly ephemeral and transient, dependent on
confidence as much as volume of assets actually bought.
The Fed and its counterparts can manufacture money but they
cannot manufacture confidence.
The magic of the Fed's bold stroke has therefore backfired,
leaving the markets fearful rather than reassured.
Back in February, Bank of England Governor Mervyn King
blasted rate-setters and analysts calling for a symbolic rise in
interest rates to signal the Bank's commitment to inflation
control for wanting a futile gesture.
"It reminds me of a sketch in Beyond the Fringe, where the
senior military leader says - it's time for a futile gesture; it
will raise the whole tone of the war," according to King.
Unfortunately, much the same criticism can be levelled at
the Fed's latest set of policy measures.
There is no reason to think it will do much lasting good.
Instead it unsettles the markets and investors by admitting the
Fed is panicking and it creates yet another set of distortions
that will have to be unwound eventually (resulting in even more
uncertainty about the medium-term outlook).
The Fed would have done better to have left well alone.
