By Amy Feldman
NEW YORK May 31 A California entrepreneur got a
harsh lesson on the rules of charitable contributions this week
when the U.S. Tax Court denied his $18.5 million deduction for
real estate donations -not because he inflated their values, but
because he didn't follow the rules.
You may be feeling a little schadenfreude that a member of
the 1 percent got some tax comeuppance, but pay attention: It
could happen to you.
Joseph Mohamed, Sr., the entrepreneur in question, is a
Sacramento real estate broker and certified appraiser. He and
his wife, Shirley, donated six properties worth at least $18.5
million to a charitable remainder trust in 2003 and 2004. (A
charitable remainder trust typically pays the donors income for
life, and at their deaths the remainder of the assets in the
trust go to charity.)
The Internal Revenue Service audited their returns, and the
case wound up before the Tax Court. It denied their deduction
completely, despite noting that "the property was quite likely
more valuable than the Mohameds reported on their tax returns."
The issue: They didn't attach a qualified appraisal of the
property to the donation form.
Typically when you think about deductions being prohibited
by the IRS, you might figure the taxpayer pushed the limits to
get a bigger tax write-off than deserved. So the Tax Court's
decision, released on Tue sday and available online at (here),
is a particularly important reminder of how the tax rules
actually work: You have to follow them to the letter, and if
you're going to fill out your tax returns yourself (as Mohamed
did), you'd better read the instructions (which he admitted he
did not).
As the Court wrote in its memorandum: "We recognize that
this result is harsh But the problems of misvalued property are
so great that Congress was quite specific about what the
charitably inclined have to do to defend their deductions, and
we cannot in a single sympathetic case undermine those rules."
The rules for charitable deductions have gotten tighter in
recent years as the Treasury has looked to close the tax gap -
the hundreds of billions of dollars difference between the taxes
owed and those actually received.
For donated property valued above $5,000, you have to get a
qualified appraisal, and there are very specific requirements on
just what qualifies as a "qualified appraisal." The details on
charitable contributions are laid out in Publication 526,
available at the IRS website (here).
As Tony Nitti, a tax partner in the Aspen, Colorado, office
of WithumSmith+Brown, notes on the tax blog, Double Taxation,
which first wrote about the case: "Any tax adviser who has ever
been saddled with the unenviable task of reporting a client's
charitable contribution of real estate knows that it's a
colossal pain."
For those looking to donate big bucks to charity, here's the
takeaway:
-- First: Do not do your own tax return. Especially if you
have anything remotely as complex as millions of dollars of
property you're giving away through a charitable trust.
-- Second: Read the instructions. If you must do your own
return, don't assume that you can do it without learning the
finer points of the forms. If you don't want to read the seven
small-print pages of arcane instructions for Form 8283 - Noncash
Charitable Contributions, for example, return to rule No. 1 and
hire someone else to do your return.
-- Three: Get educated. Even if you're not wealthy enough to
be setting up charitable remainder trusts or donating
multi-million dollar property, you still need to understand the
rules on record-keeping. If you want to take a tax deduction for
donating some antique jewelry of your grandmother's that you
figure is worth $6,000, for example, you should get a qualified
appraisal.
If the IRS audits you, it's not going to be enough to say
that you kept to the spirit of the rules if you didn't actually
do what they said.
