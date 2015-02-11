(The opinions expressed here are those of Alison Frankel, a
columnist for Reuters.)
By Alison Frankel
NEW YORK - On Tuesday, the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals
ruled that former employees of several Applebee's restaurants in
upstate New York are not barred from suing as a group over
supposedly unpaid wages, even though the lost wages will
eventually have to be assessed individually.
The appeals court rejected the restaurant owner's arguments
that under the U.S. Supreme Court's 2013 decision in a case
called Comcast v. Behrend, plaintiffs cannot be certified to sue
as a class unless they can offer a model for measuring damages
that applies to everyone in the group.
The Comcast ruling "did not hold that a class cannot be
certified simply because damages cannot be measured on a
classwide basis," the 2nd Circuit opinion said. "The Supreme
Court did not foreclose the possibility of class certification
in cases involving individualized damages calculations."
The Applebee's opinion is just the latest in a string of
appellate disappointments for defendants that had hoped to use
the Comcast ruling to squelch sprawling class actions.
In the Comcast case, a divided Supreme Court reversed the
certification of a class of Pennsylvania cable subscribers who
claimed Comcast made illegal deals with other cable companies to
obtain monopoly power over geographic areas.
In an opinion by Justice Antonin Scalia, the Supreme Court
majority said that lower-court judges should consider
defendants' challenges to damages models when they are deciding
whether to certify a class. The model proposed by the Comcast
subscribers, according to the opinion, didn't match their theory
of the case, so their class couldn't be certified.
Class action opponents seized on language in the Supreme
Court opinion that suggested a broader principle about damages
and class certification.
Justice Scalia said several times that plaintiffs suing as a
class must establish "that damages are susceptible of
measurement across the entire class." In dozens of cases after
Comcast, defendants argued that the Supreme Court's phraseology
precluded class actions in which damages have to be calculated
individually.
The Supreme Court itself seemed to be encouraging defendants
to test Comcast's boundaries when it sent two enormous consumer
class actions over allegedly moldy washing machines back to
federal circuit courts for reconsideration in light of Comcast.
But in case after case since 2013, federal appeals courts
have declined to construe Comcast broadly. The 6th and 7th
Circuits, for instance, both recertified the moldy washer
consumer classes the Supreme Court had asked them to reconsider.
ASSESSING DAMAGES
Judge Richard Posner of the 7th Circuit wrote a
characteristically lucid explanation of the court's reasoning:
"It would drive a stake through the heart of the class action
device to require that every member of the class have
identical damages," he said in Butler v. Sears.
"If the issues of liability are genuinely common issues, and
the damages of individual class members can be readily
determined in individual hearings, in settlement negotiations,
or by creation of subclasses, the fact that damages are not
identical across all class members should not preclude class
certification. Otherwise defendants would be able to escape
liability for tortious harms of enormous aggregate magnitude but
so widely distributed as not to be remediable in individual
suits." (The Supreme Court subsequently refused to grant review
of the 6th and 7th Circuits' moldy washer class certification
decisions.)
The 1st, 5th, 9th and 10th Circuits have also issued
decisions restricting Comcast's impact, as the 2nd Circuit's
Applebee's opinion points out. Judge Christopher Droney, writing
for a panel that also included 2nd Circuit Judge Dennis Jacobs
and U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan of Manhattan, sitting by
designation, said the other federal circuits have read Comcast
to require that class action plaintiffs link their liability and
damages theories - but not to preclude class actions involving
individual damages calculations.
"The circuits are developing a consensus that individualized
damages are not a per se bar to class certification," said Scott
Michelman of Public Citizen, who argued the employees' case
against Applebee's at the 2nd Circuit.
Michelman said that Comcast could have killed a lot of class
actions - including consumer, civil rights and employment cases
- if courts had interpreted it the way defendants wanted them
to. Instead, he said, "Comcast has turned out to be a lot less
influential than class action opponents had hoped."
Barry Barnett of Susman Godfrey, who argued for Comcast
subscribers at the Supreme Court, said in an email that no one
should be surprised at the circuits' narrow reading of the
ruling. The Supreme Court took the Comcast case, Barnett said,
to decide on a standard for expert testimony on damages and had
to rewrite the question the case presented when it turned out
that Comcast hadn't raised that issue in the lower courts.
The ultimate opinion, according to Barnett, stands only for
the very narrow conclusion that the Comcast class didn't present
evidence linking their antitrust allegations to classwide
damages.
"I therefore believe that the 2nd Circuit certainly reached
the right conclusion yesterday when it held just that in the
Applebee's case," Barnett said in the email.
I also reached out to Miguel Estrada of Gibson Dunn &
Crutcher, who won Comcast's Supreme Court case, to ask for his
assessment of the ruling's impact. He didn't respond.
(Reporting by Alison Frankel. Editing by Ted Botha.)