(The opinions expressed here are those of Alison Frankel, a
columnist for Reuters.)
By Alison Frankel
NEW YORK Here's how fast class actions against
Volkswagen are proliferating.
Last Tuesday, when the California firm Morris Polich & Purdy
filed the initial motion to consolidate litigation by VW owners
who claim they were tricked by the automaker's "clean diesel"
claims, its brief cited "at least 20 actions" in seven
jurisdictions. A week later, according to a brief by Lieff
Cabraser Heimann & Bernstein and Seeger Weiss, the number was up
to 175 suits.
As of Wednesday, VW and Audi owners whose vehicles have been
tainted by the emissions scandal have filed class actions in at
least 40 federal jurisdictions in 30 different states.
Obviously, those cases will be consolidated by the Judicial
Panel on Multidistrict Litigation, which is scheduled to hear
about the VW class actions at its Dec. 3 meeting in New Orleans.
But where the consolidated litigation should take place is
already being hotly debated by plaintiffs' firms.
Six jurisdictions have been floated so far by different
lawyers for car owners. (VW has not yet signaled whether it
agrees the cases should be consolidated and, if so, where.)
Three of the six suggestions have to be considered
far-fetched. Birmingham, Alabama's best claim on the litigation,
for instance, is its proximity to VW facilities in Georgia and
Tennessee, according to a brief from Heninger Garrison Davis.
Cleveland, Ohio? The judges there are very good at handling
MDLs but don't have very many of them, says Spangenberg Shibley
& Liber, which happens to be based in Cleveland.
According to Robert Hilliard of Hilliard Munoz & Gonzales -
one of the plaintiffs' lawyers leading the litigation over GM's
faulty ignition switch - the VW cases should go to Corpus
Christi, Texas because - well, because Hilliard thinks very
highly of the trial judges in his home court.
The more compelling candidates for the VW MDL are Los
Angeles; Newark, New Jersey; and Alexandria, Virginia, all of
which have also been proposed in filings with the MDL panel.
New Jersey, which is backed by Lieff Cabraser and Seeger
Weiss, is Volkswagen's state of incorporation in the U.S. and is
the home of the company's U.S. engineering and environmental
office as well as other VW corporate operations.
New Jersey is also easily accessible to air travelers from
Germany, where Lieff and Seeger Weiss assert the supposed
emissions-evading scheme was devised and executed.
The "rocket docket" of Eastern Virginia was proposed by Burns
Charest, which can't be accused of hometown chauvinism because
it is based in Dallas.
Virginia is the headquarters for the U.S. operations of
Volkswagen and Audi, making it "their nerve center and the
center of their decision-making process," the Burns firm said.
(Clearly, the plaintiffs will have to do some digging to figure
out which continent was actually the site of VW's fateful
emissions-rigging decisions.)
Burns Charest also points out that Alexandria is a mere 200
miles from Morgantown, West Virginia, where researchers from
University of West Virginia first exposed VW's manipulation of
the cars' emissions. (For however much that is worth.)
VW sold more "clean diesel" cars in California than any other
U.S. state, and more class actions by car owners have been filed
there than anywhere else, according to a brief filed Wednesday
at the JPML by Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann.
Federal judges in Los Angeles, in particular, have already
handled sprawling products liability litigation against Kia and
Hyundai, which were accused of misrepresenting their fuel
efficiency, and against Toyota in the sudden acceleration
litigation.
Moreover, according to Bernstein Litowitz and Morris Polich,
which is also pushing for consolidation in Los Angeles, the
California Air Resources Board helped expose the VW scandal. Its
investigative records and important witnesses are already in the
state, as is the largest VW testing and product development
center outside of Germany.
The plaintiffs' firm Cotchett Pitre & McCarthy makes some of
the same California-centric arguments in its brand new brief but
argues for consolidation in federal court in San Francisco
rather than Los Angeles.
Lawyers in the VW case have until Oct. 20 to file briefs
backing one of these courts or proposing a different
jurisdiction to oversee the litigation. VW's brief will be
especially interesting.
This has the makings of a gigantic case.
Some of the consolidation motions assert that clean diesel
cars are worthless because they can't pass some state emissions
tests and dealers won't take them back. We are probably years
from any judicial decision on that allegation - but VW had
better be thinking now about which judge it wants to make that
determination.
(Editing by Alessandra Rafferty)