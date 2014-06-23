(The opinions expressed here are those of Alison Frankel, a
columnist for Reuters.)
By Alison Frankel
New York - Let's state the obvious: Big Business did not get
what it wanted Monday from the U.S. Supreme Court, which refused
in Halliburton v. Erica P. John Fund to overturn Basic v.
Levinson, the 25-year-old precedent that permits shareholders to
bring classwide claims of securities fraud.
The justices didn't even adopt the alternate approach --
suggested by some Halliburton supporters in friend-of-the-court
briefs -- of requiring plaintiffs who want to sue as a class to
show that supposed corporate misstatements had an impact on
share prices. Instead, the court ruled only that defendants may
argue against class certification with evidence that share
prices didn't drop as a result of the alleged fraud.
Halliburton's lawyer, Aaron Streett of Baker Botts, told me
that's still a "significant win," especially considering that
the justices might have upheld the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of
Appeals and barred defendants from using such price-impact
evidence to keep shareholders from banding together.
Streett said that the decision will give defendants a chance
to fend off class certification with arguments that their share
price didn't drop at all, or that the drop was attributable to
something other than the disclosure of their alleged fraud.
But the cost of this small victory for defendants may turn
out to be higher than they realize.
According to David Boies of Boies, Schiller & Flexner who
argued the Supreme Court case for investors -- and shareholder
lawyers Max Berger of Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann and
Lawrence Sucharow of Labaton Sucharow, the Halliburton ruling
not only won't curb securities class action filings but could
actually improve plaintiffs' position after class certification.
NO NEW RIGHT
Here's why. The Supreme Court's decision does not give
securities defendants a new right: They've always been able to
argue at various turning points in these cases that their
supposed fraud didn't affect share prices. The Halliburton
opinion just clarifies that defendants can use those arguments
to oppose class certification.
Realistically, said plaintiffs' lawyer Berger, shareholders
in almost all cases will be able to offer their own evidence
that corporate misstatements led to drops in stock prices. Even
if other factors contributed to the stock drop, Berger said, his
side will be able to win class certification if alleged fraud
had anything to do with the decline.
"This ruling is not going to make our job more difficult,"
he told me. "The decision says price impact can be considered at
any time. Yeah, so what?"
Securities fraud plaintiffs, in other words, are already
equipped to counter price impact arguments opposing class
certification with evidence from their own economics experts,
who will say that share prices fell because of the alleged
fraud. (And if investors can't find experts to support their
price impact theories, they should not have brought their cases
in the first place.)
It's true, said plaintiffs' lawyer Sucharow, that if price
impact battles take place at the class certification stage
rather than in summary judgment briefing, plaintiffs' lawyers
will have to spend more time and money on experts earlier than
they're used to.
But the reward for defeating price impact defenses at the
class certification stage, he said, will be a better position in
post-certification settlement talks: Defendants won't be able to
argue that shareholders can't prove price impact.
There will no longer be uncertainty that defendants might
succeed in getting the case tossed on a summary judgment motion
based on price impact, Sucharow said, so shareholders will have
better leverage in mediation or negotiations.
"This decision could mean that the club defendants say I get
when I win class certification has become an even bigger club,"
Sucharow said.
UNWELCOME DEMANDS
Moreover, Boies pointed out, defendants who decide to raise
price impact arguments to oppose class certification will have
to face shareholders' discovery demands on the merits of their
defenses. That's going to expose defendants to depositions and
documents requests they won't welcome, he said. "Plaintiffs are
going to get a whole lot more information at the class
certification stage," Boies said.
Boies predicted that when securities class action defendants
weigh the costs and benefits of price impact arguments against
class certification, few will end up asserting them. "This could
turn out to be a 'be careful what you ask for' decision," he
said.
Of course, as Halliburton lawyer Streett told me, we'll have
to wait to assess the impact of the new price impact test for
class certification until the lower courts have had a chance to
apply it; courts in the 2nd Circuit have been using a version of
the test since 2008, Streett said, and have denied "a decent
number" of class certifications because shareholders couldn't
show price impact.
One early test of the new ruling will come when the 5th
Circuit considers the Halliburton case yet again, on its second
remand from the Supreme Court. On Monday, both Streett and Boies
said they expect to win at the appeals court.
Meanwhile, the ever-resourceful securities class action bar
is enjoying its new prognosis, after a near-death experience.
"Believe me, if this is the sacrifice we make for keeping Basic,
we made a great trade," said Sucharow.
(Reporting by Alison Frankel; Editing by Amy Stevens)