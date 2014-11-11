(This post has been corrected. A previous version incorrectly
described the Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps' Quds Force.
This version also clarifies comments by Rayburn.)
By Alison Frankel
NEW YORK Soldiers die in wartime. Charlotte
Freeman knew that when her husband, Brian - a West Point
graduate, world-class bobsledder and Army Reserve captain - went
to Iraq in 2006.
Patrick Farr knew it when his son Clay called home on his
21st birthday to say he'd been wounded by a roadside bomb in
Iraq but not badly, so he'd be back in action right away.
After Brian Freeman and Clay Farr were killed - Farr by
another roadside bomb a week after he was first injured in 2006,
and Freeman in an attack on the provisional U.S. military
headquarters in Kerbala in 2007 - their families grieved
terribly. Charlotte Freeman was left to raise two tiny children
on her own. Patrick Farr mourned the grandchildren he would
never have.
Every casualty of war is a tragedy. But in a 207-page
complaint filed Monday in federal court in Brooklyn, Charlotte
Freeman, Patrick Farr and about 200 other U.S. veterans and
family members of slain soldiers claim that there was something
different about certain attacks on U.S. troops in Iraq.
These were not acts of war, according to the suit. They were
acts of terrorism - operations supposedly executed by militant
cells that received training and weapons in Iran, allegedly with
the full knowledge of Iran's government.
The militant groups -- Hezbollah in Iraq, Asa'ib Ahl al-Haq
and the Promised Day Brigades -- were also supposedly financed
by Iran through the Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps' Quds
Force. And that, according to the new suit, is what makes the
Freemans and the Farrs and the other victims of these supposedly
Iran-sponsored operations not just casualties of war but also
plaintiffs under the Anti-Terrorism Act of 1992.
The soldiers and their families assert that five gigantic
European banks - HSBC, Standard Chartered, Credit Suisse, Royal
Bank of Scotland and Barclays - conspired with four Iranian
banks to evade U.S. sanctions on Iran. The end result of the
conspiracy, according to the complaint, was that the Iranian
banks were able to divert more than $100 million to
Iran-sponsored militant groups to fund attacks on U.S. troops in
Iraq.
BIGGEST HURDLES
For the case to move forward, the lawyers representing
Freeman, Farr and the other plaintiffs - Gary Osen and Tab
Turner, both experienced terror finance litigators - will have
to surmount two significant hurdles, according to one of the few
academic experts on the Anti-Terrorism Act, Notre Dame law
professor (and former U.S. Treasury Department terror funding
official) Jimmy Gurule.
First, the Anti-Terrorism Act does not explicitly extend
liability to alleged conspirators, Gurule said. The 2nd U.S.
Circuit Court of Appeals, which has jurisdiction over this case,
explicitly refused in its 2013 decision in Rothstein v. UBS to
permit aiding and abetting claims under the ATA. If U.S.
District Judge Dora Irizarry, who is overseeing the new case,
applies similar reasoning to conspiracy claims, Gurule said,
this case will be sunk.
Similarly, the professor said, the plaintiffs will have to
show that the attacks were not executed "by reason of an act of
war." Wartime claims are exempted from the ATA, Gurule said,
because the law was not intended "to give a private right of
action to soldiers in a military conflict." (All of the banks
declined requests for comment.)
With Gurule's skepticism in mind, let's look at the
complaint's conspiracy assertions, which are based on the U.S.
government's money-laundering investigations of the banks named
as defendants. In the past several years, all of the bank
defendants have reached deferred prosecution deals with the U.S.
Justice Department, as well as settlements with banking
regulators, to resolve allegations that they helped Iran by
masking information on international wire transfers.
Those agreements addressed alleged money-laundering beyond
Iran, but all of the banks have conceded that they processed
wire transfers for Iran in violation of U.S. sanctions. (What
the banks thought of the sanctions is another story; the
complaint quotes, for instance, a 2006 Standard Chartered email
in which a manager said of U.S. restrictions, "Who are you to
tell us, the rest of the world, that we're not going to deal
with Iranians?")
The U.S. government, however, has never alleged the final
links in the conspiracy chain outlined in the new terror funding
suit. The banks' agreements with the U.S. government did not
accuse them of funding terror operations, nor did the U.S.
government tie the European banks to wire transactions with the
militant groups that supposedly carried out attacks on U.S.
soldiers in Iraq.
Osen and Turner - who were part of the team of plaintiffs'
lawyers who won an Anti-Terrorism Act liability trial against
Arab Bank this summer in federal court in Brooklyn - have
fashioned the new suit as a conspiracy case because there is no
direct evidence connecting the defendants to terror groups.
That's a novel and untested theory. Osen, Turner and their
co-counsel in the Arab Bank trial were able to show jurors
evidence of Arab Bank transactions with alleged Hamas leaders.
(Arab Bank, I should note, plans to appeal the liability
finding.)
IRAN'S INVOLVEMENT
So far, that wire transfer evidence doesn't exist against
the European banks. In an interview, Osen said he is
nevertheless confident he can show a conspiracy. He described
the new case as the inverse of the Arab Bank suit, in which the
bank vehemently contested allegations of systemic compliance
violations.
"Each of these defendants knowingly entered into agreements
with Iran to alter, falsify or omit information in U.S. dollar
wire transfers they sent through the United States," Osen told
me. "Each defendant understood that their conduct was part of a
larger scheme engineered by Iran." At the very least, Osen said,
the European banks were "deliberately indifferent" to the
consequences of facilitating transactions for Iranian banks.
Judge Irizarry and the 2nd Circuit will eventually decide
whether Osen's expansive interpretation of the ATA is correct.
In the meantime, plaintiffs in the new suit told me they hope
their case will spread the word about Iran's alleged sponsorship
of attacks on U.S. troops. "If we're not at war with Iran, why
are you killing my son?" said Farr.
The military, according to U.S. Army Colonel Joel Rayburn, a
senior research fellow at the National Defense University and a
former adviser to General David Petraeus in Iraq, has been sure
of Iran's involvement in the Iraq war for several years.
Rayburn, who is not involved in the suit against the
European banks, said that military intelligence identified three
types of "signature" weapons that originated in Iran and were
deployed against U.S. troops, including roadside bombs much more
sophisticated than those used by Sunni insurgents in Iraq.
Rayburn also said there's copious evidence that Iranian military
advisers directed attacks by militant groups.
"It's clear to me that the Iranian regime was conducting a
proxy war against our troops in Iraq in order to expel us from
Iraq violently," Rayburn told me. "There is no doubt." According
to the colonel, militant groups trained, armed and funded by
Iran were probably responsible for about 2,000 roadside bomb
attacks on U.S. troops, in addition to rocket and mortar
attacks. Hundreds of soldiers, he said, were killed in
Iran-sponsored attacks.
The military, Rayburn added, has been trying to tell that
story since at least 2007, but met with "near complete
skepticism and dismissal" from academics and analysts outside of
the U.S. government.
But not from family members like Charlotte Freeman, whose
husband died in one of the most intensively investigated
incidents in the Iraq war. Freeman said she always thought there
was "something weird" about the attack, in which operatives
dressed as American soldiers and armed with American weapons
stormed the U.S. compound in Kerbala and kidnapped four
soldiers, including Brian Freeman.
The four were subsequently executed and abandoned as
attackers fled. "It was very sophisticated, very planned out,"
she said. "It felt like a terrorist thing."
Freeman said she knows war and just about everything else is
complicated in the Middle East, but that she joined this case
because she believes soldiers in wartime shouldn't be targets of
terror and financial institutions shouldn't let them be.
"More than anything else," she said, "I hope this case will
make a statement."
(Reporting by Alison Frankel. Editing by Ted Botha.)