April 13 At Friday's hearing in the U.S. Justice Department's criminal copyright case against Megaupload, Paul Brinkman and William Burck of Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan appeared on behalf of the shuttered file-sharing site, Megaupload, according to my Reuters colleague Jeremy Pelofsky, who attended the Alexandria, Va., federal court session.

If you haven't been closely following the docket in this case, that will come as a surprise. It was only two weeks ago that we reported Sidley Austin had entered the case for Megaupload, for the limited purpose of arguing that the government should release seized Mega assets so the corporation can pay its lawyers. Sidley lasted all of a week. On April 5, the firm moved to withdraw, and Quinn and Megaupload's lead outside counsel, the Rothken Law Firm, moved to swap in Quinn Emanuel.

Clearly, Megaupload is lawyer-challenged. As prosecutors noted in a brief opposing Quinn Emanuel's appearance, Sidley had closely followed two other big firms -- first Hogan Lovells, then Squire Sanders -- in attempting to negotiate with the government before even entering a formal appearance for Megaupload. Within weeks, according to the government, they were all gone.

And so too will Quinn soon be on its way, if prosecutors prevail in the motion they filed Wednesday. The government made various arguments against permitting Quinn Emanuel to argue for the release of Megaupload assets, citing jurisdictional problems because Mega is also trying to unfreeze assets in Hong Kong and New Zealand courts) and local rules supposedly barring limited appearances. By far the sexiest Justice argument, however, is that Quinn Emanuel has client conflicts that preclude its representation of Megaupload.

The government noted Quinn partner Andrew Schapiro's representation of YouTube in the Viacom/Premier League litigation, pointing out that YouTube is a named victim of Megaupload's allegedly-criminal conduct. Prosecutors also said Quinn's relationships with content providers such as Google, Walt Disney, Time Warner, and Fox put the firm at odds with Megaupload. (Nice of the Justice Department to look out for the Fortune 100, right?)

Quinn Emanuel, no stranger to conflicts accusations, fired back Thursday with what amounts to a sassy essay about Megaupload's constitutional right to counsel. (Hat tip: Above the Law.) "If the government is to have its way in this case, the only lawyers before the court will be those representing the government," the brief said. "Stated simply and starkly, if the constitutional entitlements of the criminally accused are to have substance, if this criminal proceeding is to permit adversarial contest between opposing sides and opposing counsel, and if Megaupload's criminal conviction is not, in effect, a fait accompli as of the indictment, then the government's instant position must be rejected."

Megaupload must be permitted access to untainted assets so it can pay its counsel of choice to put up a fair fight, the Quinn brief said. And if that counsel of choice is Quinn, the firm continued, Quinn Emanuel's previous representation of content providers is not an issue. "The conflicts conjured by the government are fanciful, and Megaupload and (CEO Kim) Dotcom have, in any event, agreed to waive them," the brief argued.

Quinn Emanuel said it had never represented any client in a case against Megaupload, and "nor are the interests of Megaupload and Quinn Emanuel's other clients likely to become adverse in the future," the firm said. "It is difficult to image a defense wherein Megaupload would challenge any copyright holder's ownership of intellectual property rights. The facts of this case, therefore, do not pose the risk of direct adversity that the government posits.

Besides, according to Quinn, any IP firm with the experience necessary to provide Megaupload with an adequate defense will have previously represented content providers. Quinn argued that it's not fair for the government -- which has sole control of Megaupload's servers -- "to play 'Gotcha' with any firm that may step up to make an appearance."

U.S. District Judge Liam O'Grady didn't rule on Quinn's purported conflict or the release of Megaupload's assets at Friday's hearing. I left phone messages for Quinn partner Brinkman and Sidley partner Thomas Green but didn't hear back. (Reporting By Alison Frankel)