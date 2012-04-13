By Alison Frankel
| April 13
April 13 At Friday's hearing in the U.S. Justice
Department's criminal copyright case against Megaupload, Paul
Brinkman and William Burck of Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan
appeared on behalf of the shuttered file-sharing site,
Megaupload, according to my Reuters colleague Jeremy Pelofsky,
who attended the Alexandria, Va., federal court session.
If you haven't been closely following the docket in this
case, that will come as a surprise. It was only two weeks ago
that we reported Sidley Austin had entered the case for
Megaupload, for the limited purpose of arguing that the
government should release seized Mega assets so the corporation
can pay its lawyers. Sidley lasted all of a week. On April 5,
the firm moved to withdraw, and Quinn and Megaupload's lead
outside counsel, the Rothken Law Firm, moved to swap in Quinn
Emanuel.
Clearly, Megaupload is lawyer-challenged. As prosecutors
noted in a brief opposing Quinn Emanuel's appearance, Sidley had
closely followed two other big firms -- first Hogan Lovells,
then Squire Sanders -- in attempting to negotiate with the
government before even entering a formal appearance for
Megaupload. Within weeks, according to the government, they were
all gone.
And so too will Quinn soon be on its way, if prosecutors
prevail in the motion they filed Wednesday. The government made
various arguments against permitting Quinn Emanuel to argue for
the release of Megaupload assets, citing jurisdictional problems
because Mega is also trying to unfreeze assets in Hong Kong and
New Zealand courts) and local rules supposedly barring limited
appearances. By far the sexiest Justice argument, however, is
that Quinn Emanuel has client conflicts that preclude its
representation of Megaupload.
The government noted Quinn partner Andrew Schapiro's
representation of YouTube in the Viacom/Premier League
litigation, pointing out that YouTube is a named victim of
Megaupload's allegedly-criminal conduct. Prosecutors also said
Quinn's relationships with content providers such as Google,
Walt Disney, Time Warner, and Fox put the firm at odds with
Megaupload. (Nice of the Justice Department to look out for the
Fortune 100, right?)
Quinn Emanuel, no stranger to conflicts accusations, fired
back Thursday with what amounts to a sassy essay about
Megaupload's constitutional right to counsel. (Hat tip: Above
the Law.) "If the government is to have its way in this case,
the only lawyers before the court will be those representing the
government," the brief said. "Stated simply and starkly, if the
constitutional entitlements of the criminally accused are to
have substance, if this criminal proceeding is to permit
adversarial contest between opposing sides and opposing counsel,
and if Megaupload's criminal conviction is not, in effect, a
fait accompli as of the indictment, then the government's
instant position must be rejected."
Megaupload must be permitted access to untainted assets so
it can pay its counsel of choice to put up a fair fight, the
Quinn brief said. And if that counsel of choice is Quinn, the
firm continued, Quinn Emanuel's previous representation of
content providers is not an issue. "The conflicts conjured by
the government are fanciful, and Megaupload and (CEO Kim) Dotcom
have, in any event, agreed to waive them," the brief argued.
Quinn Emanuel said it had never represented any client in a
case against Megaupload, and "nor are the interests of
Megaupload and Quinn Emanuel's other clients likely to become
adverse in the future," the firm said. "It is difficult to image
a defense wherein Megaupload would challenge any copyright
holder's ownership of intellectual property rights. The facts of
this case, therefore, do not pose the risk of direct adversity
that the government posits.
Besides, according to Quinn, any IP firm with the experience
necessary to provide Megaupload with an adequate defense will
have previously represented content providers. Quinn argued that
it's not fair for the government -- which has sole control of
Megaupload's servers -- "to play 'Gotcha' with any firm that may
step up to make an appearance."
U.S. District Judge Liam O'Grady didn't rule on Quinn's
purported conflict or the release of Megaupload's assets at
Friday's hearing. I left phone messages for Quinn partner
Brinkman and Sidley partner Thomas Green but didn't hear back.
(Reporting By Alison Frankel)