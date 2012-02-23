(Chrystia Freeland is a Reuters columnist. Any opinions
By Chrystia Freeland
NEW YORK Feb 23 Are we outsourcing
repression to China? That is the fear driving stepped-up
scrutiny of labor conditions at Foxconn, the consumer
electronics maker that assembles products for a number of
Western technology companies, most prominently Apple.
As one blogger put it, before watching the latest
high-profile investigation, aired this week on the ABC
television news program "Nightline": "I had been worried that
after I watched the report, I'd feel angst-ridden and guilty
about using my iPad, iPhone, or MacBook Pro."
An independent assessor working with the Fair Labor
Association, a nonprofit group that Apple has hired to audit
conditions at the plants, said the California company was facing
its "Nike moment," a reference to the 1990s,when the sporting
goods maker was accused of using Asian sweatshops to manufacture
its iconic sneakers.
The conditions at Foxconn are indeed grim: 12-hour shifts
doing boring, repetitive work; dorms that pack seven workers
into each room; commands issued by a disembodied fembot. And the
ABC cameras and Fair Labor Association auditors surely didn't
see the worst of it: Foxconn first came to international
attention in the spring of 2010 when 18 workers killed
themselves, or tried to.
But the "Nightline" report included an implicit
justification: The 3,000 workers lined up at Foxconn's gates
before dawn in hope of a job. Work at Foxconn may be hard and
boring, but for many Chinese people it is better than the
alternative.
This is the historic price and promise of industrialization:
It is no fun, but it is better than subsistence living back on
the farm. And, modernization theorists like Seymour Martin
Lipset have argued, as people get richer thanks to dismal jobs
like those at Foxconn, they are able to demand more rights.
That is a powerful argument, and it has been true not only
in the Western developed world, which industrialized first, but
also in 20th-century stars like Japan and South Korea. But Daron
Acemoglu, an economist at the Massachusetts Institute of
Technology, warns that we should not assume that the happy
connection between prosperity and democracy will automatically
hold true for China. That is because China is industrializing in
the age of Apple - in an era of globalization and the technology
revolution.
The result, Acemoglu argues, is that China is able to
deliver strong economic growth without transforming its domestic
political and social institutions. To illustrate the point, in
an essay written for a forthcoming book, Acemoglu contrasts
China's "catch-up" economic development with the way the process
unfolded in Germany and Russia in the 19th century and Japan and
South Korea in the 20th.
In these places, catch-up growth for Germany and Russia at
the end of the 19th century or for Japan and South Korea in the
second half of the 20th century "involved developing industries,
building a domestic market and undergoing a process of
structural, social and institutional changes," Acemoglu writes.
In order to grow their economies, those countries had to reform
their politics and their society.
But globalization and the technology revolution mean that
China's authoritarian rulers have been able to deliver strong
economic growth without surrendering political and social
control: "Instead of having to develop an entire industry, an
emerging-market economy can house just some of the tasks such as
assembly and operation. This not only enabled China to grow very
rapidly by relying on world technology and leveraging its cheap
and abundant labor force, but has also mollified demands for
structural, social and institutional changes that previous
societies undergoing catch-up growth had experienced," he
writes.
Acemoglu sees a powerful, and worrying, paradox at work. It
is the triumph of the open society in the West, with its focus
on individual rights, independence and iconoclasm that created
the technology revolution. But the impact of those discoveries
on the world's mightiest dictatorship may be to prolong its
reign. The connection between the free-thinking of Cupertino and
the communism of Shenzhen may not be an accident or a temporary
phase - the first may be strengthening the second.
Acemoglu's vision of how the simultaneous economic
transformations of the West and of the emerging markets - a
double act I have described as the Twin Gilded Ages - are
interacting is a powerful alternative to the two more common
narratives about communist China's remarkable economic rise. One
story is that the eventual shift to democracy, as we saw in
previous catch-up countries, is inevitable. The other is that
China shows that state capitalism is actually a more effective
form of governance in this volatile age than chaotic democracy.
Acemoglu offers a third possibility: Chinese
authoritarianism is working so well because of the success of
other democracies. But - and this is the paradox at the heart of
Acemoglu's analysis - that relationship may retard the growth of
democracy in China.
This debate isn't just for political scientists or
Sinophiles. One of the biggest questions in the world today is
what impact a rising China will have on the rest of us. One of
the big books of the season is foreign policy thinker Robert
Kagan's "The World America Made." It has mostly been read as an
assertion that the United States is not in decline.
That is part of Kagan's argument. But he also warns that if
the United States commits "pre-emptive superpower suicide,"
global politics and economics could change profoundly. "China
may have benefited from our economic order," Kagan told me. "But
its capacity or desire to sustain that order is very much in
question."
Kagan makes a point of limiting his focus to foreign policy
and explicitly excluding economics. But from his very different
vantage point, he arrives at a version of Acemoglu's paradox:
China owes its rise to Western democratic capitalism, but that
very success may put it at odds with the social order that
created it. Call it Apple authoritarianism - what happens when
the ideas from the freest valley in the world end up
underwriting the planet's most powerful dictatorship.
