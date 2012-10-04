By Chrystia Freeland
NEW YORK Oct 4 One of today's major debates is
how big government should be. Maybe we are asking the wrong
question. Our battle over the size of the state overlooks a
problem that is just as important and that may be easier to
muster the collective will to resolve: how effective government
is, regardless of its scale.
After all, even in this age of polarized politics, there is
one thing right and left agree on: Government needs to get
better. Diana Farrell, an economist who recently returned to the
consulting firm McKinsey after a two-year stint in the White
House, thinks smart pragmatists should seize this common ground.
"We see a massive opportunity in what is a meaningful part
of GDP to make it work better," Farrell, who leads the new
McKinsey Center for Government, told me. "Whether you believe
government should be 20 percent or 80 percent of GDP is a
political choice. But once that has been decided, then assuring
that that part which is government works - that can be
apolitical, that can be managerial. That is what we are trying
to do."
One of the big shortcomings of government today is how
clumsily it responds to the desires of its citizens. This is the
21st-century paradox: Even as political democracy has become the
intellectual default mode for much of the world, the private
sector usually trumps the public one when it comes to
accommodating consumer choice. If you doubt that assertion,
consider this question: Who offers you a better, cheaper service
- Google or your post office?
James S. Fishkin is a communications professor at Stanford
University and a contributor to a volume of essays on how to fix
the state that Farrell's center is publishing next week. In his
piece, Fishkin suggests one way to give citizens a stronger
voice. He argues that neither opinion polls nor town halls do
the trick. Polls are too superficial - replies are based on
respondents' biases and the latest sound bites they have heard,
rather than a careful study of the often-complex issues
governments must decide. Town halls and other public forums do
provide an arena for more nuanced debate, but they are subject
to capture by those whose convictions are most intense.
Fishkin believes a better option is a technique he calls
deliberative polling, a modern spin on Athenian democracy.
Deliberative polling takes a representative sample of citizens
and gives them the time, information and structure to learn
about complicated problems. According to Mr. Fishkin, this
process has been used about 70 times in 18 countries. Texas
applied it in the 1990s to give the public a say in the use of
renewable energy by regulated utilities; Zeguo township, in the
Chinese city of Wenling, has used it to prioritize municipal
infrastructure projects. (Thus consulted, the Chinese opted for
clean water ahead of a fancy public square, to the surprise of
their officials.)
The McKinsey collection is bursting with other good ideas:
Peter Ho, formerly the top civil servant in Singapore, describes
his country's thoughtful techniques for coping with an
increasingly unpredictable and complex world; Mohamed Ibrahim,
the African cellphone mogul, identifies a lack of good data as
the biggest obstacle to improving governance in his home
continent; Matthew Taylor, chief executive of the Royal Society
for the Encouragement of the Arts, Manufactures and Commerce, a
London-based nonprofit, sees the sorting of different types of
garbage that most of us now do in our own kitchens as the herald
of a new and needed era of greater citizen engagement with the
services the state provides.
The unifying idea is that we should focus on making
government smarter, not arguing over whether it is too big or
too small. The tactical elegance of this approach is admirable:
In an age of ideological deadlock, it makes sense to find a way
to sidestep that fight altogether. Even more compelling is the
insistence that the state should be overhauled with the same
rigor the private sector applies to efficiency and customer
satisfaction. That rallying cry is long overdue.
But the appeal of this technocratic recipe is also its
limitation. First, one small caution. Data and metrics are
wonderful tools, but private-sector wonks who believe that their
spreadsheets are the secret to fixing the government would do
well to remember that the greatest economic disaster of our time
was caused by the most data-oriented sector of society. Wall
Street didn't fail because it had too few quants, but because it
had too many.
The larger caveat is that Farrell's quest for apolitical
improvements in government goes only so far. The truth, as Daron
Acemoglu, an economist at the Massachusetts Institute of
Technology, points out in the most important essay in this
collection, is that governing is an innately political act. It
is absurd to campaign narrowly for a more efficient state while
setting aside debates about what that state is for; some of the
most evil governments in history - Hitler's Germany, Stalin's
Soviet Union - were made worse by their efficiency, not better.
All of us can agree that we want government to work as well
as possible, and we should all applaud efforts to improve it.
But there is no escaping the divisive and essential questions:
What is the purpose of the state and whom does it serve?