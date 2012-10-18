By Chrystia Freeland
NEW YORK Oct 18 If you are looking for some
good cheer in a pretty gloomy world, consider the growing
consensus among some of the world's smartest money that the next
big emerging market may be Africa.
Above all, that is great news for Africans: As we have seen
across so much of Asia, economic growth has accomplished what
decades of well-meaning development efforts failed to do,
lifting hundreds of millions out of poverty. If that happens in
Africa, the world will be transformed.
This case for Africa as the world's new economic tiger is
made forcefully in "The Fastest Billion: The Story Behind
Africa's Economic Revolution," a data-packed collection of
essays to be published at the end of this month and brought
together under the aegis of Renaissance Capital, an investment
firm with Russian roots and global ambitions.
The consensus view among many students of the global economy
is that investment decisions are about choosing, in the words of
Mohamed A. El-Erian, chief executive of the fund manager Pimco,
"the cleanest dirty shirt": The United States faces a fiscal
cliff and political gridlock, Europe is tenuously poised between
years of painfully slow growth and outright collapse, and even
go-go China is slowing.
By contrast, in the view of Stephen Jennings, the
Renaissance chief executive, Africa is on a tear. "It is the
only region in the world where growth is accelerating," he said
by phone from Moscow. "If you strip out South Africa, the rest
of the region is actually growing very, very quickly."
Jennings says he believes Africa is following the path to
economic development that has been trod in recent decades by
countries like Brazil, China and India - only in Africa the
transformation is happening even faster.
"The chances are this will be like Asia and this will go on
for the next 30 years," Jennings said. "It is helpful to
remember where Asia was in the early 1970s. Then, most of the
wars were in Asia, the lowest GDP and life expectancy were in
Asia. People thought that was Asia's lot."
We hold those same prejudices, only more deeply, when it
comes to Africa, Jennings argued. But, quietly, Africa has been
remaking itself.
"It is not something that we are predicting - it is
something that is happening," he said. "You have this very
broad-based, Asia-like process of modernization."
Jennings, who pointed out that Kenya had halved infant
mortality in five years, an improvement it took India 25 years
to achieve, predicts that within a generation, Africa's place in
the world will be utterly changed. By 2050, he believes Nigeria
will be the most populous country in the world and the African
economy will be bigger than that of the United States and Europe
combined.
Jennings is not alone in predicting an African renaissance.
Two years ago, McKinsey, the management consulting firm, put a
savanna spin on the emerging market cliche in a report titled,
"Lions on the move: The progress and potential of African
economies."
Foreshadowing "The Fastest Billion," this report painted a
picture of an Africa whose economic pulse "has quickened," with
gross domestic product rising 4.9 percent per year from 2000 to
2008. "While Africa's increased economic momentum is widely
recognized, less known are its sources and likely staying
power," the McKinsey study argued. "Our analysis suggests that
Africa's long-term economic prospects are quite strong. Global
businesses cannot afford to ignore the potential."
An obvious source of Africa's new might is the surge in
commodity prices, and both reports acknowledge the impact of
natural resources. But they also have a shared conviction that
domestic factors are at play. The predictable one is improved
governance.
Less predictable is the joint celebration of Africa's
excellent demographics. Not so long ago, Africa's tragedy was
its children - now that is why the global elite think Africa may
be a strong bet. This is just the beginning of a revolution in
our thinking about babies and the economy: The Industrial
Revolution transformed children from a family's labor force to
its luxury good. That is still the case; but for the national
economy, babies are becoming the most precious resource of all.
Both McKinsey and Renaissance have produced hopeful
documents, and for a continent that mostly gets hand-wringingly
gloomy news coverage, that is a very welcome perspective. But it
is worth challenging one optimistic assumption, particularly
because of its wider implications.
That is the view that in Africa, economic growth and
democracy will go together. Their synonymity is a comfortable
belief. But in Africa, as in other emerging markets like China,
Russia and even Turkey, it may not be true.
For example, Mohamed Keita, Africa advocacy director at the
Committee to Protect Journalists, argues that in countries that
are cracking down on freedom of the press, like Ethiopia,
economic growth deflects attention from growing authoritarianism
rather than undermining it.
This is the Putin model, or the Beijing model - forget about
ephemeral concepts like free speech and pluralism in exchange
for a swiftly increasing GDP. It is not just impoverished
domestic electorates that are tempted by this siren song.
Western investors and many Western governments find it equally
convincing. But the emerging market lions - and the tigers and
the Siberian bears - should ask themselves how long
authoritarian growth can be sustained.