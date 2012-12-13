By Chrystia Freeland
TORONTO Dec 13 Prepare for the revenge of
politics. For the past few decades, the quants - mathematicians,
physicists and technologists - and their younger brothers, the
economists, have been in the ascendant. With their mathematical
models and their ability to crunch vast quantities of data, they
have shaped the way businesses understand the world and operate
within it.
But politics is making a comeback. That was one of the
persistent themes at an invitation-only high-powered
international conference about systemic risk in the financial
services convened by the Global Risk Institute in Toronto this
week (I was the rapporteur). As one of the bankers put it, if
you want to understand the world economic outlook for 2013, and
where your company should invest, you can't just talk to
economists anymore: "You need to talk to political scientists."
I tested that idea with two thinkers - one an economist, the
other a political scientist - who make their living helping
businesses understand the world. Perhaps not surprisingly, Ian
Bremmer, the political scientist and founder of the Eurasia
Group, instantly agreed.
"When I started the firm in 1998, I had to convince people
about the importance of political science, and I was not always
successful," Bremmer said. Making that pitch is getting easier -
Bremmer now has some 150 employees and 400 clients around the
world.
That trend is growing, he believes, and he thinks a major
driver is the rise of the emerging markets. Bremmer defines
emerging markets as "countries where politics matters at least
as much as economic outcomes;" he also points out that over the
past five years emerging markets have been responsible for
two-thirds of global growth. Put those together and you have a
world in which politics matters more.
Bremmer has been betting since 1998, when he started his
firm, that businesses should care about politics. Nouriel
Roubini has no such professional stake in the issue. Roubini is
an economist par excellence - he shot to international fame as
"Dr. Doom" when his bleak predictions about the world economy
came horribly true with the financial crisis, and his eponymous
firm now boasts some 1,100 clients worldwide.
Even so, Roubini agrees with Bremmer's thesis, and takes it
one step further. "The emerging markets have emerged, even as
the developed markets have submerged," Roubini told me.
"Politics have become more important for many advanced
countries, too."
Drawing on the thinking of the bank chief executives, fund
managers and regulators who gathered this week in Toronto, and
my conversations with Bremmer and Roubini, here are seven
reasons that in the coming year politics will matter as much as
economic projections for anyone running a business:
* Europe: This is the prime example of how, as Roubini puts
it, the developed markets are "submerging," or reverting to an
emerging-markets-style world in which politics drives almost
everything. Bremmer calls it "Europe's existential moment," and
that is ultimately a matter for politicians.
* China: The world's dominant emerging market, and maybe
before too long its dominant economy full stop, also happens to
be a communist state in which politics explicitly steers all
business and economic decisions.
* The United States: In Toronto, there was a lot of
discussion of the "fiscal cliff" and how it has politicized the
U.S. economic outlook - one of the American visitors, a leading
financier, devoted most of his presentation on the U.S. economy
to the politics of the Beltway.
* The Global Balance of Power: As Bremmer put it, "We are
living in a time of geopolitical creative destruction.
Geopolitics are suddenly in play in a way that for the last
half-century they haven't been." We are moving from the brief,
post-Cold War Pax Americana to a new age of Metternich, and the
economic implications are vast, fast changing and hard to figure
out.
* The Old Economic Tools Don't Work Anymore: This was the
argument of another smart and influential American speaker in
Toronto. He believes the world economy operates in 60-year
cycles, and that we are entering a new one, which is why the old
rules no longer apply. Roubini makes a similar point. He argues
that the familiar macroeconomic toolkit isn't working anymore.
That means we need to create one, an inevitably political
process.
* Return of the Regulators: A dominant theme - or, more
accurately, lament - in Toronto was that financial regulation is
back. That is true - although perhaps both less than the bankers
fear and than liberals would like - and it is another reason
politics matters.
* Inequality: Income inequality is rising in most of the
world and is being talked about everywhere, from China to Europe
to the United States. But both Bremmer and Roubini question how
real the political response will be - and hence how much true
economic impact it will have. "This is an issue that is coming,
but it is not there yet," he said. "It is clear in the U.S. we
are talking about inequality. It is not clear we will do
anything about it."
Now is a tough time to be a political scientist. Academia is
suffering from the same fiscal squeeze plaguing all public
institutions, and students of the humanities are being hardest
hit as education wakes up to the triumph of the quants that
business figured out long ago. The irony is that, in the
meantime, business is rediscovering politics - so don't drop out
of that doctoral program in political science just yet.