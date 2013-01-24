By Chrystia Freeland
DAVOS, Switzerland Jan 24 Get ready for a new
elite consensus on the U.S. budget deficit. One of the functions
of the World Economic Forum - decide for yourself whether this
is a virtue or a vice - is to give the plutocrats a venue for
figuring out their party line. Think of it as crowdsourcing for
the 0.1 percent.
For a long time, the conventional wisdom among this crew has
been that the deficit and the debt were the United States' chief
economic problems. That's why I wasn't surprised when Martin
Sorrell, the head of the global communications giant WPP
, referred to the deficit as the country's most important
economic issue at a breakfast discussion he moderated at the
forum this week. The conversation was off the record, but when I
asked Sorrell if I could quote his comment, he happily doubled
down: Not only was the deficit the United States' most important
economic woe, it was the most important economic issue in the
entire world.
"This is the world's gray swan," Sorrell told me, in a play
on the idea of unpredictable, powerful "black swan" events,
popularized by the financial scholar Nassim Nicholas Taleb.
Most of the panelists (disclosure: I was one of them) at the
WPP conversation agreed with Sorrell - but that Davos consensus
may be on the verge of shifting. One of the most
convincing signs of that switch came from an interview I did
here with Lawrence H. Summers, a Harvard University economist.
Summers, as he put it himself, is hardly a radical - his
resume includes stints as secretary of the Treasury, president
of Harvard, and President Barack Obama's chief economic adviser.
He is also an academic economist in excellent standing:
Summers was one of the youngest tenured professors at Harvard
and a recipient in 1993 of the John Clark Bates Medal, which is
awarded every two years to the best economist under 40.
Most importantly of all, when it comes to the deficit
debate, Summers is a political protege of Robert E. Rubin, the
Treasury secretary under President Bill Clinton whose
hawkishness on the deficit was so iconic that it inspired the
always quotable political maestro James Carville to muse that he
wanted to be reincarnated as the bond market, because it was, in
the Rubin world view, omnipotent, a characteristic to which
Carville aspired.
All of which is to say that Summers is the closest the Davos
set comes to the Delphic Oracle - 150 people were turned back
from his event this week - and a historic deficit hawk in very
good standing. That's why Summers' relatively dovish comments
about U.S. deficit reduction should carry such clout.
Summers' most important point was that economic policy is
more like medical treatment than religion. It isn't a dogma that
should be cleaved to under every circumstance. Instead, it is
a doctor's black bag, whose particular instrument depends on the
specific patient.
Viewed in that way, there is no contradiction between
supporting a hawkish approach to U.S. government spending in the
1990s and a more expansionary bias today. The world has changed,
so the right policy needs to be different, too.
Here is how Summers explained it: "In 1993, here's what the
situation was: Capital costs were really high, the trade deficit
was really big, and if you looked at a graph of average wages
and the productivity of American workers, those two graphs lay
on top of each other. So, bringing down the deficit, reducing
capital costs, raising investment, spurring productivity growth,
was the right and natural central strategy for spurring growth.
That was what Bob Rubin advised Bill Clinton, that was the
advice Bill Clinton followed, and they were right."
But the fact that deficit cutting was the right prescription
in the 1990s doesn't necessarily make it the priority today.
"Today, the long-term interest rate is negligible, the
constraint on investment is lack of demand, productivity has
vastly outstripped wage growth, and the syllogism that reduced
deficits spur investments and you'll get more middle-class wages
doesn't work in the same way," Summers said.
True believers in deficit reduction need not give way to
complete despair - Summers insisted that deficit reduction was
not "inconsequential." It remained, he said, a "prudent
defense" and a vital form of "economic hygiene." Fail to deal
with the deficit in the long run and the inevitable outcome is
"economic catastrophe."
The crucial difference, he argued, is that, in contrast to
the 1990s, deficit reduction "does not constitute the basis for
satisfactory growth strategy." Instead, to get growth,
particularly for the beleaguered middle class, you need what he
gently calls "investment," a category a budget hawk might
simply term "spending."
This conditional view of economic policy is a lovely example
of the aphorism that "when the facts change, I change my mind;
what do you do?" It is usually attributed to Keynes, but some
pedants say the first recorded version was uttered by Paul
Samuelson, the Nobel laureate economist who happens to be
Summers' uncle.
It is comfortable to take a religious view of economics
-once you've chosen your creed, you never have to think again.
But when it comes to deficits - and maybe a lot else besides
-that may not be how the world works. Even in Davos, reality
trumps ideology.