By Chrystia Freeland
NEW YORK, March 14 "Man is defined as a human
being and woman is defined as a female. Whenever she tries to
behave as a human being she is accused of trying to emulate the
male." That observation by Simone de Beauvoir helped to inspire
the feminist revolution after World War Two. Two generations
later, Sheryl K. Sandberg has written a book, "Lean In," arguing
that is still the case today.
Some critics have challenged Sandberg's authority to comment
on the female condition because her gilded perch as chief
operating officer of Facebook makes her one of the most
powerful and richest women in the world. But it is precisely
that insider's perspective - what Sandberg demurely describes as
her front-row seat - that makes her "sort of feminist manifesto"
so persuasive and so radical.
It is radical because Sandberg is not decrying the vile
misogyny that oppresses women in some distant and impoverished
land. The sexism endured by the women of, say, Afghanistan is of
course incomparably more severe and more limiting than the
stereotypes that trammel the graduates of Harvard Business
School. But it is also much easier for the privileged Westerners
- men and women alike - who inhabit Sandberg's world to champion
the cause of downtrodden females in another, poorer society.
Confronting the problems in your own backyard - or indeed your
own corner office - is more personally threatening.
The most privileged American neighborhoods - places like
Harvard Yard or Silicon Valley - usually think of themselves as
beacons of enlightenment. But, as Sandberg documents, drawing
both on academic research and on personal experience, even in
these hyper-educated, proudly meritocratic communities, De
Beauvoir's constrictive observation holds true.
For women in the workplace, the problem is, as Sandberg told
me in an interview this week, that "success and likeability are
positively correlated for men and negatively correlated for
women. When a man is successful, he is liked by both men and
women. As a man gets better, gets more successful, gets more
powerful, gets to the corner office, everyone likes him better,
men and women. As a woman gets more successful, everyone likes
her less, men and women."
This is De Beauvoir all over again - when women try to
behave like human beings, and seek professional success, we
punish them for behaving in an unattractive, "masculine" way.
What makes juggling success and likeability particularly hard
for professional women - Sandberg describes the balance as "like
trying to cross a minefield backward in high heels" - is that
the premium on being liked is not only imposed from the outside.
It is also a quality - perhaps the quality - women have been
raised to value within themselves most highly. Even Sandberg - a
Harvard scholar and one of the world's most successful
technology executives - cares so much about being liked that it
has limited her ability to lead. That's what Mark E. Zuckerberg,
the chief executive of Facebook, told her during her first
career review; Zuckerberg, she said, "was right."
One of the ironies of the ferocious reaction to Sandberg's
book is that much of it confirms her core thesis. The chief
criticism of her is that she is offering a path to success for
privileged women at the very top. Her book, the prosecution
argues, speaks only for these she-wolves. What the critics are
really saying is that Sandberg is behaving too much like a man,
and speaking too much for other women who do the same thing.
Sandberg has a couple of retorts. Her tip for women seeking
a raise is to "think personally, act communally." That is a good
way to describe her faith in the broader value of getting more
women on top. In our interview, she returned to this theme again
and again - not only does she really believe it, she also
understands that she herself needs to act communally to get her
message heard.
When push comes to shove, though, Sandberg is happy to
declare that it is OK - even good! - for professional women to
be ambitious purely because they have, as the subtitle of her
book puts it, the will to lead.
Sandberg's target is good, old-fashioned sexism - both the
kind that lingers in women's own hearts and the sort found in
their bosses' offices. Inevitably, though, some of the people
she has angered most are her fellow feminists, particularly two
of the currently ascendant schools: the work-life balance
advocates and the "choice" feminists, who believe all the life
choices women make are equally valid. She points out that these
innocuous-sounding approaches often push women into a life of
underachievement, and one whose limitations are no less
objectionable because they seem to be chosen rather than
imposed.
Sandberg is no fiery polemicist: Her tone is "relentlessly
pleasant," the approach she advises for women negotiating with
their bosses. But, in her deeply nice, data-driven way, Sandberg
is making a revolutionary argument. The high-achieving precincts
of the United States she describes believe profoundly in their
own meritocracy - that is the justification for their
overweening personal wealth and power. Can you really be a
meritocracy if only half the world is in your race?