By Chrystia Freeland
March 29
NEW YORK, March 29 Chalk one up for continental
Europe's economic architects. For the past several decades, the
Anglo-Saxon consensus was that state interference in the
private-sector economy was a mistake. Government bureaucrats
were in no position to pick economic winners and losers - and if
standing aside meant letting the forces of creative destruction
sweep away entire industries, so be it.
The continental Europeans, most successfully the Germans,
demurred. They were unconvinced that the shift from
manufacturing to services was either good or inevitable, and
they used the full might of the state to try to hang on to their
industrial base. The financial crisis may have briefly felt like
a vindication of this model - but the near-collapse and
continued frailty of the euro brought a quick end to that moment
of schadenfraude.
When it comes to manufacturing, though, the European
approach is being embraced in the White House. In a speech this
week, Gene Sperling, director of the National Economic Council
and assistant to the president for economic policy, laid out the
economic rationale for the U.S. shift. When I spoke to him
afterward, Sperling was careful to point out that the new
approach did not amount to industrial policy, or an attempt by
the government to pick winners and losers.
But the White House has come to believe, Sperling said, that
manufacturers more broadly should be first among equals. Giving
manufacturers slightly lower taxes and more support for their
research and development is a good idea, Sperling argues, for
two reasons. First, because manufacturing has a particularly
powerful spillover effect on the rest of the economy.
The benign effect of manufacturing Sperling is most
enthusiastic about is the connection with innovation. That link,
he argues, has been drawn out in research by the Massachusetts
Institute of Technology's "Production in the Innovation Economy"
initiative. Its premise, which Sperling embraces, is that in
most new technologies, innovation happens most quickly and
effectively when the inventors work close to the builders.
Apple is today the most beloved - and financially
successful - U.S. manufacturer of physical stuff. But Sperling's
argument amounts to an assertion that the Apple approach - with
designers and engineers in California and factories in China -
works for the IT business, but not for much else. In most
industries, Sperling contends, those who outsource manufacturing
will soon find that they have outsourced their innovative edge,
too.
The second pillar of the White House approach is to insist
that the decline of U.S. manufacturing, and, by extension,
manufacturing in the rich Western economies, is not inevitable.
Manufacturing, Sperling argues, is not the agriculture of the
21st century, a sector fated to provide fewer and fewer jobs
over time.
Instead, Sperling believes that the United States has a
chance to bring jobs back home. "The degree that the U.S. is
becoming more and more competitive in bringing manufacturing
facilities and jobs back to our shores is very encouraging,"
Sperling told me in an interview this week after he gave his
speech. This is clearly one of the administration's talking
points this season - on Wednesday, Vice President Joe Biden
trumpeted the rise of "in-sourcing" in a campaign-flavored
speech in Iowa.
This White House's view that the government can - and must -
support manufacturing relative to other businesses is a profound
shift in the conventional wisdom of the English-speaking world.
Since the days of Margaret Thatcher and Ronald Reagan, the
received trans-Atlantic wisdom has been that state intervention
is an inevitable failure, that the decline of manufacturing is
inevitable, too, and that service-sector jobs can be just as
good anyway. The shiny towers of the City of London and the
canyons of Wall Street are evidence of that last conviction and,
at least for a while, seemed to be a vindication of it as well.
Sperling is an earnest technocrat, and his speech this week
was a determined effort to document the intellectual foundations
of the White House's pro-manufacturing tilt. "Let me begin by
acknowledging upfront that this is an area where otherwise
like-minded economists disagree," Sperling said at the start of
his remarks. His goal is not so much to persuade his listeners
that he is right as it is to assure them that his approach is
intellectually respectable.
But for all its nerdy leanings, the White House is not the
Harvard faculty club, and an election is coming up.
Manufacturing could be an area of strong contrast between
President Barack Obama and his most likely challenger, Mitt
Romney. Romney has more hands-on experience, but Obama may have
a more deft popular touch.
Unless you have a doctorate in economics, your intuition
probably accords with Sperling's point that building things is
essential to a country's economic well-being. Romney, who
opposed the bailout of the Detroit carmakers, often finds
himself on the other side of that argument.
Inside the United States, the big political story this week
is the Supreme Court's deliberations on the legality of Obama's
health care overhaul. Elsewhere, that is a barely comprehensible
local story - all other rich countries provide some version of
universal coverage and spend less money and achieve better
outcomes than the United States.
But from Berlin to Beijing, the debate about manufacturing
and whether governments have a duty to support it is a live
issue. That is one more reason this U.S. election campaign
matters so much to the rest of the world.
