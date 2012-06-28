(Repeats to widen distribution. Chrystia Freeland is a Reuters
By Chrystia Freeland
ST PETERSBURG, Russia, June 28Liberal democracy
faces a new and decisive challenge - figuring out how to deal
with the "post-Communist oligarchies" of Russia and China. These
regimes - authoritarian, capitalist and eagerly integrated into
the global economy - are without precedent. Figuring out how to
deal with them is the greatest strategic and moral question the
West faces today. How we answer it will determine the shape of
the 21st century, much as the struggle with Communism and
fascism shaped the 20th.
This is the assertion Michael Ignatieff, a Canadian
intellectual and a former leader of the Liberal Party, made in a
powerful lecture in the Latvian capital, Riga, at the beginning
of this month. Ignatieff's thesis came to mind during the annual
St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, held last week as
the gracious former imperial capital for which the forum is
named glowed in the pure white light of the summer solstice.
Central to Ignatieff's argument is his insistence that
"history has no libretto." It isn't marching toward any
particular destination, including liberal de mocracy.
"As late as Benedetto Croce," he said, "liberals still
thought of their creed as being the wave of the future and
thought of history as the story of liberty."
When it comes to Russia and China today, we still hope we
will all eventually sing along to this seductive libretto.
"It is a cliché of optimistic Western discourse on Russia
and China that they must evolve toward democratic liberty,"
Ignatieff ar gued.
Sadly, though, we're wrong: "But we should not assume there
is any historical inevitability to liberal society."
As Ignatieff explained to me in a telephone conversation
this week: "The simple point is that we thought they were coming
towards us. What if they are not?"
The optimistic Western cliché Ignatieff described was very
much the conventional wisdom in St. Petersburg. It is what the
visiting Western business titans wanted to believe, and it is
what the presiding Russian government chiefs wanted them to
believe.
Klaus Kleinfeld, the chief executive of Alcoa and chairman
of the U.S.-Russia Business Council, said in an interview that
President Vladimir V. Putin's opening speech at the conference
was "very, very good. He was basically clear that he stays on
the course of reforms. He stays on the course of modernization."
When I suggested that Putin might instead be taking Russia
backward - freedom of assembly was sharply curtailed this month
and several activists, including Putin's goddaughter, were
questioned by the police and had their homes searched -
Kleinfeld demurred.
Referring to the reformist promises of Putin's speech,
Kleinfeld said, "We have to take that at face value." Kleinfeld
also said that Russia's progress needed to be judged in
historical context.
"How the country has emerged in the last 20 years, I think,
is pretty amazing. I think most people that are easy with their
criticism measure Russia against countries that had much, much
more time to go into a market economy," he said. "Some of these
processes take a little time to struggle themselves through.
They are on a good path."
What is striking is what you might call the "libretto"
assumption in these remarks: Russia is on the right path, just
give it time.
At least when they speak English, this is a view that
Putin's people are eager to endorse. When I asked Igor I.
Shuvalov, the suave and sharply dressed first deputy prime
min ister, wha t he made of Putin's speech he, too, spun it as
proof that Russia is on the path to becoming more like the West.
"I was very pleased that yesterday what he announced was
completely in line with a new generation. It was everything
which any citizen of the European Union, or other developed
countries, wants. It's exactly how Putin sees the future for
Russia in just a few years," Shuvalov explained.
"We are passing the way all developed countries pass," he
said.
This is a useful theory for Russian leaders - and for
Chinese ones, too - and a comforting one for their Western
business partners. It is useful because assurances that you are
on the path toward Western-style liberal capitalism can serve as
a catch-all justification for whatever illiberal policy you
happen to be pursuing at the moment. Think of it as the
dictator's version of St. Augustine's prayer to be made good,
but not yet.
Believing that the duo Ignatieff calls the "post-Communist
oligarchies" are on the liberal capitalist path is comforting
for the liberal capitalist companies that do business with them,
too. After all, for all the kowtowing required to do business in
Russia and China, the rewards are vast.
Consider the experience of BP, the oil giant based in London,
which paid $7 billion in 2007 to establish a 50 percent stake in
TNK-BP, its Russian joint venture. BP's trials at the hands of
both its Russian partners and the Russian state are the stuff of
legend. But shareholders and the board care more about the $19
billion BP has received in dividends since making the deal.
That's quite apart from BP's share of TNK-BP, which analysts
think could be worth between $25 billion and $30 billion.
The optimistic cliché of inevitable liberal evolution is
convenient and comforting.
But that doesn't make it right.
If Russia and China really are not marching inevitably
toward liberal democracy, as Ignatieff argues, that is a problem
not just for their repressed people, but also for us.
Ignatieff says that our attitude toward Russia and China is
a question of such great import because both countries "are
attempting to demonstrate a novel proposition: that economic
freedoms can be severed from political and civil freedom, and
that freedom is divisible."
He is right that this is the fundamental operating
proposition of Russia and China, and he is right that it poses
the most serious challenge that the very idea of liberal
democracy faces anywhere today.
It is no surprise that this question was not on the agenda
in St. Petersburg. But surely it should be much more squarely on
the agenda in Western capitals - and even in Western boardrooms.
