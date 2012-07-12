(Chrystia Freeland is a Reuters columnist. Any opinions
By Chrystia Freeland
NEW YORK, July 12 Why have the rich turned
against President Barack Obama?
That has been a persistent theme of this campaign: We were
reminded of it at the beginning of this week, when Mitt Romney's
team raised more money than the president's for the second month
running, and more colorfully in weekend reports of the
Republican candidate's lavish fund-raisers in the Hamptons.
If you were a Martian, or even a European, the animosity of
America's 1 percent toward the president might be rather
mysterious. Although those at the bottom and in the middle are
still suffering from the downturn that began in 2008, with
unemployment above 8 percent, the affluent economy has bounced
back quite smartly. The stock market has recovered, corporate
coffers are overflowing with cash, and the luxury goods market
is booming.
Even Wall Street, where hostility toward the White House is
especially acid, has reason to be grateful. Bankers got the
biggest government bailout of all - much more than laid-off
workers or beleaguered homeowners received from this Democratic
administration - and the president resisted calls from the left
to nationalize the banks he rescued, as did the British.
Part of the answer is simple self-interest. As the economics
writer Matthew Yglesias has argued, there is one easy and
obvious explanation for the animosity of the rich toward the
incumbent: He wants to raise their taxes significantly. That is
certainly right. On Monday, Obama reiterated his support for
letting the Bush-era tax cuts for household incomes of more than
$250,000 expire, while keeping the lower rates in place for
everyone else.
This is a powerful point. It can be tempting to imagine that
the affluent might fret less about their tax bills than the
poor, who are struggling to get by, but the elaborate tax
avoidance strategies of super-rich Americans suggest otherwise.
But this is about more than bank balances. Some of Obama's
most vehement critics in the private sector insist they are
willing to pay higher taxes, if that's what it takes to get the
United States back on track. Their complaint, if you take them
at their word, is instead with the president's attitude toward
them, toward their wealth and toward capitalism itself.
Their sense of insult is easy to mock: Do those
testosterone-pumped Masters of the Universe really turn out to
have the tender feelings of teenage girls? It is a mistake,
though, to dismiss the outrage of the 1 percent just because it
is so emotionally rendered. The truth is that Obama is telling a
very different story about capitalism and its winners from the
one Americans are accustomed to hearing, and it is no surprise
that the rich don't like it one bit.
Consider the two narratives on the campaign trail this week.
In Colorado, Romney described those who make more than $250,000
a year with the Republican term of art - "job-creators." And he
warned that the president's proposal to raise taxes at the top
wasn't bad just for the rich, it would hurt the whole country,
too: "At the very time the American people are seeing fewer jobs
created than we need, the president announces he's going to make
it harder for jobs to be created. I just don't think this
president understands how our economy works. Liberals have an
entirely different view about what makes America the economic
powerhouse it is."
Obama, meanwhile, insisted that "we love folks getting
rich." But his focus is different: "I do want to make sure that
everybody else gets that chance as well." One way to do that is
to tax the rich. As a new television ad for the president argued
this week, Obama's plan is to "ask the wealthy to pay a little
more so the middle class pays less, eliminate oil subsidies and
tax breaks for companies that outsource."
This is more than a fight about taxes. It is a fight about
whether 21st-century capitalism is working for the American
middle class and who should pay to fix it. The Republicans are
telling Ronald Reagan's story of trickle-down economics - the
winners in the capitalist contest are "job-creators" whose
prosperity helps everyone else. The wealthier they are, the
wealthier all Americans will be.
The Democrats are challenging that win-win story of American
capitalism. Their contention is that the U.S. economy is failing
the middle class. They argue that those at the top need to
contribute "a little more" to help rebuild the American middle.
Even more threateningly, they point out, as in their critique of
Bain Capital, that some of the business strategies that have
enriched the elite have actually hollowed out the middle.
It is this last argument that most enrages the 1 percent -
and it should. Obama's most extreme critics delight in accusing
him of being socialist and sometimes communist. That charge is
not just overheated, it is plain wrong. But American capitalists
are right to sense a challenge from the White House, which is
about more than tax rates or bruised pride. The president is
arguing that what works for the top of the United States isn't
working for the middle, and that is a criticism the country's
lionized elite hasn't heard from its leader in a very long time.
