By Chrystia Freeland
NEW YORK Aug 9 Forget America's fiscal cliff,
Europe's currency troubles or the emerging-markets slowdown. The
most important story in the global economy today may well be
some good news that isn't yet making as many headlines - the
coming surge in oil production around the world.
Until very recently, our collective assumption was that oil
was running out. That was partly a matter of what seemed like
geological common sense. It took millions of years for the earth
to crush plankton into fossil fuels; it is logical to think that
it would take millions of years to create more. The rise of the
emerging markets, with their energy-hungry billions, was a
further reason it seemed obvious we would have less oil and gas
in 2020 than we do today.
Obvious - but wrong. Thanks in part to technologies like
horizontal drilling and hydraulic fracking, we are entering a
new age of abundant oil. As the energy expert Leonardo Maugeri
contends in a recent report published by the Belfer Center at
the John F. Kennedy School of Government at Harvard, "contrary
to what most people believe, oil supply capacity is growing
worldwide at such an unprecedented level that it might outpace
consumption."
Maugeri, a research fellow at the Belfer Center and a former
oil industry executive, bases that assertion on a field-by-field
analysis of most of the major oil exploration and development
projects in the world. He concludes that "by 2020, the world's
oil production capacity could be more than 110 million barrels
per day, an increase of almost 20 percent." Four countries will
lead the coming oil boom: Iraq, the United States, Canada and
Brazil.
Much of the "new" oil is coming onstream thanks to a
technology revolution that has put hard-to-extract deposits
within reach: Canada's oil sands, the United States' shale oil,
Brazil's presalt oil.
"The extraction technologies are not new," Maugeri explains
in the report, "but the combination of technologies used to
exploit shale and tight oils has evolved. The technology can
also be used to reopen and recover more oil from conventional,
established oilfields."
Maugeri thinks the tipping point will be 2015. Until then,
the oil market will be "highly volatile" and "prone to extreme
movements in opposite directions." But after 2015, Maugeri
predicts a "glut of oil," which could lead to a fall - or even a
"collapse" - in prices.
At a time when the global meme is of America's inevitable
economic decline, the surge in oil supply capacity is an
important contrarian indicator. Maugeri calculates that the
United States "could conceivably produce up to 65 percent of its
oil consumption needs domestically." That national energy boom
is already providing a powerful economic stimulus in some parts
of the country - just look at North Dakota. Crucially, at a time
when one of the biggest social and political problems in the
United States is the disappearance of well-paid blue-collar
work, particularly for men, oil patch jobs fill that void.
What Maugeri dubs the next oil revolution also has
tremendous geopolitical implications. One way to understand the
battlegrounds of our young century is through the pipelines that
flow beneath them. The coming surge in oil production,
particularly from North America, will transform that
geopolitical equation.
Equally significant is the impact of oil on the most
important human problem of our times: protecting the
environment. The sources of oil that will fuel the coming boom
are harder to reach than the supplies of the 20th century, and
the technologies required to extract them are more invasive.
That will be one fault line in what is sure to be the escalating
battle between environmentalists and the oil industry.
The implications for the climate change debate are even more
fraught. Until now, the arithmetic of oil supply and the agenda
of environmentalists conveniently dovetailed. Since we were
running out of oil anyway, environmentally motivated efforts to
limit fossil fuel consumption and increase our use of renewable
energy boasted the additional virtue of being inevitable. In an
age of abundant oil, those economically utilitarian arguments
lose their power.
For environmentalists, and for the liberal political parties
with which they are usually aligned, that poses a serious
challenge. The temptation will be to oppose new oil production
projects indiscriminately. That instinct could be politically
dangerous. Political progress in combating climate change has
been slow, but the battle for hearts and minds, especially of
the younger generation, is being won. That political capital can
be lost in an instant if the environmental movement allows
itself to be equated with opposition to one of the lone sources
of growth - and of good blue-collar jobs - at a time of global
economic stagnation.
A final conclusion to draw from the next oil revolution is a
little more existential. This is yet another reminder that what
both common sense and expert consensus assure us to be true very
often isn't. It was obvious that efficient markets worked and
financial deregulation would stimulate economic growth, until
the financial crisis and the subsequent international economic
recession. It was equally apparent that we were running out of
oil - until we weren't.
