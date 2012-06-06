--Clyde Russell is a Reuters market analyst. The views
expressed are his own.--
By Clyde Russell
KUALA LUMPUR, June 6 The world's resource
companies have a message for governments, and they are starting
to deliver it more forcibly: regulation, taxes and subsidies are
placing at risk the projects needed to fuel global growth.
Exxon Mobil Chief Executive Rex Tillerson become the
latest head of a major resource company to fire a broadside,
telling the World Gas Conference on Tuesday that if the
situation persists, governments will find their economies
"walking backwards."
Tillerson, like many CEOs, isn't known for blasting
governments, so when he chooses to let loose, it's reasonable to
assume that the level of frustration is high and his words
should be heeded.
His comments should resonate around the globe, even though
they seemed more aimed at authorities in the United States,
where Exxon Mobil and other energy companies face calls for
tighter regulation of shale gas drilling, even as output from
unconventional wells is driving a new energy boom in North
America and helping spur fragile economic growth.
Tillerson wasn't the only CEO having a go at governments at
the conference in Malaysia's capital, with Shamsul Azhar Abbas,
the CEO of state-owned Petronas, saying subsidies
deter competition and hinder new investment in energy projects.
While Malaysia is gradually removing many of its energy
subsidies, government controlled prices are still widespread
across Asia, something that distorts supply and demand and
promotes inefficient consumption.
With energy demand expected to rise by around 30 percent by
2050 to meet the needs of a population that will reach 9
billion, the question should be whether governments are the
major obstacle to ensuring future supplies of affordable fuels.
Resource company executives increasingly appear to be
reading from the same script, pointing out the industry has done
its bit by developing technologies to unlock previously unviable
resources, and doing so safely.
But these projects cost billions of dollars and need
regulatory certainty and consistent taxation.
Resource companies have a strong commitment to safety and
the environment, but this doesn't always play out in practise.
Even if the majority of projects are safe, the damage done
by a major spill, caused by negligence or incompetence,
tarnishes the industry and undermines their ability to win
public support. You need look no further than BP's Gulf of
Mexico disaster in 2010 as an example.
The palpable increase in industry concern at official
policies has emerged as a consistent theme this year, with the
Australian government among those feeling the ire of commodity
producers.
With more than $175 billion of liquefied natural gas
projects underway, Australia is hoping to become the world's
biggest exporter of the super-cooled fuel within a decade.
But industry leaders, including Christophe de Margerie, CEO
of French major Total, which has two projects in
Australia, warned the government to be "careful" in implementing
new taxes at a conference in Adelaide last month.
The Labor-led government of Prime Minister Julia Gillard is
introducing a carbon tax and mining resource rent tax from July
1, which will increase costs for the LNG industry and big coal
and iron ore miners.
This has led to mounting speculation that while the seven
LNG plants under construction will come online, future
expansions are now in doubt amid higher taxes, labour costs and
mounting opposition from environmentalists and farmers.
BHP Billiton and Rio Tinto, the world's
biggest and third-ranked mining companies, have also warned that
projects are increasingly at risk.
BHP Chief Executive Marius Kloppers said Wednesday
it's necessary to maintain spending even in commodity down
cycles.
But his company is reviewing its five-year $80 billion
spending plan and several flagship projects, such as iron ore
expansions in Western Australia, are under threat as the
China-led commodity boom matures and costs rise.
Rio Tinto Chief Executive Tom Albanese said last
month that there is a risk of under-investment in resource
projects as it was getting "harder and harder" to find and
develop reserves.
His take is that the commodity boom will change from the
demand-led story of the past decade to being a supply-dominated
issue, with a lack of new resources being developed likely to
keep prices high.
While there is no doubt that the resource industry is making
more of an effort to be heard, the question is whether
governments will listen.
In Western democracies, governments are constantly being
pulled in different directions by various lobby groups, often
resulting in policy delays or even paralysis.
The dire state of most developed nations finances also means
that politicians, whose primary motivation is to win power and
then keep it, will be keen to source new revenues, and taxing
commodity producers will always be tempting.
In Asian countries, governments, even those
democratically-elected, tend to have more freedom to implement
policies and push development strategies.
The trick is to wean the public off subsidies and ensure
efficient use of resources, something Asia still has some way to
go to accomplish.
The hard truth for the resource industry is they face an
uphill battle getting the world's governments to act in a
coordinated way to ensure the safe and cheap production of
energy and commodities.
That they have started to lobby more aggressively is
certainly a step in the right direction.