(The opinions expressed here are those of the author, a columnist for Reuters.)

By Andy Home

LONDON Jan 8 And the prize for the best-performing base metal in 2013 goes to (drum roll)...zinc!

Huh! Not, it is probably fair to say, a widely expected outcome, given the galvanising metal's propensity to consistent supply-demand surplus over recent years and consequently high legacy stocks overhang.

But everything is relative. Even "best-performing". Zinc was merely the least worst performer among the base metals traded on the London Metal Exchange (LME) last year. Three-month metal (CMZN3) closed out Dec. 31 with a 12-month loss of "just" 1.2 percent.

That was largely thanks to a strong rally which started in early December and swept the price up in a $250-per tonne arc to a 10-month high of $2,108 on Dec. 27.

The outright price move was accompanied by a marked tightening of the nearby spreads CMZN0-3 with unwary shorts relearning the golden LME rule that when it comes to LME stocks, what you see is not necessarily what you can get.

This late-year rally by what has in the past been a perennial price under-achiever holds plenty of clues as to what to expect from the base metals complex in 2014.

It's a cocktail of divergence, relative value and a good old-fashioned fundamental story. And it actually started around the middle of last year.

BYE BYE RO-RO!

That was the time when the LME metals decoupled from the wider financial universe after years of gyrating to its "ro-ro" heart beat.

The gravitational pull of the risk-on/risk-off trade over the course of many months was most clearly seen in investment darling copper, which spent long periods of time trading in close inverse relationship to the VIX index (see first chart below).

Whenever the so-called "Fear Index" surged, copper and other risk assets sold off. Whenever it calmed, everything else rallied.

That linkage broke down around the middle of last year (see second chart). A June spike in the VIX helped LME three-month copper on its way to its 2013 low of $6,602. When the VIX next spiked, in early October, there was no discernible impact on the price of copper or any of the other base metals.

By the end of the year the correlation between copper and the "Fear Index" was close to zero.

Renting asunder the "ro-ro" trade over mid-2013 was a hardening market consensus that the Time of the Taper was approaching, the long-feared moment when the U.S. Fed would start winding down the printing presses that had been pumping money into the global economy since the onset of the Global Financial Crisis in 2008.

By the time a limited Taper was announced in December , a tidal wave of investment money had long since departed risk assets such as industrial metals to more traditional markets such as U.S. stocks, which have been on a bender ever since. ******************************************************* Graphic on correlation between LME copper and the VIX index: link.reuters.com/vyz75v Graphic showing copper and the VIX over 2013: link.reuters.com/ryz75v Graphic showing relative LME base metals performance: link.reuters.com/jyz75v *******************************************************

HELLO DIVERGENCE!

The breakdown of the linkage with other risk assets generated a secondary effect on the LME base metals, easily spotted in the third graphic above.

Having tracked each other closely, mostly lower, over the first half of the year, the base metals pack splintered over the second half.

Each metal started to follow its own independent path, creating plenty of opportunities for those playing the relative value trade, which is predicated on precisely the kind of divergent price environment that has evolved since the middle of last year.

Demand was not the differentiator.

Industrial metals demand generally surprised on the upside last year. Fears about a "hard landing" in China, which had depressed sentiment in the second quarter, proved unfounded. U.S. manufacturing activity proved robust, one reason of course for the Fed's decision to rein back its bond-buying programme. There were even glimmers of industrial hope in the embattled euro zone.

By the end of 2013 some analysts were cautiously heralding a synchronised global manufacturing recovery.

But a good demand picture should be good for all the industrial metals since all are umbilically linked to factory activity.

Rather, the key differentiator is supply. The ups and downs of the super cycle (or, for the optimists, the super cycle version 1) have left each metal with a unique supply profile.

Look no further to understand why nickel was last year's worst performer. Having peaked earliest in price, all the way back in 2007, nickel is now living with chronic oversupply as the rash of projects rashly launched six years ago finally come into production.

Also in the chronic oversupply corner is aluminium, the second worst price performer of 2013, thanks to the absence of a collective supply response when demand collapsed in 2008-2009 and the continued build-out of new capacity in China. The results of that eternal optimism in China and collective inaction elsewhere are mountainous legacy stocks and margin pain for producers everywhere.

Tin, by contrast, was largely unaffected by the super cycle. No-one wanted to invest in such a marginal and unsexy market when there were rich rewards to be made by joining the modern-day gold rushes offered by the likes of iron ore or copper.

Tin supply, therefore, remains severely constrained with Indonesia, the world's foremost exporter, only too happy to leverage its pricing power by periodically yanking the global supply strings.

Tin bulls abound but this small niche market is simply not big enough to accommodate them all.

Which is why there is zinc.

A GOOD STORY

Underpinning zinc's relative out-performance late last year is a simple good old-fashioned supply story.

Zinc bulls have been warning about a pending raw materials shortage for just about as long as anyone can remember.

But their time seems finally to have arrived. A wave of mine closures, long anticipated, long deferred, is now at last building.

The really big one will be Century in Australia, now seen reaching the end of its natural life around the middle of 2015. Century's owner, MMG Ltd, had been hoping to partly offset the impact by bringing on stream the Dugald River mine around the same time. But that timetable is blown, confirmation in mid-December giving the zinc market rally a little extra oomph.

LME stocks, meanwhile, have been steadily trickling lower and the International Zinc Study Group (ILZSG) has started generating deficit headlines when it issues its monthly statistical snapshot.

This, in other words, is a market that appears to be shifting from supply surplus to supply deficit with the gap only expected to widen as more mine supply shuts up shop.

It's a cracking good narrative, at least relative to most of the other base metals.

Which is why investors have jumped on board, the building momentum sucking in the massed ranks of black-box traders. Open interest in the LME zinc contract MZN-MOI-TOT is at a multi-year high and December volumes of 3.16 million lots were a record high.

A LONG-LOST RETURN?

Does this mean that zinc will be the star turn of 2014? There are many who would like to think so, but the bull story comes with several important caveats.

At its fundamental core, this is still a tale of apocalypse deferred rather than apocalypse now.

Century will only close in 2015 and the flow-through to the refined market, which is what trades on the LME, may take longer.

The raw materials and the refined metal markets do not always move in tandem.

Copper is an interesting case in point. The static price is currently transfixed by the divergent trends of rampant mine supply growth and a still palpably tight refined metal market. There will be flow-through. At some stage. But pin-pointing exactly when is anyone's guess and every analyst's guesstimate.

Then there is the not-so-small problem of legacy stocks. With the notable exceptions of tin and copper, all the other metals are carrying heavy inventory burdens, which act as a cushion against raw materials shortfall.

Right now there are over 900,000 tonnes of zinc stocks in the LME system. There may be more "out there", a shadow inventory that occasionally makes its way into statistical daylight. Witness the 60,000 tonnes that "showed up" in New Orleans in late December.

A similar 70,000-tonne wash of lead into the LME system back in September snuffed out that market's bull story for pretty much the rest of the year.

In a trading landscape dominated by stocks financing and LME warehousing games, LME stocks have lost much of their signalling power, apparently bullish downtrends acting merely as false messengers.

At least in terms of outright price performance. Stock movements are still critical in terms of interpreting spreads behaviour and likely to become more so as the LME's new load-out rules kick in from May onwards.

Outright price, however, will not deviate for long from reality. No-one is going to run out of zinc any time soon and until that changes, it's hard to see just how much further zinc can rally.

If it falls out of favour, there will be no shortage of other supply-side stories to trade off.

Tin is an obvious one. Lead, after it recovers from the shock mass warranting of September, is another likely candidate. Even nickel and aluminium might see some action deriving from cost-curve support, on the basis that if it ain't going much lower, then it must...

Copper looks poised for some sort of major break-out, but which way? Answers on the proverbial postcard.

In such a divergent supply landscape, each and any may have its day in the sun. As zinc has shown, there will be no shortage of players hungry for directional action and happy to surf the rallies.

But there will be no collective sustained bull performance, however, strong the demand picture in 2014.

Supply will continue to differentiate and performance will continue to be relative. Spreads will be predictably unpredictable.

And if that sounds faintly familiar, it's because after a long, long time these markets just might be reconnecting with what used to be called fundamentals. And that's because the world just might be starting to normalise after five years of financial crisis. (Editing by William Hardy)