By Andy Home
LONDON Feb 7 If there's one person who knows
more than anyone else about the London Metal Exchange's (LME)
long unhappy marriage with its warehouse operators, it is
Phillip Crowson.
Or Professor Phillip Crowson as he now is.
Crowson, at the time an independent board director of the
exchange, spent many years during the early 2000s wrestling with
the dysfunctional relationship.
His personal analysis following the 2007 report into
switching LME contracts to a free-on-board basis remains one of
the best snapshots of what was, and still is, wrong in that
relationship. ("LME FOT Study, Note by Phillip Crowson, 13
March, 2007" and quoted at length in my column of Oct 4, 2013
)
Well, he's back. And although the LME wouldn't call it such,
his new position is equivalent to that of warehousing tsar.
The appointment is part of a governance overhaul, just one
component of the exchange's package of reforms aimed at
resetting its warehousing function.
Before that package bears fruit, of course, there is the
not-so-little matter of those infamous load-out queues, the
source of so much wailing and gnashing of teeth among the
exchange's industrial users and the trigger for the latest
outbreak of hostilities between the LME and its warehousers.
With the clock ticking on the April start date for the LME's
new load-out rules, progress remains decidedly mixed.
THE RETURN OF THE TSAR
Professor Crowson's official role will be to chair the
physical market committee, which the LME describes as "a forum
for all sectors of the physical industry to represent their
views to the exchange".
He will also have a seat on the user committee, which links
the market with the LME's owner, Hong Kong Exchanges and
Clearing (HKEx), and on the warehousing committee.
The latter will, as reported by Reuters, be
restructured with membership restricted to representatives of
warehousing companies. It will continue to be chaired by former
LME board director Fabian Somerville-Cotton.
Crowson is already chair of the LME's special committee, a
body of non-conflicted specialists with wide-ranging powers to
investigate abnormal market developments. It will now also have
oversight of any enforcement action, if required, to tackle
warehouse operators that may be tempted to continue building
load-out queues.
Finally the LME has its warehousing tsar in the form of a
man with a deep historical understanding of the issues, holding
positions linking all relevant parts of the governance structure
and, critically, carrying a large regulatory stick to cow
recalcitrants.
REVIEWS...
The LME has also announced the appointment of management
consultancy Oliver Wyman and corporate law firm Addleshaw
Goddard to conduct logistical and legal reviews of its
warehousing operations.
The two reviews will run in tandem, with the findings
combined into a report due by the end of August.
The logistical review will cover "logistical rate
considerations, suitability of good delivery locations,
warehouse companies and warehouse sheds".
The legal review will ensure that the exchange's warehousing
agreement "remains fit for purpose" and help implement "any
proposed changes arising from the logistical review".
Which all sounds a bit bland. But there is already
considerable unease among some warehousing companies, not least
those with queues.
To understand why, consider the possibility that the
logistical review deems that, say, Metro - the "owner" of the
Detroit load-out queue - is quite capable of loading out 20,000
tonnes per day rather than the current system-wide 3,000 tonnes.
Or that Johor, another affected location, is simply not the
right location for an LME good-delivery point.
These might seem far-fetched examples. But the key point is
that no-one knows in advance what the review might or might not
conclude.
Similarly with the legal review.
Its scope may be more far-reaching than might appear the
case.
The LME has already been working on a legal analysis of its
warehousing issues. The devilish detail was tucked away in the
footnotes of the LME's public report on warehousing last
November.
Under the legal microscope are such core issues as the
potential to cap both rent and load-out charges, the capping of
storage capacity by operator and a re-examination of the
exchange's ability to restrict warehouse ownership.
You can start to appreciate the nervousness among some
warehouse operators as to where these innocuous-sounding reviews
might lead.
...AND QUEUES
But what, I hear you ask, about the queues? And what about
the recent explosion in physical aluminium premiums
to which, in the minds of many, the queues have
contributed?
"The market is already beginning to see the impact of these
changes through reduced queues at affected warehouses," the LME
said of its pending new load-in/load-out mandate.
The big caveat to that statement should be at some affected
warehouses, not all.
"Since the start of the consultation on 1 July, 2013, queues
have fallen at four of the five affected warehouses," according
to the LME.
The full analysis is laid out in the Feb. 5 notice to
members ("Announcement of warehouse and physical network
reforms") with "affected warehouses" shown under generic A-E
titles.
It's not rocket-science, however, to work out which operator
is being designated. So while the queues at New Orleans, Antwerp
and Johor have indeed fallen, that at Vlissingen - "owned" by
Glencore's warehousing unit Pacorini - has done so only to a
marginal extent while that at Detroit has grown significantly.
The latter two locations have experienced high rates of
cancellation, particularly of aluminium, meaning more metal
joining the queue to leave.
Detroit, for example, saw just over 275,000 tonnes of
aluminium cancelled in the months of December and January in
total. Cancelled tonnage awaiting load-out totalled 1,204,100
tonnes, representing 77 percent of the total registered tonnage
in Motown, at the end of last month.
Well, at least the LME can point to a slowdown in arrival
rates since July last year.
Again, though, not at all "affected warehouses". One bucks
the trend but inflow has still been "low on a relative basis".
UNINTENDED CONSEQUENCES?
What is clear is that the queues at both Detroit and
Vlissingen, the two original "affected warehouses", are not
going to disappear overnight once the new LME rules kick in at
the start of April.
To coin the LME's own words, queues will "decay" and even
then only "over time".
Moreover, the recent jump in physical premiums has broken
any linear linkage with load-out queues.
The LME said it "feels it appropriate to restate its
position in respect of premiums" in what is a more nuanced, or
at least more explicitly nuanced, version of its November
presentation of the reform package.
While "an element of premiums is related to queues", "there
exists an additional element of premiums that is not related to
queues".
The LME remains committed to "looking at" developing
products that would allow the premium to be hedged, giving users
the tools to risk-manage the all-in price of aluminium.
Which is, frankly, a little bit late for those caught the
wrong way round when Midwest U.S. premiums went supernova at the
start of January.
The question is whether this development was the first
unintended consequence of the LME's rule-change.
Did it engender a false sense of security by over-stating
the importance of queues on premiums with the implication that
cutting the queues would automatically reduce premiums?
If so, it may just be the first of several unintended
consequences. The LME itself has warned of the potential risks
incurred by a mass movement of metal into off-market storage.
The Great Aluminium Experiment continues, it seems.
But at least the exchange has the right man and the right
governance structure to tackle such side-effects going forwards.
Oh. And don't underestimate those logistical and legal
review processes. They may yet have real stings in their tails.