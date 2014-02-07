By Andy Home

LONDON Feb 7 If there's one person who knows more than anyone else about the London Metal Exchange's (LME) long unhappy marriage with its warehouse operators, it is Phillip Crowson.

Or Professor Phillip Crowson as he now is.

Crowson, at the time an independent board director of the exchange, spent many years during the early 2000s wrestling with the dysfunctional relationship.

His personal analysis following the 2007 report into switching LME contracts to a free-on-board basis remains one of the best snapshots of what was, and still is, wrong in that relationship. ("LME FOT Study, Note by Phillip Crowson, 13 March, 2007" and quoted at length in my column of Oct 4, 2013 )

Well, he's back. And although the LME wouldn't call it such, his new position is equivalent to that of warehousing tsar.

The appointment is part of a governance overhaul, just one component of the exchange's package of reforms aimed at resetting its warehousing function.

Before that package bears fruit, of course, there is the not-so-little matter of those infamous load-out queues, the source of so much wailing and gnashing of teeth among the exchange's industrial users and the trigger for the latest outbreak of hostilities between the LME and its warehousers.

With the clock ticking on the April start date for the LME's new load-out rules, progress remains decidedly mixed.

THE RETURN OF THE TSAR

Professor Crowson's official role will be to chair the physical market committee, which the LME describes as "a forum for all sectors of the physical industry to represent their views to the exchange".

He will also have a seat on the user committee, which links the market with the LME's owner, Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing (HKEx), and on the warehousing committee.

The latter will, as reported by Reuters, be restructured with membership restricted to representatives of warehousing companies. It will continue to be chaired by former LME board director Fabian Somerville-Cotton.

Crowson is already chair of the LME's special committee, a body of non-conflicted specialists with wide-ranging powers to investigate abnormal market developments. It will now also have oversight of any enforcement action, if required, to tackle warehouse operators that may be tempted to continue building load-out queues.

Finally the LME has its warehousing tsar in the form of a man with a deep historical understanding of the issues, holding positions linking all relevant parts of the governance structure and, critically, carrying a large regulatory stick to cow recalcitrants.

REVIEWS...

The LME has also announced the appointment of management consultancy Oliver Wyman and corporate law firm Addleshaw Goddard to conduct logistical and legal reviews of its warehousing operations.

The two reviews will run in tandem, with the findings combined into a report due by the end of August.

The logistical review will cover "logistical rate considerations, suitability of good delivery locations, warehouse companies and warehouse sheds".

The legal review will ensure that the exchange's warehousing agreement "remains fit for purpose" and help implement "any proposed changes arising from the logistical review".

Which all sounds a bit bland. But there is already considerable unease among some warehousing companies, not least those with queues.

To understand why, consider the possibility that the logistical review deems that, say, Metro - the "owner" of the Detroit load-out queue - is quite capable of loading out 20,000 tonnes per day rather than the current system-wide 3,000 tonnes.

Or that Johor, another affected location, is simply not the right location for an LME good-delivery point.

These might seem far-fetched examples. But the key point is that no-one knows in advance what the review might or might not conclude.

Similarly with the legal review.

Its scope may be more far-reaching than might appear the case.

The LME has already been working on a legal analysis of its warehousing issues. The devilish detail was tucked away in the footnotes of the LME's public report on warehousing last November.

Under the legal microscope are such core issues as the potential to cap both rent and load-out charges, the capping of storage capacity by operator and a re-examination of the exchange's ability to restrict warehouse ownership.

You can start to appreciate the nervousness among some warehouse operators as to where these innocuous-sounding reviews might lead.

...AND QUEUES

But what, I hear you ask, about the queues? And what about the recent explosion in physical aluminium premiums to which, in the minds of many, the queues have contributed?

"The market is already beginning to see the impact of these changes through reduced queues at affected warehouses," the LME said of its pending new load-in/load-out mandate.

The big caveat to that statement should be at some affected warehouses, not all.

"Since the start of the consultation on 1 July, 2013, queues have fallen at four of the five affected warehouses," according to the LME.

The full analysis is laid out in the Feb. 5 notice to members ("Announcement of warehouse and physical network reforms") with "affected warehouses" shown under generic A-E titles.

It's not rocket-science, however, to work out which operator is being designated. So while the queues at New Orleans, Antwerp and Johor have indeed fallen, that at Vlissingen - "owned" by Glencore's warehousing unit Pacorini - has done so only to a marginal extent while that at Detroit has grown significantly.

The latter two locations have experienced high rates of cancellation, particularly of aluminium, meaning more metal joining the queue to leave.

Detroit, for example, saw just over 275,000 tonnes of aluminium cancelled in the months of December and January in total. Cancelled tonnage awaiting load-out totalled 1,204,100 tonnes, representing 77 percent of the total registered tonnage in Motown, at the end of last month.

Well, at least the LME can point to a slowdown in arrival rates since July last year.

Again, though, not at all "affected warehouses". One bucks the trend but inflow has still been "low on a relative basis".

UNINTENDED CONSEQUENCES?

What is clear is that the queues at both Detroit and Vlissingen, the two original "affected warehouses", are not going to disappear overnight once the new LME rules kick in at the start of April.

To coin the LME's own words, queues will "decay" and even then only "over time".

Moreover, the recent jump in physical premiums has broken any linear linkage with load-out queues.

The LME said it "feels it appropriate to restate its position in respect of premiums" in what is a more nuanced, or at least more explicitly nuanced, version of its November presentation of the reform package.

While "an element of premiums is related to queues", "there exists an additional element of premiums that is not related to queues".

The LME remains committed to "looking at" developing products that would allow the premium to be hedged, giving users the tools to risk-manage the all-in price of aluminium.

Which is, frankly, a little bit late for those caught the wrong way round when Midwest U.S. premiums went supernova at the start of January.

The question is whether this development was the first unintended consequence of the LME's rule-change.

Did it engender a false sense of security by over-stating the importance of queues on premiums with the implication that cutting the queues would automatically reduce premiums?

If so, it may just be the first of several unintended consequences. The LME itself has warned of the potential risks incurred by a mass movement of metal into off-market storage.

The Great Aluminium Experiment continues, it seems.

But at least the exchange has the right man and the right governance structure to tackle such side-effects going forwards.

Oh. And don't underestimate those logistical and legal review processes. They may yet have real stings in their tails.