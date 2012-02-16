(James Saft is a Reuters columnist. The opinions expressed are
his own.)
By James Saft
Feb 16 - There are good ways to play a recovery, but
right now betting on housing roaring back is not one of them.
A run of encouraging employment and other economic data has
lit a fire under badly beaten-down housing-related shares in the
new year. More importantly, some signs of a potential thaw in
home building and house prices are driving hopes that we can at
last count on housing to drive a recovery.
That is certainly how we have exited most other soft periods
since the Great Depression, but this time signs point toward at
least another poor year in housing. If we do get strong growth
we are going to have to do it without much help from good old
bricks and mortar.
The PHLX house-builders index is up more than 17 percent
year-to-date, nearly tripling the return from the broader
market. On a two-year view that 17 percent is all of your gain,
and looking back over five years you are still down nearly 50
percent.
The housing data is mixed, at best, and there are real
reasons for caution about the outlook. The National Association
of Home Builders/Wells Fargo index of homebuilder sentiment rose
to 29 last month, double its level of a year ago, but still way
below the 50 level which denotes a positive market. And while
housing starts surprised on the strong side on Thursday, the
driving force was multi-family. This is not a sign of a coming
boom in housing, but the backwash from the foreclosure crisis,
as former homeowners seek shelter.
Housing affordability is not an obstacle, hitting a record
in the last quarter of 2011. More than three quarters of houses
sold in the quarter were to those earning the national median
income or less.
The huge issue is the pig in the python of the foreclosure
process, which is only now going to be accelerating after a
broad agreement between states and banks over procedural
misdeeds. With that out of the way look for about a million
bank-owned or foreclosed homes per year coming on the market
this year and next.
Given the 4.6 million annual rate of sales this will have a
serious depressing effect. There are also huge numbers of houses
that have been kept off of the market because of the depressing
effect of foreclosures on prices. Ned Davis research estimates
the total number needing to be absorbed at almost 10 million,
foreclosure, shadow inventory and normal supply taken all
together.
January data from RealtyTrac showed a month-on-month uptick
in the foreclosure pipeline, with some worrying signs in key
states. Florida, for example, showed a 14 percent year-on-year
increase, its first in 15 months.
Remember too that one in five mortgages are underwater,
meaning the house is worth less than the size of the mortgage,
leaving plenty of scope for more foreclosure supply.
All of this points to at least another year of declining
prices, and makes a building boomlet all but out of the
question.
A LONG SIMMER
A study by the Brooking Institution lists nine major
problems in U.S. housing, ranging from lack of demand to tight
lending conditions to lender resistance to loan modification.
www.brookings.edu/~/media/Files/rc/papers/2011/1228_housing_downs/1228_housing_downs.pdf
In their view the soonest any of these issues is resolved is
in two years, and Brookings sees the foreclosure crisis lasting
another three to five years.
While none of this bodes well for house-building stocks,
much less other housing-sensitive sectors, it might not actually
be all that bad for the rest of the market, financials excluded.
The Federal Reserve is deeply sensitive to the weakness in
housing, and to the related poor state of the job market. A
failure to thrive in those parts of the economy will likely
force the Fed to take risks by keeping interest rates lower than
they otherwise might. That is a real support for stocks, though
an artificial one, and some sectors, such as healthcare, may
find themselves in a sweet spot so long as it lasts.
This brings us to another risk facing housing, one that will
come into play if we see a strong recovery: rising interest
rates.
There is now a tremendous amount of liquidity sloshing
around the banking system. Were we to see banks and others
starting to put money back to work, the Fed may find its hand
forced on interest rates. That would quickly push many potential
home buyers out of the market, and put stress on the substantial
number of homeowners with floating-rate mortgages. It is even
possible to see an emerging market-led global recovery that
forces the Fed to raise rates well before the average household
is ready to absorb the blow.
Housing will eventually recover, but that is a long way off
and will, if anything, be a lagging indicator.
