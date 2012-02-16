(James Saft is a Reuters columnist. The opinions expressed are his own.)

By James Saft

Feb 16 - There are good ways to play a recovery, but right now betting on housing roaring back is not one of them.

A run of encouraging employment and other economic data has lit a fire under badly beaten-down housing-related shares in the new year. More importantly, some signs of a potential thaw in home building and house prices are driving hopes that we can at last count on housing to drive a recovery.

That is certainly how we have exited most other soft periods since the Great Depression, but this time signs point toward at least another poor year in housing. If we do get strong growth we are going to have to do it without much help from good old bricks and mortar.

The PHLX house-builders index is up more than 17 percent year-to-date, nearly tripling the return from the broader market. On a two-year view that 17 percent is all of your gain, and looking back over five years you are still down nearly 50 percent.

The housing data is mixed, at best, and there are real reasons for caution about the outlook. The National Association of Home Builders/Wells Fargo index of homebuilder sentiment rose to 29 last month, double its level of a year ago, but still way below the 50 level which denotes a positive market. And while housing starts surprised on the strong side on Thursday, the driving force was multi-family. This is not a sign of a coming boom in housing, but the backwash from the foreclosure crisis, as former homeowners seek shelter.

Housing affordability is not an obstacle, hitting a record in the last quarter of 2011. More than three quarters of houses sold in the quarter were to those earning the national median income or less.

The huge issue is the pig in the python of the foreclosure process, which is only now going to be accelerating after a broad agreement between states and banks over procedural misdeeds. With that out of the way look for about a million bank-owned or foreclosed homes per year coming on the market this year and next.

Given the 4.6 million annual rate of sales this will have a serious depressing effect. There are also huge numbers of houses that have been kept off of the market because of the depressing effect of foreclosures on prices. Ned Davis research estimates the total number needing to be absorbed at almost 10 million, foreclosure, shadow inventory and normal supply taken all together.

January data from RealtyTrac showed a month-on-month uptick in the foreclosure pipeline, with some worrying signs in key states. Florida, for example, showed a 14 percent year-on-year increase, its first in 15 months.

Remember too that one in five mortgages are underwater, meaning the house is worth less than the size of the mortgage, leaving plenty of scope for more foreclosure supply.

All of this points to at least another year of declining prices, and makes a building boomlet all but out of the question.

A LONG SIMMER

A study by the Brooking Institution lists nine major problems in U.S. housing, ranging from lack of demand to tight lending conditions to lender resistance to loan modification. www.brookings.edu/~/media/Files/rc/papers/2011/1228_housing_downs/1228_housing_downs.pdf

In their view the soonest any of these issues is resolved is in two years, and Brookings sees the foreclosure crisis lasting another three to five years.

While none of this bodes well for house-building stocks, much less other housing-sensitive sectors, it might not actually be all that bad for the rest of the market, financials excluded.

The Federal Reserve is deeply sensitive to the weakness in housing, and to the related poor state of the job market. A failure to thrive in those parts of the economy will likely force the Fed to take risks by keeping interest rates lower than they otherwise might. That is a real support for stocks, though an artificial one, and some sectors, such as healthcare, may find themselves in a sweet spot so long as it lasts.

This brings us to another risk facing housing, one that will come into play if we see a strong recovery: rising interest rates.

There is now a tremendous amount of liquidity sloshing around the banking system. Were we to see banks and others starting to put money back to work, the Fed may find its hand forced on interest rates. That would quickly push many potential home buyers out of the market, and put stress on the substantial number of homeowners with floating-rate mortgages. It is even possible to see an emerging market-led global recovery that forces the Fed to raise rates well before the average household is ready to absorb the blow.

Housing will eventually recover, but that is a long way off and will, if anything, be a lagging indicator.