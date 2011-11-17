MUMBAI Nov 17 The only important question in
the West right now is how to restart stalled economic growth.
So it is easy to be dazzled by India, where a 7 percent rise in
gross domestic product is the nightmare scenario, and optimists
are shooting for 9.
But Indians themselves are starting to worry about how that
growth is being achieved -- and who is benefiting. The headline
complaint is corruption. That is nothing new here, of course.
But the country now has a middle class self-confident enough to
feel humiliated by paying quotidian bribes and resentful of the
rise of baksheesh billionaires. Anna Hazare's hunger strike
became a national political event because it tapped into this
anger of the urban bourgeoisie.
"India has been overwhelmed by corruption scams," Kiran
Bedi, the first woman officer in India's elite police service
and one of Hazare's chief lieutenants," told me in one of a
series of interviews in Mumbai. "While it has been apparent
that India is shining, India has also been declining in many
ways in that there has been rampant exposure of corruption."
Nor is it just the activists who say that alongside India's
remarkable economic surge the rot has been spreading, too.
"Corruption is endemic," said Rajiv Lall, chief executive
of Infrastructure Development Finance Co (IDFC.NS), a partly
state-owned financial institution. "I don't think anybody here
is pretending that there's no corruption in the country. And
corruption can take on a new dimension, especially in this time
of great transformation."
Graft is just part of the story. One of the reasons to
celebrate India's astonishing economic rise is that the
subcontinent desperately needed to get richer. In 1991, when
Manmohan Singh, then the finance minister and now the prime
minister, began the liberalization program that underpins the
country's transformation, India's 854 million citizens had an
average annual per capita income of only $1,300. The problem,
said Arun Maira, a former industrialist who is a member of the
country's influential planning commission, is that India's
economic rise has had the least impact on the people who need
it most.
"My thesis is that most people are not feeling included in
the growth," Maira said. "This has become a very loud voice
which is saying 'Come on guys, the economy is growing very fast
now. You're celebrating this 8, 9, 10 percent growth, but what
about us?"
B.N. Kalyani, the chairman of Bharat Forge (BFRG.NS),
India's largest exporter of motor parts, sees the same
inequitable growth.
"It saddened me a lot to see that even Bangladesh has a
better social index, in terms of what it was in 1990 to what it
is today, compared to India," Kalyani said. "All this glitz and
glamour and everything that we see about business -- the
high-rises in Mumbai and businesses moving ahead and the stock
market and everything -- don't seem to travel too far beyond
the urban setting of India."
But even many of these critics of India's lopsided
development think it is inevitable -- one of the growing pains
of the country's swift economic rise.
Maira pointed to a commonly used measure of income
inequality, the Gini coefficient, saying, "It always rises
whenever growth takes off."
"When you open more opportunity, like more free markets and
the opportunity for people to do their own thing, those who
already have some capital, or they have some education, or they
have access to people in power so that they could help get
access to the new opportunities more easily, they will first
grow themselves, their own wealth," he said. "So you will get
the people with something becoming richer faster than those who
don't have access to education, to some capital and to the
system."
As Maira points out, one of the most powerful advantages of
the wealthiest 1 percent is "access to people in power."
Corrupt business deals are the most extreme use -- and abuse --
of those relationships.
But there is a more subtle reason the game is most
effectively played by those who are already winning it. S.
Gopalakrishnan, the co-chairman of pioneering Indian technology
company Infosys (INFY.NS), said that "The tendency is that
people who have access to power and access to governments,
etc., tend to get a better deal.
"The policies, the roots, are framed because they are
people who give inputs to those policies," he said.
This is the Indian version of what Willem Buiter, the
former London School of Economics professor who is now chief
economist at Citigroup, calls "cognitive capture," and which he
blames in part for the regulatory and legislative lapses that
helped create the 2008 financial crisis.
Just as that financial crisis and the more recent populist
protests have shaken some of the certainties created by
cognitive capture in the West, the unexpected success of the
Anna Hazare movement has focused the Indian elite on the
shortcomings of its own model.
But breaking out of what the economist Raghuram Rajan has
warned risks becoming "oligarchic" capitalism will require more
than correctly diagnosing the problem. Ashutosh Varshney, a
professor of international studies at Brown University, likens
India's thriving and dirty capitalism to the United States'
Gilded Age. That apt comparison suggests that India watchers
should be on the lookout for a Hindu version of the Roosevelts
-- a Teddy to break the grip of the robber barons and an FDR to
offer the 99 percent a New Deal.
There is, however, one important difference. India's robber
barons have emerged in the age of globalization and at a time
when the United States, still the world's dominant economy, is
experiencing its own second Gilded Age. The wealthiest 1
percent is a global class, and cognitive capture is an
international phenomenon. The world may need its own global
Roosevelts, too.
