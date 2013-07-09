(The author is a Reuters contributor. The opinions expressed
are his own.)
By Conrad de Aenlle
LONG BEACH, Calif., July 9 Americans are
continually encouraged to raise their environmental awareness,
but applying green principles to investing isn't easy - at least
if making money remains a goal. Producing energy from renewable
sources like wind and solar is notoriously unprofitable.
But it may be possible to shrink your carbon footprint
without shrinking your net worth if you compromise a bit - by
investing in companies involved in generating power from natural
gas. It is cleaner than oil and coal, and has the commercial
viability that cleaner, greener forms of energy don't.
"In a world that needs to clean up emissions but where
renewables are unrealistic, natural gas is an obvious bridge
fuel," said Stephen Simko, an energy analyst at the independent
Chicago research firm Morningstar.
He highlights two producers of oil and gas that have a
particular emphasis on gas, which he finds a superior fuel
source because it's far cheaper than oil and therefore more
likely to rise in price in coming years. Both companies are
trading well below his estimate of fair value, too, so they
could be in line for a positive double whammy if gas recovers
and the stocks' discounts erode.
Ultra Petroleum Corp is worth $40 a share, Simko
said, nearly double Monday's closing price of $20.30. Peyto
Exploration & Development Corp has a fair value of
$36, he reckons; it closed Monday at $29.65.
Kent Croft, co-manager of the Croft Value Fund, also
sees potential in natural gas as an investment and a relatively
clean fuel source. Thanks to newer (albeit also controversial)
extraction technologies like fracking and horizontal drilling,
"we can build an energy infrastructure that is 40 to 50 percent
cleaner burning than what we had before," he said. "That's a
huge net positive, even though it's a carbon-based fuel that
purists would be up in arms about."
CHEAPER ENERGY
With the cost of producing a unit of energy from crude oil
roughly five times the cost of producing it from natural gas,
Croft believes that economic and societal demands will trump a
quest for environmental purity. His fund, which has beaten the
Standard & Poor's 500 Index by about 1.3 percentage points a
year for the last 10 years, holds shares of several companies
involved in producing and/or transporting gas.
Producers could also benefit from increased purchases of
their gas fields by investors in countries, especially in Asia,
where gas is more expensive to produce. Even if prices remain
subdued, the companies that Croft likes typically don't rely
only on extraction; they also own pipelines that generate income
based on the volume of gas that courses through them and so are
less sensitive to price swings.
Williams Companies Inc is a jack-of-all-trades that
produces, processes, trades and transports gas. Croft
conservatively estimates the stock, which closed Monday at
$33.26, to be worth more than $40. That's based on what he
thinks a buyer would have to pay for its assets but assumes no
rise in commodity prices or other factors, such as improving
business prospects, that he thinks make the company worth more.
National Fuel Gas Co similarly "has a little bit of
everything," including a regulated utility in upstate New York,
3,000 miles of pipelines, 34 storage facilities and pieces of
the Marcellus and Utica Shale gas reserves. Production is likely
to grow 25 percent this year and 15 percent a year for the next
three to five years, he predicted, and he values the stock at
$75; it closed Monday at $61.18.
Southwestern Energy Co is purely a production
company and therefore more sensitive to gas price movements. The
stock closed Monday at $38.23, well below the $46 or so that
Croft reckons it's worth, a figure that "doesn't include the
possibility of better values going forward, better exploitation
of their acreage and the fact that they're a low-cost operator,
so they're profitable at a lower gas price," he said.
If gas heads higher instead, as Croft and Simko expect, and
take these stocks with it, shareholders may be able to enjoy
their gains with a clear conscience, if not quite a pristine
one.
(Editing by Linda Stern and Jim Marshall)