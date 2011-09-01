(John Kemp is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

By John Kemp

LONDON, Sept 1 For the second month running, U.S. manufacturing registered little or no growth in August, according to the Institute of Supply Management's monthly survey.

But it is more important than ever to keep a sense of historical perspective and avoid becoming despondent about the lacklustre nature of the present recovery in the United States.

Expansions are almost always fitful in their early stages and typically lose much of their early momentum by the start of the third year.

The attached charts show the behaviour of the ISM's composite manufacturing index in the course of the first 36 months after each recession since 1949 (Chart 2 shows the most recent recoveries in more detail).

The National Bureau of Economic Research dates the last trough to June 2009. Some 26 months later, the composite index stood at 50.6 in Aug 2011, not significantly above the 50-point threshold dividing expanding activity from a contraction.

That might seem low. But the average reading at this point during the previous 10 post-war recoveries was only 52.6 (with a range from 38.8 to 72.1 and a standard deviation of 10.0). So the current slowdown is not particularly unusual.

No doubt the slowdown has disappointed policymakers and forecasters, who were hoping for a V-shaped recovery after a deep downturn as payback for the aggressive fiscal and monetary policies pursued to speed the return to growth.

But it is not clear why the current recovery should be any faster than its predecessors. If expansions and contractions are driven largely by the balance of confidence versus uncertainty, as explained by John Maynard Keynes, it does not follow that a particularly deep downturn should be followed by a faster recovery.

Nor does it follow that fiscal and monetary remedies should play a clear and decisive role in speeding the process.

Fiscal and monetary intervention can speed up and entrench the healing process. But if expansion depends on the restoration of damaged confidence, it is not simply a mechanical process of applying $XX trillion of fiscal stimulus or adding $YY trillion to the Fed's balance sheet to produce ZZ more percentage points of GDP growth.

The critical role of expectations means it takes time for businesses and households to recover from the shock of a deep downturn.

Keynes understood that governments could remedy the resulting deficiency of demand stemming from uncertainty about jobs and sales. But he wanted the government to commandeer the investment process, taking over from a paralysed private sector. Outside of war (and the defence buildup of the 1980s) such policies have never been tried on a significant scale.

In principle, there is therefore no reason the present recovery should be faster than others -- however frustrating that might be for the millions unemployed and for a president facing a re-election fight in just a year's time.

Time was the crucial variable in the process of forming the bubble. It will be the crucial factor in the healing process.

On some other measures, the current recovery is a little weaker than usual. The ISM new orders and production indexes for August were 6 and 7 points lower than the average at this stage in a recovery. But since the standard deviation for both measures is 11 points, it is dangerous to read too much into these readings (Charts 3-4).

For policymakers and investors, the main concern should be the abruptness with which new orders and production collapsed from a healthy level in March-April to an anaemic one over the summer. But the causes are not hard to find -- soaring energy prices and a bitter fight over the budget between Congress and the White House.

Provided there is no repeat, the expansion should gradually resume.

While the achingly slow pace of recovery is frustrating, past experience suggests that what the economy needs most of all is time -- and a break from the searing fiscal, monetary, regulatory and energy dislocations that did so much to kill off confidence in the first half of the year. (editing by Jane Baird)