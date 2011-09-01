(John Kemp is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are

By John Kemp
LONDON, Sept 1 For the second month running,
U.S. manufacturing registered little or no growth in August,
according to the Institute of Supply Management's monthly
survey.
But it is more important than ever to keep a sense of
historical perspective and avoid becoming despondent about the
lacklustre nature of the present recovery in the United States.
Expansions are almost always fitful in their early stages
and typically lose much of their early momentum by the start of
the third year.
The attached charts show the behaviour of the ISM's
composite manufacturing index in the course of the first 36
months after each recession since 1949 (Chart 2 shows the most
recent recoveries in more detail).
The National Bureau of Economic Research dates the last
trough to June 2009. Some 26 months later, the composite index
stood at 50.6 in Aug 2011, not significantly above the 50-point
threshold dividing expanding activity from a contraction.
That might seem low. But the average reading at this point
during the previous 10 post-war recoveries was only 52.6 (with a
range from 38.8 to 72.1 and a standard deviation of 10.0). So
the current slowdown is not particularly unusual.
No doubt the slowdown has disappointed policymakers and
forecasters, who were hoping for a V-shaped recovery after a
deep downturn as payback for the aggressive fiscal and monetary
policies pursued to speed the return to growth.
But it is not clear why the current recovery should be any
faster than its predecessors. If expansions and contractions are
driven largely by the balance of confidence versus uncertainty,
as explained by John Maynard Keynes, it does not follow that a
particularly deep downturn should be followed by a faster
recovery.
Nor does it follow that fiscal and monetary remedies should
play a clear and decisive role in speeding the process.
Fiscal and monetary intervention can speed up and entrench
the healing process. But if expansion depends on the restoration
of damaged confidence, it is not simply a mechanical process of
applying $XX trillion of fiscal stimulus or adding $YY trillion
to the Fed's balance sheet to produce ZZ more percentage points
of GDP growth.
The critical role of expectations means it takes time for
businesses and households to recover from the shock of a deep
downturn.
Keynes understood that governments could remedy the
resulting deficiency of demand stemming from uncertainty about
jobs and sales. But he wanted the government to commandeer the
investment process, taking over from a paralysed private sector.
Outside of war (and the defence buildup of the 1980s) such
policies have never been tried on a significant scale.
In principle, there is therefore no reason the present
recovery should be faster than others -- however frustrating
that might be for the millions unemployed and for a president
facing a re-election fight in just a year's time.
Time was the crucial variable in the process of forming the
bubble. It will be the crucial factor in the healing process.
On some other measures, the current recovery is a little
weaker than usual. The ISM new orders and production indexes for
August were 6 and 7 points lower than the average at this stage
in a recovery. But since the standard deviation for both
measures is 11 points, it is dangerous to read too much into
these readings (Charts 3-4).
For policymakers and investors, the main concern should be
the abruptness with which new orders and production collapsed
from a healthy level in March-April to an anaemic one over the
summer. But the causes are not hard to find -- soaring energy
prices and a bitter fight over the budget between Congress and
the White House.
Provided there is no repeat, the expansion should gradually
resume.
While the achingly slow pace of recovery is frustrating,
past experience suggests that what the economy needs most of all
is time -- and a break from the searing fiscal, monetary,
regulatory and energy dislocations that did so much to kill off
confidence in the first half of the year.
