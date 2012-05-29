(Jack and Suzy Welch are Reuters contributors. Any opinions
expressed are their own.)
By Jack and Suzy Welch
May 29 "Ignore him, he's a whack job."
"She's just bitter she didn't get promoted."
"He's been shooting his mouth off for years - and it's
always nothing."
Those lines sound familiar? If you work in business, they
probably do - it's how people talk about whistleblowers.
Shocking? It's just the truth. Even though whistleblowers may
have a noble reputation in the media, gracing magazine covers
and prime-time TV spots, when they surface within a company,
management almost always brushes them off with a discrediting
back story or a little piece of history that explains away all
their annoying accusations. And here's why that happens: In the
vast majority of cases, whistleblowers are, to some degree,
crazy or vengeful or both.
Until, one terrible, awful day when, speaking out of
vengefulness or ethical earnestness, the whistleblower also
happens to be telling the truth. And then, well, you get a
crisis like the one Wal-Mart finds itself tangled in
today.
Now, make no mistake. We think Wal-Mart is a great company.
It's created upward mobility for thousands of people and a
million-plus jobs around the world, and it remains the American
consumer's greatest ally in the war against inflation.
Furthermore, the recent accusations against Wal-Mart are just
that - accusations.
But those allegations, proven true or not, still offer an
important lesson to everyone in business, and we don't mean the
one that's being widely bandied about right now - that big
companies like Wal-Mart, because of their size and power, engage
in corruption because they can. We don't think that's generally
true. Nor do we think the biggest take-away from the Wal-Mart
story is how hard it is for American companies to do business
abroad without bribery. Actually, it's perfectly possible to
operate globally - and win - while playing by good old American
rules and regulations.
No, to us, the Wal-Mart story is most importantly a reminder
of the pervasive, even understandable, impulse within companies
to ignore whistleblowers because they're so often time-wasters.
And it's a reminder of why you can't turn your back on them.
Ever.
In fact, the only way to deal with a whistleblower's
accusations - again, every single time and often against your
own instincts - is with a hyper-bias toward believing that the
informant is onto something big. Such a bias must impel you to
investigate every claim ferociously. You may think it's a waste
of time and money, and will go nowhere; you should be so lucky.
And for goodness' sake, don't let the investigation be conducted
by the boss who's been accused of wrongdoing! Bring in an
outside agency to do the sleuthing, or at the very least,
executives outside the scope of the alleged problem, with no
relationship to the people involved. Yes, you may hate the whole
mishegaas and so might everyone it touches. But it's the only
way to overcompensate for the propensity to wish whistleblowers
away with the perfunctory spot check or the "Everything OK?"
kind of look-see that usually occurs.
Now, in the months ahead, Wal-Mart will very likely
experience the five steps that characterize virtually every
organizational crisis. First, the company will quickly come to
see that its problem is actually much worse than it originally
appeared. That's the nature of these kinds of things; the first
report of wrongdoing is usually just the tip of the iceberg.
Second, Wal-Mart will find there are no secrets in this world.
Every last detail of the Mexico situation - and of the corporate
cover-up, if there was one - will eventually seep out. Third,
Wal-Mart's handling of the crisis will be depicted in the press
in the worst possible light. Being vilified goes with the
territory. And fourth, there will be "changes." That is, someone
at Wal-Mart will be fired for what's happened, and maybe many
more "someones" will share the fall.
Finally, though, Wal-Mart will become a better company for
it. That's the good news about every ugly crisis. It teaches you
something your organization desperately needed to know and
usually ensures the same mistake will never happen again.
It's too bad, though, that this crisis had to happen in the
first place. And it wouldn't have, if Wal-Mart had done a very
hard, very necessary thing.
Taken every whistleblower at his word.
(Jack Welch was the CEO of General Electric for 21 years and
is the founder of the Jack Welch Management Institute at Strayer
University. Suzy Welch is an author, speaker and the former
editor of the Harvard Business Review.)
(Editing by Jonathan Oatis)