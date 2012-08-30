By Anatole Kaletsky
Aug 30 As the U.S. presidential campaign finally
takes off with the party conventions, there seems to be only one
point Republicans and Democrats agree on. This election will be
about job creation and the role of government. But having
defined this battlefield so clearly, neither side seems to have
any credible ideas for dealing either of these supposedly
decisive issues.
Let's start with government. The Republicans claim to want
smaller and less intrusive government. Yet they vehemently
demand tighter government controls over abortion, immigration,
marital arrangements and sexual behavior. On other politically
less salient issues such as drugs, prison reform, alcohol use by
young adults and doctor-patient privacy, Republicans
consistently support government intervention, sometimes to a
bizarre degree. For example, a law signed in 2011 by Florida's
Republican governor (though struck down promptly by federal
courts) made it a crime for pediatricians to tell parents that
they could endanger their children by keeping a loaded gun in
their home.
The Democrats' vision of government is equally paradoxical,
but in the opposite direction. The Democrats, like left-wing
parties in Europe, laud the economic role of government, and
especially its importance in supporting public goods and
regulating business abuses. But they deny the right of
government to regulate, or even try to influence, private
behavior, even when it impinges on community life in such areas,
for example, as marriage, child-rearing or trade union activity,
especially in the public sector.
In short, the left's faith in government suddenly evaporates
when it comes to social and lifestyle issues, while the
conservative passion for smaller and less intrusive government
only applies when money and economics are at stake.
This raises the second, even more important, electoral issue
-- jobs. Mitt Romney has promised "a singular focus on job
creation" and has accused Barack Obama of wasting his presidency
on healthcare instead of creating jobs. The paradox is that when
they are not attacking Obama for failing to create employment,
conservative politicians insist that government has no positive
role whatsoever in creating jobs -- whether by hiring
public-sector workers, supporting failing banks or auto
businesses, or expanding fiscal and monetary policies to
stimulate demand. Such is the conservative aversion to any
government involvement in job creation that Senator Bob Corker,
a leading Republican economic thinker, has even proposed
legislation to remove employment from the legal objectives of
the Federal Reserve.
The only job-creating role that conservatives now regard as
legitimate for government is reducing business regulations and
taxes. But given that the deepest and longest recession in
postwar history followed decades of radical deregulation, it is
hard to see the logic whereby further deregulation would, on its
own, restore the jobs that were lost in 2008-09.
But if conservative political positions on employment are
riddled with contradictions, the same is true on the other side.
If anything, the Democrats have been even less successful in
arguing their economic case for active government or pinning the
blame for the recession on the laissez-faire economic policies
of the Bush decade. President Obama, for all his eloquence, has
never presented a coherent narrative of what went wrong in 2008
or how his policies could put it right. He has never challenged
the laissez-faire assumption that a market economy will
automatically return itself to full employment without any
government macroeconomic intervention. He has not tried to
explain the Keynesian argument that depression becomes
inevitable if households, businesses and government all try to
reduce their debt at the same time. And he has never even
mentioned the role of monetary policy in easing the long-term
burden of government borrowing.
Because President Obama has failed to justify or even
explain his economic policies, while the Republicans have no
coherent alternative, it seems unlikely that either side will
have anything interesting to say in the U.S. election about the
supposedly defining issues of government and jobs. This is a
shame, because a genuine debate about the new relationship of
governments and markets was desperately needed after the 2008
crisis.
The crisis tested and destroyed the Thatcher-Reagan view
that "the market is always right" and that government is not the
solution but the problem. Running another experiment with an
even purer version of the free-market model, as many
conservatives now demand, seems politically implausible, to put
it mildly. But returning to the faith in a benign and omniscient
government that preceded the Reagan-Thatcher revolution is not
an option either, because that New Deal-Keynesian model was
comprehensively discredited in the great inflation of the 1970s.
What is needed instead is a reappraisal of politics and
economics that recognizes that governments and markets can both
make big mistakes, that macroeconomic management is needed but
must not impede private enterprise, that complex new systems of
checks and balances may be needed to protect and promote both
public and private interests. Two years ago, I wrote a book on
this subject, suggesting that a new model of capitalism was
starting to evolve from the 2008 crisis, in the same way that
Thatcherism and Reaganomics emerged from the 1970s crisis and
New Deal Keynesianism emerged from the 1930s. I was right that
new thinking was needed about the balance between governments
and markets, but totally wrong about the timescale on which any
new model might evolve. Four years after the trauma of 2008, a
serious new consideration of government's role in the economy
has not even started. The U.S. election is making that very
clear.