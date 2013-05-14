By John Kemp
LONDON May 14 "With Africa's economies riding
the crest of the global commodities wave, there is an
unprecedented opportunity to convert the region's vast resource
wealth into investments that could lift millions out of
poverty," former United Nations secretary-general Kofi Annan
argued in an opinion piece in the New York Times.
"Seizing that opportunity will require strengthened
governance backed by international cooperation to stem the
haemorrhage of revenues associated with tax evasion, secret
deals and illicit financial transfers," Annan, a Ghanaian, wrote
in his capacity as the chairman of the Africa Progress Panel.
But resource extraction has not been a good route to
economic development in the past. There is no reason to think it
will be a better route out of poverty this time, unless the
continent can first address some of its structural problems
("China's booming mineral demand is not a solution for Africa"
Nov 2008,).
MISSING REVENUES
Annan and other development campaigners want G8 leaders,
meeting in Northern Ireland next month, to help the continent
capture "fair value" from its resources by cracking down on tax
evasion, aggressive tax planning and transfer pricing ("Stop the
plunder of Africa" May 9).
Transfer pricing costs Africa $34 billion a year, according
to Annan, twice what the region receives in bilateral aid.
The progress panel highlights problems capturing resource
revenues and using them for development in countries as diverse
as Guinea, Chad, Equatorial Guinea and the Democratic Republic
of Congo ("Equity in extractives: stewarding Africa's national
resources for all" May 2013).
Africa has "the potential ... to self-finance transformative
development," according to Paul Collier of the Oxford University
Centre for the Study of African Economies.
"Harnessing resource wealth requires a chain of decisions to
go right, of which the most fundamental is to capture revenues
for society," Collier explains in a thoughtful article in the
Financial Times ("How we can help African nations to extract
fair value" May 12).
But both Annan and Collier confuse symptoms with underlying
problems. Africa is not poor because it is unable to capture
sufficient value from its mineral resources. Rather the
continent is failing to capture more revenue because of the
weakness of local institutions - including corruption, poor
political leadership and instability.
Transfer pricing, tax avoidance and evasion, and one-sided
negotiations over royalties and tax are symptoms of an
underlying structural problem.
RENT EXTRACTION
"Mining in frontier conditions is a risky business and so
returns should be commensurate. But economics makes a key
analytic distinction between profits and rents: whereas profits
are a return on capital, rents are unearned," Collier writes.
"Although the distinction is lost on accountants who wash rents
into profits, it is fundamental to resource extraction."
According to Collier: "Unlike purely productive activities,
resource extraction generates rents as well as profits, as
inherently valuable assets are lifted from the ground ...
Resource extraction companies are given custody of the natural
wealth of others: they are analogous to banks not dotcom
companies. Spectacular profits from resource extraction are
likely to be rent-seeking: companies acquiring the natural
assets of poor people."
"Such behaviour demonstrates not exceptionally high business
talent but exceptionally low corporate ethics," Collier
concludes.
Unfortunately, this analysis is seriously flawed,
particularly in its treatment of rents and profits, risks and
reasonable returns.
Resources like crude oil and iron ore are not "inherently
valuable assets." North Dakota's vast Bakken shale deposits,
discovered in 1953, had no value until pioneering companies like
Continental Resources began to apply new horizontal
drilling and hydraulic fracturing techniques to unlock crude oil
previously trapped in tight rock formations.
Petroleum and mineral reserves are not a gift of nature;
they are won by hard work and heavy investment, as Morris
Adelman of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology explained
("Genie out of the bottle" 1995).
It is therefore very misleading to speak about mining and
oil companies as being mere custodians of the wealth of others.
Resources such as crude oil, iron and copper only become
valuable when someone spends money to extract them (including
digging and drilling, as well as building all the associated
infrastructure for transport, power, sewerage and water supply).
Until then they are just useless liquids and lumps of rock.
REASONABLE RETURNS
In theory, resource extraction generates a flow of revenues
(net of operating costs such as wages) that can be divided
between profits (an adequate risk-adjusted return on capital)
and excess revenues (rents). In practice, the division is not
nearly so clear cut.
Oil and gas projects require enormous capital expenditures
up front on surveying, drilling and constructing pipelines and
utilities, running into hundreds of millions of dollars, which
must then be recovered from subsequent production of many years.
Big mining projects such as bauxite, iron ore and copper,
tend to be even more expensive, as huge amounts of overburden
must be cleared, and new railway links, power supplies and water
supplies are put in.
Major companies Shell, Rio Tinto and Anglo
American manage their exploration and production
activities on a portfolio basis.
Profits from successful oilfields and mining projects must
pay for the cost of drilling all the dry holes and pits that
have to be abandoned. Looking at capital costs of a project and
its revenues in isolation provides a grossly misleading measure
of profitability and the potential rent that could be captured.
Companies must commit large amounts of capital years in
advance without knowing what price the commodities will fetch
when the project finally comes onstream.
POLITICAL RISKS
Returns are also adjusted for risk. Companies develop first
the resources which promise the highest returns and the lowest
level of risk.
Resource extraction is always risky because most of the
costs have to be paid up front while revenues come much later.
Governments around the world compete to attract investment
with promises of low royalties and taxes, then change the fiscal
terms once the mine or oilfield is operating and prices have
risen to capture the "windfall" profits.
Instability in fiscal terms is not confined to Africa.
Governments in the United Kingdom and Australia have both been
strongly criticised for making ex post changes to fiscal regimes
for North Sea oil and mining in Western Australia.
Rightly or wrongly, however, the risk from changing fiscal
terms, and the threat of confiscation, is seen as higher in
Africa, compounding other forms of political risk. The
continent's poor infrastructure makes it doubly expensive to
develop new projects as miners must often build their own rail
lines and power facilities (e.g. in Mozambique's coal industry).
The perceived riskiness of the continent's mineral resources
is the reason why African countries have struggled to attract
interest from top tier mining and oil companies. In many of the
cases that have attracted most criticism, resources have instead
been developed by smaller operators, some of them based in tax
havens. These companies are more willing to take high risks in
exchange for a much higher share of the revenues, attracting
criticisms about corruption and aggressive financial management.
Following a decade of rising commodity prices and
discoveries, there are now plenty of known mineral resources.
The shortage is capital and technical expertise to extract them
all. The result is that countries around the world are competing
to attract investment and know-how, generally by offering softer
not tougher fiscal terms.
In a risk-adjusted ranking of possible projects, African
resources come fairly low, unless they are offshore or in secure
enclaves. Even then they are attractive only when companies can
deal with reasonably stable governments, and secure very
favourable returns by paying minimal taxes and royalties.
The perceived riskiness of Africa's mineral resources is why
countries end up negotiating with second and third-tier
operators who drive an exceptionally hard bargain.
If African countries want to deal with more reputable
operators, and capture a higher share of the value, they must
first find ways to strengthen their institutions and reduce
risk.